The Midwife's Pocket Formulary - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780702078613

The Midwife's Pocket Formulary

4th Edition

Authors: Liz Davey Debbee Houghton
Paperback ISBN: 9780702078613
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st June 2020
Page Count: 320
Table of Contents

Introduction. Abbreviations. Glossary of terms. 1. Anaesthesia. 2. Analgesics. 3. Antacids. 4. Antiobiotics. 5. Anticoagulants. 6. Antiepileptic Medication. 7. Antidepressants and Treatments for Mental Health Conditions. 8. Antiemetics. 9. Antifungals. 10. Antihistamines. 11. Antihypertensives. 12. Antiseptics. 13. Anxiolytics and Hypnotics. 14. Contraceptives. 15. Emergency Drugs. 16. Hypoglycaemics. 17. Immunoglobulins. 18. Intravenous Fluids. 19. Miscellaneous. 20. Myometrial Relaxants. 21. Oxytocics. 22. Prostaglandins (PGE2). 23. Rectal Preparations - Laxatives and Haemorrhoid Preparations. 24. Vaccines. 25. Vitamins and Iron Preparations. 26. Drug Calculations. Index

About the Author

Liz Davey

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer in Midwifery, Bournemouth University, Dorset, UK

Debbee Houghton

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer in Midwifery, Bournemouth University, Dorset, UK

