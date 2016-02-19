The Molecular and Hormonal Basis of Plant-Growth Regulation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080176499, 9781483145624

The Molecular and Hormonal Basis of Plant-Growth Regulation

1st Edition

Authors: Ya' Acov Leshem
eBook ISBN: 9781483145624
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1973
Page Count: 168
Description

The Molecular and Hormonal Basis of Plant-Growth Regulation deals with the molecular and hormonal basis of plant-growth regulation. Topics covered range from molecular biology in plants to the structural units of DNA, DNA replication and RNA transcription, and the process of translation and protein synthesis. The use of RNA for transmission of genetic information is also discussed. This book is comprised of 16 chapters and begins with an overview of the foundations that form the basis of modern biology, followed by an analysis of DNA and its structural units. The role of enzymes in DNA replication is then examined, together with RNA transcription and protein synthesis. The next section focuses on modern aspects of hormone action and introduces the reader to the growth-regulatory hormones existing in most higher plants; the role of ribosomes in the polymerization of transfer RNA-borne amino acids; the structure and biophysical properties of the mitochondrion and the chloroplast as genetic units; and the use of antibiotics in the inhibition of synthesis of nucleic acids and proteins.
This monograph will be a valuable resource for biologists, plant physiologists, teachers, and students who seek to widen their general knowledge about plant growth.

Table of Contents


Acknowledgments

Introduction

Part One

1. Molecular Horizons

2. The Structural Units of DNA

3. DNA Replication

4. Ribonucleic Acid and Transcription

5. The Process of Translation and Protein Synthesis

6. Ribosomes and Polymerization of tRNA-Borne Amino Acids

7. The Mitochondrion and the Chloroplast as Genetic Units

8. Antibiotics and Inhibition of Synthesis of Nucleic Acids and Protein

9. Lysogeny and Transduction

10. The Use of RNA for Transmission of Genetic Information

11. Interferon

Part Two

12. Modes of Hormone Action

13. The Mode of Auxin Action

14. The Mode of Cytokinin Action

15. Mode of Action of the Gibberellins

16. Mode of Action of Ethylene and Abscisic Acid

Author Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
168
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1973
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483145624

About the Author

Ya' Acov Leshem

Ratings and Reviews

