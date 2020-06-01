The Midwife's Pocket Formulary
4th Edition
Introduction. Abbreviations. Glossary of terms. 1. Anaesthesia. 2. Analgesics. 3. Antacids. 4. Antiobiotics. 5. Anticoagulants. 6. Antiepileptic Medication. 7. Antidepressants and Treatments for Mental Health Conditions. 8. Antiemetics. 9. Antifungals. 10. Antihistamines. 11. Antihypertensives. 12. Antiseptics. 13. Anxiolytics and Hypnotics. 14. Contraceptives. 15. Emergency Drugs. 16. Hypoglycaemics. 17. Immunoglobulins. 18. Intravenous Fluids. 19. Miscellaneous. 20. Myometrial Relaxants. 21. Oxytocics. 22. Prostaglandins (PGE2). 23. Rectal Preparations - Laxatives and Haemorrhoid Preparations. 24. Vaccines. 25. Vitamins and Iron Preparations. 26. Drug Calculations. Index
- 320
- English
- © Elsevier 2020
- 1st June 2020
- Elsevier
- 9780702078613
Liz Davey
Senior Lecturer in Midwifery, Bournemouth University, Dorset, UK
Debbee Houghton
Senior Lecturer in Midwifery, Bournemouth University, Dorset, UK