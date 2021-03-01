The Mental Status Examination Handbook - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323694896

The Mental Status Examination Handbook

1st Edition

Author: Mario Mendez
Paperback ISBN: 9780323694896
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st March 2021
Page Count: 320
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The ability to effectively assess cognitive and other behavioral functions is an essential skill for neurologists, psychiatrists, geriatricians, nurses, and other clinicians who perform clinic and bedside examinations. Unique in the field, The Mental Status Examination Handbook is a user-friendly, comprehensive resource that provides practical guidance on cognitive assessment, clarifies mental status testing procedures, and assists with decision making for neuropsychological referrals. This detailed manual draws from the full history of behavioral neurology testing, making the complex and challenging area of cognitive assessment accessible for both students and practitioners.

Details

No. of pages:
320
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2021
Published:
1st March 2021
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780323694896

About the Author

Mario Mendez

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.