The Midwives' Guide to Key Medical Conditions - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780702055706, 9780702065743

The Midwives' Guide to Key Medical Conditions

2nd Edition

Pregnancy and Childbirth

Authors: Linda Wylie Helen Bryce
eBook ISBN: 9780702065743
eBook ISBN: 9780702065569
eBook ISBN: 9780702055799
Paperback ISBN: 9780702055706
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 19th July 2016
Page Count: 280
Description

The Midwives’ Guide to Key Medical Conditions is designed to help practitioners manage pregnancy and childbirth in women with systemic disease, recognize the early onset of disease-related pregnancy complications, and determine when it may be necessary to refer patients to another member of the healthcare team. The volume is ideal for all midwives, whether qualified or in training.

Key Features

    • Written by well-known authorities in the field to ensure that the information is perfectly tailored to the midwifery student

    • Accessible writing style and clear artwork program helps make learning easy

    • Recaps on the underlying anatomy and physiology for the relevant body system

    • Explains the normal physiological changes that occur during pregnancy

    • Summarises the relative risk of the specific disorder in the context of overall maternal mortality

    • Explains the pathophysiology of a given condition, with emphasis on its impact on pregnancy

    • Explores the relevant management the neonate and the likely impact of the medical disorder on future pregnancies

    • Places particular emphasis on the management of critical illness and medical emergencies

Table of Contents

1. The midwife's role

2. Hypertensive disorders

3. Cardiac disorders

4. Thromboembolic disorders

5. Haematological disorders

6. Respiratory problems

7. Renal disorders

8. Epilepsy and other neurological conditions

9. Disorders of the endocrine system

10. Eating disorders

11. Disorders of the gastrointestinal system

12. Sepsis and infections in pregnancy and childbirth

13. Other medical conditions related to pregnancy and childbirth

About the Author

Linda Wylie

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Lecturer, School of Health, Nursing and Midwifery, University of the West of Scotland, UK

Helen Bryce

Affiliations and Expertise

Retired Lecturer, School of Health, Nursing and Midwifery, University of the West of Scotland, UK

