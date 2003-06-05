The Mind's Eye - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444510204, 9780080518923

The Mind's Eye

1st Edition

Cognitive and Applied Aspects of Eye Movement Research

Editors: Ralph Radach Jukka Hyona Heiner Deubel
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444510204
eBook ISBN: 9780080518923
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 5th June 2003
Page Count: 762
Description

The book provides a comprehensive state-of-the-art overview of current research on cognitive and applied aspects of eye movements. The contents include peer-reviewed chapters based on a selection of papers presented at the 11th European Conference on Eye Movements (Turku, Finland 2001), supplemented by invited contributions. The ECEM conference series brings together researchers from various disciplines with an interest to use eye-tracking to study perceptual and higher order cognitive functions.

The contents of the book faithfully reflect the scope and diversity of interest in eye-tracking as a fruitful tool both in basic and applied research. It consists of five sections: visual information processing and saccadic eye movements; empirical studies of reading and language production; computational models of eye movements in reading; eye-tracking as a tool to study human-computer interaction; and eye movement applications in media and communication research.

Each section is concluded by a commentary chapter by one of the leading authorities in the field. These commentaries discuss and integrate the contributions in the section and provide an expert view on the most significant present and future developments in the respective areas.

The book is a reference volume including a large body of new empirical work but also principal theoretical viewpoints of leading research groups in the field.

Table of Contents

Section 1: Visual Information Processing and Saccadic Eye Movements. The relationship between exogenous and endogenous saccades and attention; Orienting of visual attention based on peripheral information; Executive contributions to eye movement control; Saccade selectivity during visual search: the influence of central processing difficulty; Multisensory interactions in saccade generation; Binocular coordination in microsaccades; The inner working of dynamic visuo-spatial imagery as revealed by spontaneous eye movement.

Section 2: Eye Movements in Reading and Language Processing. Where do Chinese readers send their eyes?; The perceptual span during music reading; The reader's spatial code; On the processing of meaning from parafoveal vision during eye fixations in reading; Bridging the gap between old and new: Eye movements and vocabulary acquisition in reading ; Application of eye tracking in speech production research; Eye movements and thematic processing; On the treatment of saccades and regressions in eye movement measures of reading time; Eye movement measures to study global text processing; Advancing the methodological middle-ground.

Section 3: Computational Models of Eye Movement Control in Reading. Using the saccadic inhibition paradigm to investigate saccadic control in reading; Modeling eye movements in reading: extensions of the E-Z reader model; SWIFT explorations; How cognition affects eye movements during reading; Foundations of an interactive activation model of eye movement control in reading; Moving eyes and reading words: how can a computational model combine the two?

Section 4: Eye Movements in Human-Computer Interaction. Voluntary eye movements in human-computer interaction; Eye tracking in usability evaluation: a practitioner's guide; Processing spatial configurations in computer interfaces; Eye tracking for evaluating industrial human-computer interfaces; Eye-movements and interactive graphics; Eye tracking in human-computer interaction and usability research: reading to deliver the promises.

Section 5: Eye Movements in Media Applications and Communication. Eye movements in the processing of print advertisements; Behavioral strategies in web interaction: a view from eye-movement research; Determining the parameters for the scrolling text display technique; Reading or scanning? A study of newspaper and net paper reading; Reading native and foreign language television subtitles in children and adults; Eye movements and gestures in human face-to-face interaction.

Details

No. of pages: 762
762
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 2003
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444510204
eBook ISBN:
9780080518923

About the Editor

Ralph Radach

Affiliations and Expertise

Technical University of Aachen, Germany

Jukka Hyona

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Turku, Finland

Heiner Deubel

Affiliations and Expertise

Universitat Munchen, Germany

Reviews

"...effectively presents a summary of recent eye movement research." - Ergonomics, Vol. 48/7, 2005.

