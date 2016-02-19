The microbiome: Interactions with organ systems, diet, and genetics, An Issue of Gastroenterology Clinics of North America

In consultation with Consulting Editor, Dr. Alan Buchman, Dr. Rocheyllys Diaz Heijtz has put together a state-of the-art issue of the Gastroenterology Clinics of North America devoted to The Microbiome: Interactions with Organ Systems, Diet, and Genetics. Clinical review articles from expert authors are specifically devoted to the following: The Role of the Microbiome of o the Female Reproductive Tract on Health and Pregnancy; Eating Disorders and the Gut Microbiota; Maturation of the Infant Microbiome Community Structure and Function; Microbe-Host Interactions in Allergic Diseases; Emerging Role of the Gut Microbiota in Neurodevelopmental Disorders; Brain-Gut-Microbiota Axis and Mood Disorders; Brain-Gut-Microbiota and ADHD; The Microbiota-Gut-Brain Axis and Postpartum Depression; and The Microbiota and Pancreatic Cancer. Readers will come away with the latest information on the microbiome and how to incorporate the information into gut health for patients.