The microbiome: Interactions with organ systems, diet, and genetics, An Issue of Gastroenterology Clinics of North America
1st Edition
Description
In consultation with Consulting Editor, Dr. Alan Buchman, Dr. Rocheyllys Diaz Heijtz has put together a state-of the-art issue of the Gastroenterology Clinics of North America devoted to The Microbiome: Interactions with Organ Systems, Diet, and Genetics. Clinical review articles from expert authors are specifically devoted to the following: The Role of the Microbiome of o the Female Reproductive Tract on Health and Pregnancy; Eating Disorders and the Gut Microbiota; Maturation of the Infant Microbiome Community Structure and Function; Microbe-Host Interactions in Allergic Diseases; Emerging Role of the Gut Microbiota in Neurodevelopmental Disorders; Brain-Gut-Microbiota Axis and Mood Disorders; Brain-Gut-Microbiota and ADHD; The Microbiota-Gut-Brain Axis and Postpartum Depression; and The Microbiota and Pancreatic Cancer. Readers will come away with the latest information on the microbiome and how to incorporate the information into gut health for patients.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323679008
About the Editors
Rochellys Diaz Heijtz Editor
Dr. Rochellys Diaz Heijtz is an Associate Professor of Translational Neuroscience at the Department of Neuroscience, Karolinska Institutet, Sweden. Her research studies have a long-term goal of understanding the biological basis of neurodevelopmental disorders (ASD, ADHD), and how genes and the environment (prenatal and/or early postnatal) together influence brain development and behavior. Her research program includes basic studies investigating the impact of the gut microbiota on the development of neuronal circuitries that control emotional, motor and social behavior. Furthermore, ongoing clinical studies are investigating the potential role of the gut microbiota in the pathophysiology of ASD and other neurodevelopmental disorders.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Neuroscience, Karolinska Institute, Stockholm, Sweden