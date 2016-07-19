The Midwives' Guide to Key Medical Conditions
2nd Edition
Pregnancy and Childbirth
Description
The Midwives’ Guide to Key Medical Conditions is designed to help practitioners manage pregnancy and childbirth in women with systemic disease, recognize the early onset of disease-related pregnancy complications, and determine when it may be necessary to refer patients to another member of the healthcare team. The volume is ideal for all midwives, whether qualified or in training.
Key Features
- Written by well-known authorities in the field to ensure that the information is perfectly tailored to the midwifery student
- Accessible writing style and clear artwork program helps make learning easy
- Recaps on the underlying anatomy and physiology for the relevant body system
- Explains the normal physiological changes that occur during pregnancy
- Summarises the relative risk of the specific disorder in the context of overall maternal mortality
- Explains the pathophysiology of a given condition, with emphasis on its impact on pregnancy
- Explores the relevant management the neonate and the likely impact of the medical disorder on future pregnancies
- Places particular emphasis on the management of critical illness and medical emergencies
Table of Contents
1. The midwife's role
2. Hypertensive disorders
3. Cardiac disorders
4. Thromboembolic disorders
5. Haematological disorders
6. Respiratory problems
7. Renal disorders
8. Epilepsy and other neurological conditions
9. Disorders of the endocrine system
10. Eating disorders
11. Disorders of the gastrointestinal system
12. Sepsis and infections in pregnancy and childbirth
13. Other medical conditions related to pregnancy and childbirth
Details
- No. of pages:
- 280
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2016
- Published:
- 19th July 2016
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702065743
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702065569
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702055799
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702055706
About the Author
Linda Wylie
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Lecturer, School of Health, Nursing and Midwifery, University of the West of Scotland, UK
Helen Bryce
Affiliations and Expertise
Retired Lecturer, School of Health, Nursing and Midwifery, University of the West of Scotland, UK