The Mitochondrion in Aging and Disease, Volume 127
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Chapter One: The Mitochondrial Free Radical Theory of Aging
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Antioxidants and Longevity
- 3 Mitochondrial ROS Production and Oxidative Damage in mtDNA
- 4 Longevity and Membrane Fatty Acid Unsaturation
- 5 DR, mtROS Production, and Oxidative Damage in mtDNA
- 6 Protein and Methionine Restriction
- 7 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Two: Mitochondrial DNA Mutations in Aging
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction: The Different Faces of the Mitochondrial Theory of Aging
- 2 Mitochondria, mtDNA, and mtDNA Mutations
- 3 Physiological Outcomes of mtDNA Mutations
- 4 Clonal Expansion and Age-Dependent Dynamics of mtDNA Mutations
- 5 Effects of Somatic mtDNA Mutations in Aging Tissues
- 6 Evolutionary Considerations and Interspecies Comparisons
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Three: Mathematical Models of Mitochondrial Aging and Dynamics
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Fundamentals of Mathematical Modeling
- 3 Models of Mitochondrial Aging and Dynamics
- 4 Conclusions and Perspectives
- Chapter Four: Mitochondrial Dynamics in Aging and Disease
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Mitochondrial Trafficking and Localization Within Cells
- 3 Fusion and Fission Regulate Mitochondrial Size and Functionality
- 4 Dynamics of Proteins Within Mitochondrial Membranes and the Matrix
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Five: The Retrograde Response: A Conserved Compensatory Reaction to Damage from Within and from Without
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 The Retrograde Signaling Pathway
- 3 Consequences of Retrograde Signaling
- 4 Other Retrograde Responses in Yeast
- 5 The Retrograde Response and Cell Quality Control
- 6 Retrograde Response in Other Organisms
- 7 Evolution of the Retrograde Response as a Cytoprotective Mechanism
- Acknowledgment
- Chapter Six: Mitochondrial Acetylation and Genetic Models of Parkinson's Disease
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction: Longevity Modulation by Nutrient and Bioenergetic Pathways
- 2 The Central Role of Sirtuins
- 3 Mitochondrial Deacetylation Effects on Oxidative Stress and Cancer
- 4 Mitophagy Regulation
- 5 Mitochondrial Clearance in PD Patient Cells
- 6 Available Genetic Animal Models for PD-Associated Mitochondrial Pathology
- 7 Preliminary Findings on Mitochondrial Acetylation in Our PD Mouse Model
- 8 The Prediction of PD
- 9 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Seven: Mitochondrial Dysfunction: Cause and Consequence of Alzheimer's Disease
- Abstract
- 1 Brain Aging: The Role of OXPHOS and ROS
- 2 Mitochondrial Dysfunction in Alzheimer's Disease
- 3 Aβ and Tau—A Deleterious Duo for Mitochondrial Function
- 4 Mitochondrial-Derived ROS Induce Aβ Generation—Focus on Complexes I and III
- 5 Interplay Between Aging and AD: The Balance Between Synergistic Dysfunction and Functional Compensation
- 6 Pharmacological Strategies to Improve Mitochondrial Function
- 7 Antioxidants, Flavonoids, Polyphenols, and Ginkgo
- 8 Metabolic Enhancer
- 9 Dimebon
- 10 Conclusion and Further Perspective
- Chapter Eight: Mitochondria in Cancer: Why Mitochondria Are a Good Target for Cancer Therapy
- Abstract
- 1 Mitochondria in Malignant Cells—Culprits or Victims?
- 2 Mitochondria as Targets for Anticancer Therapy
- 3 Conclusions and Perspectives
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Nine: Estrogen and Mitochondria Function in Cardiorenal Metabolic Syndrome
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Mitochondria in CRS
- 3 Estrogen and Mitochondrial Function
- 4 Abnormalities in Estrogen Signaling Promotes Development of the CRS
- 5 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Ten: Advances in Development of Rechargeable Mitochondrial Antioxidants
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Ischemia–Reperfusion
- 3 Age-Dependent Disorders
- 4 Liver Protection
- 5 Inflammation
- 6 Neurodegenerative Diseases
- 7 Ophthalmic Diseases
- 8 Novel Mitochondrial Antioxidants
- 9 Mild Uncoupling
- Index
Description
Mitochondria, the "power plants" of eukaryotic cells, are best known for the generation of adenosine triphosphate (ATP), the universal cellular "energy currency" of the cell, and the synthesis of different essential components. Mitochondrial dysfunction is known to lead to various degenerative disorders, disease, and aging. The Mitochondrion in Aging and Disease works to unravel the processes leading to mitochondrial impairments and of pathways involved in mitochondrial quality control and their impact on health and aging will be addressed.
Key Features
- Reviews current topics of interest
- Written by experts in the field
Readership
Scientists interested in basic function of mitochondria and the role of these organelles in aging and disease.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 290
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
- Published:
- 28th August 2014
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123948403
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123946256
About the Serial Volume Editors
H.D. Osiewacz Serial Volume Editor
Professor Heinz D. Osiewacz leads the group on Molecular Developmental Biology at the Goethe University in Frankfurt/ Main, Germany. He has a long-standing experience in the field of experimental gerontology. For his work on molecular mechanisms of ageing he received in 1985, together with Profs. K. Esser, U. Kück, U. Stahl and P. Tudzynski the Sandoz Prize of Gerontology by the International Association of Gerontology and in 2001 the Rene-Schubert Prize for Gerontology by the German Society of Gerontology. From 1990-1994 he was head of the department Molecular Biology of Ageing Processes at the German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ), Heidelberg, Germany. Since 1994 he is Professor at the University of Frankfurt. He edited (co-edited) five books, is co-author of one book, and published over 140 peer-reviewed research and review articles, respectively. H.D. Osiewacz is in the editorial board of Biogerontology, Current Genetics, Eukaryotic Cell Experimental Gerontology, Mechanisms of Ageing and Development, Microbial Cell. He was the coordinator of an integrated project of the European Commission on the role of mitochondria in conserved mechanisms of ageing (Acronym: MiMage). He participated in various EC projects and coordinated a national project of the German Federal Ministry for Education and Research (BMBF) on systems biology, mitochondria and aging (GerontoMitoSys).
The scientific work of his research group in the field of ageing research is devoted to unravel the molecular network of pathways controlling ageing in the fungal ageing model Podospora anserina. In particular, mitochondrial/nuclear interactions (cross talk), mitochondrial DNA instabilities and mtDNA repair, respiration, retrograde signalling, ROS generation and scavenging, apoptosis, mitochondrial dynamics, protein quality control, and autophagy are investigated at the genetic, biochemical, cytological, and physiological level. A central issue of the research is the analysis of long-lived mutants and of specific transgenic strains to raise functional and mechanistic data.
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute for Molecular Biosciences, Johann Wolfgang Goethe-University, Frankfurt, Germany