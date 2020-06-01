The Midwife's Pocket Formulary

Introduction. Abbreviations. Glossary of terms. 1. Anaesthesia. 2. Analgesics. 3. Antacids. 4. Antiobiotics. 5. Anticoagulants. 6. Antiepileptic Medication. 7. Antidepressants and Treatments for Mental Health Conditions. 8. Antiemetics. 9. Antifungals. 10. Antihistamines. 11. Antihypertensives. 12. Antiseptics. 13. Anxiolytics and Hypnotics. 14. Contraceptives. 15. Emergency Drugs. 16. Hypoglycaemics. 17. Immunoglobulins. 18. Intravenous Fluids. 19. Miscellaneous. 20. Myometrial Relaxants. 21. Oxytocics. 22. Prostaglandins (PGE2). 23. Rectal Preparations - Laxatives and Haemorrhoid Preparations. 24. Vaccines. 25. Vitamins and Iron Preparations. 26. Drug Calculations. Index