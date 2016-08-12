The Merck Veterinary Manual - 11th Edition - ISBN: 9780911910612

The Merck Veterinary Manual

11th Edition

Hardcover ISBN: 9780911910612
Imprint: Merck Manuals
Published Date: 12th August 2016
The Merck Veterinary Manual (MVM) covers all domesticated species and diseases in veterinary medicine worldwide. This completely revised and redesigned new edition of the veterinary classic uses a two-column format and color throughout for easy-to-read text and tables. Hundreds of color images enhance and illustrate the text. In addition to extensive revisions and updates, this edition includes a new section on public health and zoonoses, expanded coverage of fish and aquaculture, new chapters on backyard poultry, toxicologic workplace hazards, smoke inhalation, and additional coverage of numerous new and emerging topics in veterinary medicine.

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Merck Manuals 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Merck Manuals
Hardcover ISBN:
9780911910612

