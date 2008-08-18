The Merck / Merial Manual for Pet Health - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780911910995

The Merck / Merial Manual for Pet Health

1st Edition

Hardcover ISBN: 9780911910995
Imprint: Merck Manuals
Published Date: 18th August 2008
Description

For more than 50 years, veterinarians around the world have relied on The Merck Veterinary Manual for comprehensive, up-to-date information on animal health. Now, pet owners also have a resource for reliable, in-depth animal health information: The Merck/Merial Manual for Pet Health — Home Edition. Authored by over 200 veterinary experts, this new reference covers the full spectrum of today’s pets, from dogs, cats and horses to birds, reptiles, fish and other exotic pets. With a focus on preventive care, The Merck/Merial Manual for Pet Health can help pet owners partner more effectively with you to keep their pets feeling their best.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Merck Manuals 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Merck Manuals
Hardcover ISBN:
9780911910995

