The Microwave Processing of Foods

Dr Kai Knoerzer has a background in process engineering (BSc), chemical engineering (MSc) and food process engineering (PhD), all awarded from the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (Germany). In 2006 he commenced work with Food Science Australia as a Postdoctoral fellow; his current position in the Food and Nutrition Flagship is Senior Research Scientist. Kai has a proven track record in food process engineering research and development, particularly of innovative technologies. Currently, he is involved in research activities on engineering aspects (e.g., numerical modelling, simulation, process/equipment design and optimisation, as well as scale-up) across all innovative food processing technologies investigated at CSIRO, namely, high pressure (thermal), pulsed electric field, microwave, cool plasma and ultrasonics/megasonics processing. He is also leading the strategy development and project portfolio in the food stability area (Project cluster: Food Stability – Innovative Processing Solutions) and the extrusion platform project. Kai’s work has shown both science impact, with more than 70 peer-reviewed journal and conference proceedings and book chapters, two edited books (and two more currently being edited), over 120 oral and poster presentations at national and international conferences and 3 patents, as well as commercial impact in the food industry. His work has also been recognised with various international awards for research excellence.