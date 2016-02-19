The Mendip Caves - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9781483168012, 9781483195490

The Mendip Caves

3rd Edition

Authors: H. E. Balch
eBook ISBN: 9781483195490
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1947
Page Count: 396
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The Mendip Caves examines the demographic features of Wookey Hole caves, and the Cheddar gorge and caves. This book contains eight chapters that discuss the history of the places and the caves.
The first chapters addresses some important exploration of the subterranean river, Cox’s cave, Gough’s cave, Swallet caves, Rock shelters, and the Badger Hole. The succeeding chapters describe the great Cave of Wookey Hole; characteristics and personalities of the people living in the cave; description of the noises heard inside the cave; the discovery and historical background of the cave; and detailed description of Valley of Wookey Hole and the Gorge of Ebbor. Other chapters examine the artefacts discovered in the cave, the traditions and daily activities done inside the cave, and the antiquity of the caves of Mendip. The last chapters explore the caves and shelters of eastern Mendip, as well as the Levvy of Sandford Hill. The book can provide useful information to the archaeologists, explorers, students, and researchers.

Table of Contents


Chapter I. Introductory

Chapter II. The Great Cave of Wookey Hole

Chapter III. The People of the Great Cave

Chapter IV. The Noises of the Cave

Chapter V. The History of Wookey Hole

Chapter VI. The Hyena Den and the Badger Wookey Hole

Chapter VII. The Valley of Wookey Hole and the Gorge of Ebbor

Chapter VIII. The People of the Hills

Index

Details

No. of pages:
396
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2047
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483195490

About the Author

H. E. Balch

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.