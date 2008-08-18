The Merck / Merial Manual for Pet Health
1st Edition
Hardcover ISBN: 9780911910995
Imprint: Merck Manuals
Published Date: 18th August 2008
Description
For more than 50 years, veterinarians around the world have relied on The Merck Veterinary Manual for comprehensive, up-to-date information on animal health. Now, pet owners also have a resource for reliable, in-depth animal health information: The Merck/Merial Manual for Pet Health — Home Edition. Authored by over 200 veterinary experts, this new reference covers the full spectrum of today’s pets, from dogs, cats and horses to birds, reptiles, fish and other exotic pets. With a focus on preventive care, The Merck/Merial Manual for Pet Health can help pet owners partner more effectively with you to keep their pets feeling their best.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Merck Manuals 2007
- Published:
- 18th August 2008
- Imprint:
- Merck Manuals
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780911910995
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.