The Mezonic Agenda: Hacking the Presidency - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781931836838, 9780080479408

The Mezonic Agenda: Hacking the Presidency

1st Edition

Hack along with the heroes and villains as the American Presidency hangs in the balance of cyber-space...

Authors: Herbert Thomson
eBook ISBN: 9780080479408
Imprint: Syngress
Published Date: 23rd September 2004
Page Count: 488
Description

The Mezonic Agenda deals with some of the most pressing topics in technology and computer security today including: reverse engineering, cryptography, buffer overflows, and steganography. The book tells the tale of criminal hackers attempting to compromise the results of a presidential election for their own gain. The accompanying CD contains real, working versions of all the applications described in the fictional narrative of the book. Computer users, programmers, IT professionals, and policy makers need to be made aware of the risks involved with deploying new technologies and see how attackers can leverage these technologies for their own purposes. While the story in The Mezonic Agenda is fictional, the technologies, exploits, and hacking techniques are all very real.

Key Features

  • The first cyber-thriller" that allows the reader to "hack along" using the accompanying CD which contains working versions of all the applications described in the book.

  • To be published in October 2004 when interest in the American Presidential election will be at its highest.

  • Provides IT professionals with the most advanced, timely, and accurate information available on security exploits in a fascinating, fictional narrative.

Readership

Computer users, programmers, IT professionals.

Details

No. of pages:
488
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Syngress 2004
Published:
Imprint:
Syngress
eBook ISBN:
9780080479408

About the Authors

Herbert Thomson Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Software Security Expert, U.S.A.

