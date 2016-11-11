The Microbiological Quality of Food
1st Edition
Foodborne Spoilers
Table of Contents
- List of Contributors
- Woodhead Publishing Series in Food Science, Technology and Nutrition
- Food Spoilage: A New Threat?
- The Characters
- The Stage
- The Plot
- Chapter 1. Microbial Spoilage of Foods: Fundamentals
- Abstract
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 Microbial Food Spoilage: Overview
- 1.3 Factors Affecting Microbial Spoilage
- 1.4 Major Microorganisms Involved in Food Spoilage
- 1.5 Detection and Quantification of Food-Spoilage Microorganisms
- 1.6 Preventing Microbiological Spoilage of Foods
- References
- Part I: The Spoilers
- Chapter 2. Pseudomonas and Related Genera
- Abstract
- 2.1 Introduction to Pseudomonas: Historical Cues and Significance of the Genus
- 2.2 Identification and Tracking Methods of Foodborne Pseudomonads: From Classical Microbiology Toward -Omics
- 2.3 Genus Pseudomonas: Characteristics and Ecology
- 2.4 Spoilage Potential of the Pseudomonas Strains: A Focus on the Pseudomonas fluorescens Group
- 2.5 Related Genera: Xanthomonas and Shewanella
- 2.6 Conclusion and Future Perspectives: Biofilm Formation and Control of Spoilage Defects
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 3. Specific Spoilage Organisms (SSOs) in Fish
- Abstract
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Fish Microbiota
- 3.3 The SSO Concept
- 3.4 Factors Affecting the Selection of SSOs
- 3.5 Metabolism of Spoilage Microorganisms and SSOs
- 3.6 Determination of Spoilage Microbiota and SSOs
- 3.7 Relation of SSOs to Fish Freshness and Shelf Life Assessment
- 3.8 Ephemeral Spoilage Organisms
- 3.9 Future Trends
- References
- Chapter 4. Spore-Forming Bacteria
- Abstract
- 4.1 Introduction and Current Taxonomy
- 4.2 Diversity of Spore-Formers
- 4.3 Ecology of Spore-Forming Bacteria
- 4.4 Food Spoilage
- 4.5 Methods to Track Spore-Forming Bacteria
- 4.6 Future Trends
- References
- Chapter 5. Yeasts
- Abstract
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Yeasts Spoilage
- 5.3 Evidences of Yeasts Spoilage
- 5.4 Ecology of Yeasts and Stress Factors in Foods
- 5.5 Preservation of Foods by Spoilage
- References
- Chapter 6. Molds
- Abstract
- 6.1 Introduction to Molds
- 6.2 Description of Molds
- 6.3 Types of Mold
- 6.4 Environmental Occurrence
- 6.5 Importance of Molds—Human-Made Habitats
- 6.6 Risk Associated with Molds
- 6.7 Health Effects of Mold
- Further Reading
- Part II: A Focus on Food Spoilage
- Chapter 7. Spoilage of Milk and Dairy Products
- Abstract
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Milk Composition
- 7.3 Spoilage Characteristics
- 7.4 Types of Spoilage Microorganisms in Milk and Other Dairy Products
- 7.5 Pathogenic Microorganisms and Their Significance in Public Health
- 7.6 Milk Processing and Prevention of Spoilage
- 7.7 Light and Spoilage
- 7.8 Milk Spoilage Detection Methods
- 7.9 Future Trends/Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 8. Spoilage of Meat and Fish
- Abstract
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 Interactions Between Meat and Fish Spoiling Microorganisms
- 8.3 Parameters Determining Meat and Fish Spoilage
- 8.4 Meat and Meat Product Spoiling Microorganisms
- 8.5 Fish and Fish Product Spoiling Microorganisms
- 8.6 Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 9. Review of Vegetable Fermentations With Particular Emphasis on Processing Modifications, Microbial Ecology, and Spoilage
- Abstract
- 9.1 Brief History of Food Fermentations
- 9.2 Production of Fermented Vegetables
- 9.3 General Description of the Microbiology of Fermented Vegetables
- 9.4 Description of the Processing and Microbial Ecology of the Main Types of Fermented Vegetables
- 9.5 Spoilage of Fermented Vegetables
- 9.6 Control Measures to Reduce Alteration of Fermented Vegetables
- 9.7 Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 10. Wine Spoiling Phenomena
- Abstract
- 10.1 Introduction
- 10.2 Winemaking Processing and Microflora
- 10.3 Microorganisms Responsible of Spoilage
- 10.4 Concluding Remarks and Future Trends
- References
- Part III: Future Trends in Food Spoilers
- Chapter 11. The Impact of Biofilms on Food Spoilage
- Abstract
- 11.1 Introduction
- 11.2 Mechanisms of Microbial Biofilm Formation
- 11.3 Biofilm in Food Environments, Their Persistence and Main Microorganisms Involved
- 11.4 Control of Biofilm Formation Using Traditional and Novel Methods
- 11.5 Future Trends
- References
- Chapter 12. Food Spoilage and Food Safety: Is There a Link?
- Abstract
- 12.1 Microbial Food Safety
- 12.2 Future Challenges to Food Microbial Safety
- References
- Index
Description
The Microbiological Quality of Food: Foodborne Spoilers specifically addresses the role of spoilers in food technology and how they affect the quality of food. Food spoilers represent a great challenge in food quality, determining the shelf-life of many products as they impact consumer acceptability of taste, texture, aroma, and other perceptions.
Divided into four sections, the first section defines microbial spoilage of food, with special emphasis on methods for the evaluation of spoiling phenomena and the status of their regulatory framework, examining both existing regulations and possible gaps. The second section examines spoiling microorganisms, covering a range of common spoilage microorganisms, including pseudomonas, yeasts, and molds and spore formers, as well as less-common spoilers, including lactic acid bacteria and specific spoilage organisms in fish.
The third section highlights spoiling phenomena within certain food types. Chapters cover dairy, fish, meat, and vegetables, and other products. The final section investigates emerging topics which point to future trends in the research of food spoilers. There is insight into microorganisms resistant to preservation, the role of biofilms in food quality, and the link between food safety and food spoilage, with a special emphasis on certain spoiling microorganisms which could be opportunistic pathogens. Written by an international team of leading authors, this book provides state-of-the-art coverage of this topic, which is essential to the shelf-life and quality of food.
Key Features
- Provides in-depth coverage of the different spoilers which cause the deterioration of foods, including less common spoilers not covered in other publications
- Includes dedicated chapters covering the spoilage of specific products, making this book ideal for those working in the food industry
- Presents a framework for future research in the area of foodborne spoilers
Readership
Quality control and assurance professionals in the food industry, management in food companies, regulators in the food industry, in addition to postgraduate students and academics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 348
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2017
- Published:
- 11th November 2016
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081005033
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081005026
About the Editors
Antonio Bevilacqua Editor
Dr. Antonio Bevilacqua is a researcher in food microbiology. He has received an MSc in Food Science and Technology and a PhD in Food Biotechnology (University of Foggia); the main topics of his research activity are table olives, fermented meat and micro-encapsulation, predictive microbiology (namely the use of the theory of the Design of Experiments and multivariate approaches), natural antimicrobials and alternative tools for food preservation, microbiology of starter cultures. He is the author of c. 150 papers.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of the Science of Agriculture, Food and Environment, University of Foggia, Italy
Maria Rosaria Corbo Editor
Prof. Maria Rosaria Corbo is Associate Professor of Microbiology; she gained an MSc in Biology in the University of Bari (Italy) and a PhD in Food Biotechnology in the University of Foggia. Her research topics covers a wide range in food microbiology (minimally processed foods, fermented meat and fish, fermented vegetables, natural antimicrobials, homogenization and ultrasound as tools for food preservation, predictive microbiology); she is the author of c. 200 papers.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of the Science of Agriculture, Food and Environment, University of Foggia, Italy
Milena Sinigaglia Editor
Prof. Milena Sinigaglia is the Professor Head of the Section of Predictive Microbiology; she received an MSc in Agricultural Science and a PhD in Food Biotechnology in the University of Bologna (Italy). She is Associate Editor for the Italian Journal of Food Science and her research topics cover a wide range (mathematical modeling of foodborne bacteria, natural antimicrobials and alternative approaches in food preservation, fermented foods). She is the author of c. 250 papers.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of the Science of Agriculture, Food and Environment, University of Foggia, Italy