The Microbiome in Prenatal and Neonatal Life - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128205907

The Microbiome in Prenatal and Neonatal Life

1st Edition

Editors: Josef Neu
Paperback ISBN: 9780128205907
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st December 2020
Page Count: 250
Description

We are changing our concept that the newborn infant emerges from a sterile environment. In-utero colonization may have major impacts on the developing mammal in terms of development of immunity and metabolism that, with epigenetic modifications, will lead to diseases in later life. In addition, the microbial profile that develops during and after birth depends on mode of delivery, type of feeding (human milk versus formula) and various other environmental factors to which the newborn is exposed. The Microbiome in Prenatal and Neonatal Life clarifies that the microbiome in the maternal fetal unit as well as the immediate changes that occur as new microbes are acquired postnatally play major roles in subsequent health and disease. Rapidly developing technologies for multi-omic analyses and systems biology are shifting paradigms in both scientific knowledge and clinical care.

Key Features

  • Discusses the critical nonredundant time frame in a newborn's life during which many factors drive immune and tissue maturation and influence the susceptibility to immune-mediated and other diseases in adult life
  • Proves that the fetus and uterine membranes are exposed to not only microbes in close proximity but also to microbial products from metabolism of microbes in the mother
  • Shows that since early life periods are a critical window for development, epigenetic and/or immunologic alterations may occur that can affect not only the infant during his/her lifetime but also subsequent generations
  • Gives insight into factors that may affect the newborn microbiome and subsequent development

Readership

Research scientists, students, PhD’s in microbiology, immunology and neonatology

Table of Contents

  1. Multi-omic effects on gametes and the early developing fetus
    2. The Prenatal Microbiome: is the In-Utero Environment Sterile?
    3. The Microbiome during Pregnancy: Putative Effects on the Developing Fetus
    Effects of Diet
    Effects of Stress
    Effects of Maternal Illness, i.e., gestational diabetes
    4. Delivery Mode (C-section vs. Vaginal) and the Developing Microbiome
    5. Development of the Microbiome and multi-omics in the Preterm Infant: Effects of the NICU Environment, Diet, Stress, Drugs, and Maternal Factors
    6. The Human Milk Microbiome and Metabolome: Effects on the Newborn and Infant
    7. Environmental Effects on the Developing Microbiome in the Fetus in Infancy
    8. The Skin Microbiome and Effects on Health and Disease
    9. The Developing Microbiome and the Brain
    10. The Developing Microbiome and the Lung
    11. The Developing Microbiome and the Heart

Details

No. of pages:
250
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2021
Published:
1st December 2020
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128205907

About the Editor

Josef Neu

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Division of Neonatology, Department of Pediatrics, H. Hillis Miller Health Center, University of Florida College of Medicine Gainesville, FL, USA

Ratings and Reviews

