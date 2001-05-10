The Microsoft SQL Server 2000 Performance Optimization and Tuning Handbook
1st Edition
Description
Learn from a SQL Server performance authority how to make your database run at lightning speed.
Ken England's SQL Server 6.5 Performance Optimization and Tuning Handbook is recognized by SQL Server administrators as the indispensable guide to tuning and optimization. Now he's revised the book for Microsoft's new SQL Server 2000, the most advanced and powerful version yet of SQL Server, which takes full advantage of Windows 2000's new processing capabilities. The book details the factors that determine database performance and offers readers tools, techniques and best practices they can use to tweak and tune SQL Server's configuration and operation. Readers will learn how to enhance performance through good physical design and effective internal storage structures. The book spells out methods for creating efficient indexes and techniques for tuning SQL Server's new query optimizer.
Key Features
- A new edition of the authoritative and bestselling guide, SQL Server 6.5 Performance Optimization and Tuning Handbook, 1555581803
- Targets SQL Server 2000
- Helps IT professionals run SQL Server more powerfully and efficiently and optimize it for e-commerce and knowledge management
Readership
SQL Server administrators, programmers and system designers
Table of Contents
Introducing Performance Tuning and Physical Database Design
SQL Server Storage Structures
Indexing
The Query Optimizer
SQL Server and Windows NT
Transactions and Locking
Monitoring Performance
A Performance Tuning Checklist
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Digital Press 2001
- Published:
- 10th May 2001
- Imprint:
- Digital Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080479453
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781555582418
About the Author
Ken England
Ken England is President and Founder of Database Technologies, a database consulting, product evaluation and training firm. A Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer and a Microsoft Certified Trainer, Ken England is widely regarded as an authority on SQL Server and other leading database products. He is also the author of the SQL Server 6.5 Performance Optimization and Tuning Handbook.
Affiliations and Expertise
President and Founder of Database Technologies, a database consultancy, product evaluation and training firm.
Reviews
"This book provides tools, techniques, and best practices that you can use to tune SQL Server's configuration and operation." --SQL Server
"This book is a real gem and derserves a wide audience" --Joe Karam, MCSD, MCDBA, MCT