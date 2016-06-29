The Microbiology of Respiratory System Infections, Volume 1
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- List of Contributors
- Preface
- Chapter 1: Influenza virus infections: clinical update, molecular biology, and therapeutic options
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Classification
- 3. Virion structure and genomic architecture
- 4. Viral replication
- 5. Clinical features and pathogenesis in humans
- 6. Genesis of antigenic influenza variants and pandemics
- 7. Influenza treatment
- 8. Conclusions
- Chapter 2: Influenza viral infection in the respiratory system—potential ways of monitoring
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Probes involved in influenza detection
- 3. Detection of Influenza virus
- 4. Conclusions
- Chapter 3: SARS coronavirus infections of the lower respiratory tract and their prevention
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Inactivated whole virus vaccines
- 3. Recombinant spike protein vaccines
- 4. SARS-associated eosinophilic lung immunopathology
- 5. SARS pathology in the elderly
- 6. Prevention of vaccine-exacerbated SARS lung immunopathology
- 7. Conclusions and future prospects
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 4: The middle east respiratory syndrome coronavirus respiratory infection: an emerging infection from the arabian peninsula
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. The organism
- 3. MERS-CoV epidemiology
- 4. Clinical presentations
- 5. Treatment of MERS-CoV
- 6. Preventive and control of MERS-CoV
- 7. Summary
- Chapter 5: Respiratory infections of the human bocavirus
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. HBoV biology
- 3. Epidemiology
- 4. Clinical features
- 5. Coinfections and persistence
- 6. Diagnostics
- 7. Summary and perspective
- Chapter 6: Circulation of respiratory pathogens at mass gatherings, with special focus on the Hajj pilgrimage
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Respiratory tract infections at the Hajj
- 3. Respiratory tract infections at other mass gatherings
- 4. Conclusions
- Chapter 7: Indoor air pollution due to mycoflora causing acute lower respiratory infections
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Association of mold with asthma and allergies-major aspects
- 3. Conclusions
- Chapter 8: Is there a link between environmental allergens and parasitism?
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Allergens
- 3. Helminth parasites and allergy
- 4. Concluding remarks
- Chapter 9: Respiratory infections in immunosuppressed patients
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Pathophysiology predisposing patients to infections
- 3. Bacterial pneumonia
- 4. Fungal infections
- 5. Cytomegalovirus
- 6. Community respiratory viruses
- 7. Conclusions
- Chapter 10: Metallo-beta-lactamase producer Pseudomonas aeruginosa: an opportunistic pathogen in lungs
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. P. aeruginosa resistant to beta-lactam antibiotics
- 3. Detection tests of MBLs in P. aeruginosa
- 4. Conclusions and future perspectives
- Chapter 11: Mycobacterium tuberculosis: clinical and microbiological aspects
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Description of causal microorganism
- 3. Respiratory disease caused by M. tuberculosis
- 4. Diagnosis of pulmonary tuberculosis
- 5. Conclusion and future perspectives
- Chapter 12: Pulmonary aspergillosis: diagnosis and treatment
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Classification and microbiology of pulmonary aspergillosis
- 3. Relationship of pulmonary aspergillosis with immunocompromised patients
- 4. Morphological and molecular identification of Aspergilli
- 5. Clinical diagnosis of aspergillosis
- 6. Treatment of aspergillosis
- 7. Multidrug resistance
- 8. Conclusions
- Chapter 13: Laboratory diagnosis of Pneumocystis jirovecii pneumonia
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Laboratory diagnosis of PCP
- 3. Conclusions
- Chapter 14: Antimicrobial approaches against bacterial pathogens which cause lower respiratory system infections
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Bacterial pathogens which cause lower respiratory system infections
- 3. Antimicrobial therapies
- 4. Probiotic treatment
- 5. Natural medicines
- 6. Conclusions and future perspectives
- Chapter 15: Nanotechnological applications for the control of pulmonary infections
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Some important pulmonary infections
- 3. Existing treatments for pulmonary infections
- 4. Limitations and side effects of the treatment of pulmonary infections
- 5. Nanotechnology in medicine
- 6. Conclusions
- Chapter 16: Volatile oils: Potential agents for the treatment of respiratory infections
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Traditional remedies in respiratory infections
- 3. Screening of the antibacterial effects of essential oils
- 4. Screening of the antiviral effects of essential oils
- 5. Role of inflammation in respiratory tract infections
- 6. Conclusions
- Acknowledgements
- Chapter 17: Current therapeutics and prophylactic approaches to treat pneumonia
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Childhood pneumonia
- 3. Adult pneumonia and community-acquired pneumonia
- 4. Vaccination
- 5. Current antiinfective treatments against bacterial pathogens
- 6. Current antiinfective treatments against viral pathogens
- 7. Antibiotic resistance and its impact
- 8. Advances in antibiotic treatment for pneumonia
- 9. Newer targets for the next generation antimicrobials for combating drug resistance
- 10. Conclusions and future perspectives
- Subject Index
The Microbiology of Respiratory System Infections reviews modern approaches in the diagnosis, treatment, and prophylaxis of respiratory system infections. The book is very useful for researchers, scientists, academics, medical practitioners, graduate and postgraduate students, and specialists from pharmaceutical and laboratory diagnostic companies. The book has been divided into three sections according to the types of respiratory pathogens.
The first section contains reviews on the most common and epidemiologically important respiratory viruses, such as influenza virus, severe acute respiratory system coronavirus, and recently discovered Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
The second section is devoted to bacterial and fungal pathogens, which discusses etiology and pathogenesis including infections in patients with compromised immune system, and infections caused by fungal pathogens, such as Aspergillus and Pneumocystis.
The third section incorporates treatment approaches against different types of bacterial infections of the lower respiratory tract. This section reviews classical antimicrobial and phytomedical approaches as well as the application of nanotechnology against respiratory pathogens.
- Offers the most up to date information on the microbiology of lower respiratory system infections
- Features contributors from across the world, presenting questions of interest to readers of both developed and developing countries
- Reviews the most common and epidemiologically important respiratory viruses
- Discusses the etiology and pathogenesis of bacterial and fungal pathogens including infections in patients with compromised immune system, and infections caused by fungal pathogens, such as Aspergillus and Pneumocystis
Researchers, scientists, academics, medical practitioners, graduate and postgraduate students in microbiology and the respiratory system.
Kateryna Kon Editor
Dr. Kateryna Kon, MD, PhD, currently works at the Department of Microbiology, Virology and Immunology at Kharkiv National Medical University, Kharkiv, Ukraine as an Associate Professor. Dr. Kon received the Best Young Scientist of Kharkiv Award in 2007. She has ten years of teaching and fifteen years of research experience. She is an editorial board member of six international peer-reviewed journals.
Dr. Kon's scientific contributions include more than 100 publications, 6 books and 18 scientific articles. The main focus of Dr. Kon’s research is antibiotic resistance in bacteria, coping with microbial resistance by plant essential oils and nanoparticles, microbiology of surgical and gynaecological infections, application of different statistical methods to analysis of biomedical data.
Associate Professor, Department of Microbiology, Virology and Immunology, Kharkiv National Medical University, Kharkiv, Ukraine
Mahendra Rai Editor
Dr Mahendra Rai: Professor and Head of the Department of Biotechnology at Amravati University in Maharashtra, India. He has published 210 research papers, more than 100 popular articles in Indian and foreign journals and 30 books from reputed publishers like Elsevier, Springer, CRC, Taylor and Francis and Scientific Publisher. He is a member of several scientific societies and has been a national Scholar for five years. He has received several prestigious awards, including the father T.A. Mathias award (1989) from the All India Association for Christian Higher Education, and the Medini award (1999) from the Department of Environment and Forest, Government of India. He also received SERC visiting fellowship by Department of Science and Technology (1996), INSA visiting fellowship by Indian National Science Academy (1998) and TWAS-UNESCO Associateship (2002), Italy. Dr. Rai serves as a referee for 20 international journals and is a member of editorial board of ten national and international journals. He has approximately three decades of teaching and research experience. The main focus of his research is plant and nanobased bioactives against human pathogenic microbes.
Professor and Head, Department of Biotechnology, SGB Amravati University, Amravati, Maharashtra, India