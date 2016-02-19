The Molecular Basis of Electron Transport - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126326505, 9780323153027

The Molecular Basis of Electron Transport

1st Edition

Editors: J Schultz
eBook ISBN: 9780323153027
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1972
Page Count: 382
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The Molecular Basis of Electron Transport presents the proceedings of the Miami Winter Symposia, held in Miami, Florida, on January 13–14, 1972. This book focuses on the development of the mitochondrial electron transport system by a symbiotic relationship of some bacteria with the cell. Comprised of 15 chapters, this volume starts with an overview of the structure and function of mitochondria. This book then explains all of the major categories of mitochondrial phenomena and provides the detailed molecular mechanism for mitochondrial energy coupling. Other chapters discuss the five postulates of the electromechanochemical model, including the super molecule concept, the principle of electromechanochemical energy transduction, conformon coupling, field-induced generation of the linkage system, and the de facto unit of mitochondrial control. Finally, the reader is introduced to the liver microsomal enzyme system, which catalyzes the hydroxylation of a variety of drugs, hydrocarbons, and fatty acids. Biologists, molecular biologists, and biochemists will find this book extremely useful.

Table of Contents


Speakers, Chairmen, and Discussants

Preface

The Electromechanochemical Model of Mitochondrial Structure and Function

Discussion

Reconstitution of Oxidative Phosphorylation

Discussion

Kinetic, Thermodynamic, and Computer Simulation Studies of Site III Electron Transport and Energy Coupling as Studied at Normal and Subzero Temperatures

Discussion

The Respiratory Chain and Oxidative Phosphorylation

Discussion

Extramitochondrial Regulation of Mitochondrial Energy-Coupled Processes by a Cytoplasmic Factor

Discussion

The Coupling of Ca2+ Transport to Electron Transport in Mitochondria

Discussion

Cytochrome c Structure and Reaction Mechanisms

Discussion

Component Dynamics in Oxygen Reduction by Cytochrome P450cam

Discussion

Cytochrome P-450: Panacea or Plague

Discussion

On the Mechanism of Hydroxylation Reactions in a Reconstituted Liver Microsomal Enzyme System Containing Cytochrome P-450

Discussion

Electron Transport in a Flavoprotein, Orcinol Hydroxylase

Discussion

Relationship of Metabolism to Function in the Polymorphonuclear Leukocyte

Discussion

Chemical Nature and Biological Activity of Myeloperoxidase

Discussion

The Use of Peroxidase Catalyzed Reactions as a Molecular and Macromolecular Probe

Discussion

Chemical Nature and Reaction of Chloroperoxidase Compound I

Discussion

Details

No. of pages:
382
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1972
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323153027

About the Editor

J Schultz

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.