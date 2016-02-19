The Molecular Basis of Electron Transport
1st Edition
Description
The Molecular Basis of Electron Transport presents the proceedings of the Miami Winter Symposia, held in Miami, Florida, on January 13–14, 1972. This book focuses on the development of the mitochondrial electron transport system by a symbiotic relationship of some bacteria with the cell. Comprised of 15 chapters, this volume starts with an overview of the structure and function of mitochondria. This book then explains all of the major categories of mitochondrial phenomena and provides the detailed molecular mechanism for mitochondrial energy coupling. Other chapters discuss the five postulates of the electromechanochemical model, including the super molecule concept, the principle of electromechanochemical energy transduction, conformon coupling, field-induced generation of the linkage system, and the de facto unit of mitochondrial control. Finally, the reader is introduced to the liver microsomal enzyme system, which catalyzes the hydroxylation of a variety of drugs, hydrocarbons, and fatty acids. Biologists, molecular biologists, and biochemists will find this book extremely useful.
Table of Contents
Speakers, Chairmen, and Discussants
Preface
The Electromechanochemical Model of Mitochondrial Structure and Function
Discussion
Reconstitution of Oxidative Phosphorylation
Discussion
Kinetic, Thermodynamic, and Computer Simulation Studies of Site III Electron Transport and Energy Coupling as Studied at Normal and Subzero Temperatures
Discussion
The Respiratory Chain and Oxidative Phosphorylation
Discussion
Extramitochondrial Regulation of Mitochondrial Energy-Coupled Processes by a Cytoplasmic Factor
Discussion
The Coupling of Ca2+ Transport to Electron Transport in Mitochondria
Discussion
Cytochrome c Structure and Reaction Mechanisms
Discussion
Component Dynamics in Oxygen Reduction by Cytochrome P450cam
Discussion
Cytochrome P-450: Panacea or Plague
Discussion
On the Mechanism of Hydroxylation Reactions in a Reconstituted Liver Microsomal Enzyme System Containing Cytochrome P-450
Discussion
Electron Transport in a Flavoprotein, Orcinol Hydroxylase
Discussion
Relationship of Metabolism to Function in the Polymorphonuclear Leukocyte
Discussion
Chemical Nature and Biological Activity of Myeloperoxidase
Discussion
The Use of Peroxidase Catalyzed Reactions as a Molecular and Macromolecular Probe
Discussion
Chemical Nature and Reaction of Chloroperoxidase Compound I
Discussion
