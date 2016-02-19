The microbiome: Interactions with organ systems, diet, and genetics, An Issue of Gastroenterology Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323679008

The microbiome: Interactions with organ systems, diet, and genetics, An Issue of Gastroenterology Clinics of North America

1st Edition

Editors: Rochellys Diaz Heijtz
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323679008
Imprint: Elsevier
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

In consultation with Consulting Editor, Dr. Alan Buchman, Dr. Rocheyllys Diaz Heijtz has put together a state-of the-art issue of the Gastroenterology Clinics of North America devoted to The Microbiome: Interactions with Organ Systems, Diet, and Genetics. Clinical review articles from expert authors are specifically devoted to the following: The Role of the Microbiome of o the Female Reproductive Tract on Health and Pregnancy; Eating Disorders and the Gut Microbiota; Maturation of the Infant Microbiome Community Structure and Function; Microbe-Host Interactions in Allergic Diseases; Emerging Role of the Gut Microbiota in Neurodevelopmental Disorders; Brain-Gut-Microbiota Axis and Mood Disorders; Brain-Gut-Microbiota and ADHD; The Microbiota-Gut-Brain Axis and Postpartum Depression; and The Microbiota and Pancreatic Cancer. Readers will come away with the latest information on the microbiome and how to incorporate the information into gut health for patients.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323679008

About the Editors

Rochellys Diaz Heijtz Editor

Dr. Rochellys Diaz Heijtz is an Associate Professor of Translational Neuroscience at the Department of Neuroscience, Karolinska Institutet, Sweden. Her research studies have a long-term goal of understanding the biological basis of neurodevelopmental disorders (ASD, ADHD), and how genes and the environment (prenatal and/or early postnatal) together influence brain development and behavior. Her research program includes basic studies investigating the impact of the gut microbiota on the development of neuronal circuitries that control emotional, motor and social behavior. Furthermore, ongoing clinical studies are investigating the potential role of the gut microbiota in the pathophysiology of ASD and other neurodevelopmental disorders.

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Department of Neuroscience, Karolinska Institute, Stockholm, Sweden

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.