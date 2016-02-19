The Molecular Basis of Biological Transport
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Miami Winter Symposia, January 10-11, 1972, Organized by the Department of Biochemistry, University of Miami School of Medicine, Miami, Florida
Description
Miami Winter Symposia, Volume 3: The Molecular Basis of Biological Transport covers the proceedings of the symposium held in Miami on January 10-11, 1972. The book discusses the life of Feodor Lynen and his lecture on carbon dioxide fixation; the biochemical significance of the anion transporting systems of mitochondria, especially that of amino acid systems; and the possible functional roles of transport through membrane junctions. The text also describes the role of chlorotetracycline as a fluorescent chelate probe for monitoring Ca++ and Mg++ binding to biological membranes; and the effects of carcinogens and steroid hormones on the structural apparatus involved in protein synthesis and export. The nature and regulation of hexose uptake by Escherichia coli; the role of bacterial phosphotransferase system in sugar transport; and energy coupling to lactose transport in Escherichia coli are also considered. The book further tackles citrate transport by Bacillus subtilis; leucine transport in Escherichia coli; and the transport mechanism in isolated bacterial cytoplasmic membrane vesicles. Biochemists, microbiologists, pharmacologists, physiologists, and people involved in enzyme and metabolic research will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Speakers, Chairmen, and Discussants
Preface
The Third Feodor Lynen Lecture: My Life and Carbon Dioxide Fixation
The Anion Transporting Systems of Mitochondria and Their Biochemical Significance
Transport through Membrane Junctions
Monitoring of Cation Migration and Membrane Binding Employing Fluorescent Chelate Probes
The Effects of Carcinogens and Steroid Hormones on the Structural Apparatus Involved in Protein Synthesis and Export
Studies on Binding Proteins, Periplasmic Enzymes, and Active Transport in Escherichia coli
Nature and Regulation of Hexose Uptake by Escherichia coli
A Bacterial Phosphotransferase System and Its Role in Sugar Transport
Energy Coupling to Lactose Transport in Escherichia coli
Citrate Transport by Bacillus sub tills
Leucine Transport in Escherichia coli
Transport Mechanisms in Isolated Bacterial Cytoplasmic Membrane Vesicles
Details
