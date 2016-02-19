The Molecular Basis of Biological Transport - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127612508, 9781483220666

The Molecular Basis of Biological Transport

1st Edition

Proceedings of the Miami Winter Symposia, January 10-11, 1972, Organized by the Department of Biochemistry, University of Miami School of Medicine, Miami, Florida

Editors: J. F. Woessner F Huijing
eBook ISBN: 9781483220666
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1972
Page Count: 342
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Miami Winter Symposia, Volume 3: The Molecular Basis of Biological Transport covers the proceedings of the symposium held in Miami on January 10-11, 1972. The book discusses the life of Feodor Lynen and his lecture on carbon dioxide fixation; the biochemical significance of the anion transporting systems of mitochondria, especially that of amino acid systems; and the possible functional roles of transport through membrane junctions. The text also describes the role of chlorotetracycline as a fluorescent chelate probe for monitoring Ca++ and Mg++ binding to biological membranes; and the effects of carcinogens and steroid hormones on the structural apparatus involved in protein synthesis and export. The nature and regulation of hexose uptake by Escherichia coli; the role of bacterial phosphotransferase system in sugar transport; and energy coupling to lactose transport in Escherichia coli are also considered. The book further tackles citrate transport by Bacillus subtilis; leucine transport in Escherichia coli; and the transport mechanism in isolated bacterial cytoplasmic membrane vesicles. Biochemists, microbiologists, pharmacologists, physiologists, and people involved in enzyme and metabolic research will find the book invaluable.

Table of Contents


Speakers, Chairmen, and Discussants

Preface

The Third Feodor Lynen Lecture: My Life and Carbon Dioxide Fixation

The Anion Transporting Systems of Mitochondria and Their Biochemical Significance

Transport through Membrane Junctions

Monitoring of Cation Migration and Membrane Binding Employing Fluorescent Chelate Probes

The Effects of Carcinogens and Steroid Hormones on the Structural Apparatus Involved in Protein Synthesis and Export

Studies on Binding Proteins, Periplasmic Enzymes, and Active Transport in Escherichia coli

Nature and Regulation of Hexose Uptake by Escherichia coli

A Bacterial Phosphotransferase System and Its Role in Sugar Transport

Energy Coupling to Lactose Transport in Escherichia coli

Citrate Transport by Bacillus sub tills

Leucine Transport in Escherichia coli

Transport Mechanisms in Isolated Bacterial Cytoplasmic Membrane Vesicles


Details

No. of pages:
342
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1972
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483220666

About the Editor

J. F. Woessner

F Huijing

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.