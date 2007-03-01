The Medical Malpractice Survival Handbook
1st Edition
Description
Reduce your risk of costly litigation! Written in easy-to-understand language by a team of medical doctors who are also attorneys at law, this handbook addresses the issues surrounding the growing incidence of medical malpractice. It examines the scenarios that can result in a malpractice suit, the best actions to take during the course of litigation, and the most effective ways to minimize your legal liabilities.
Key Features
- Access the expert guidance of top professionals across medical and legal fields in an easy-to-read format.
- Review the legal aspects of nearly every medical topic that impacts health care professionals.
- Quickly see how to minimize your legal liabilities with the aid of "Golden Rule" boxes.
- Understand the different types of malpractice suits and the physician's position and defense in each.
- See how concepts apply to specific scenarios through abundant case studies.
- Explore specific legal considerations for each medical specialty.
Table of Contents
SECTION ONE: PHYSICIANS AND MALPRACTICE
Chapter 1: American Medical Malpractice
Chapter 2: Medical Malpractice Stress Syndrome
Chapter 3: Malpractice Prevention
Chapter 4: Medical Brief (or Medical Memorandum)
Chapter 5: Spoliation: Altered Medical Records
Chapter 6: Medical Error Disclosure and Apology
Chapter 7: Professional Liability Insurance
Chapter 8: Defense Attorney
Chapter 9: Liability in Clinic Trials Research
Chapter 10: Criminalization of Malpractice
SECTION 2: ETIOLOGY OF MALPRACTICE
Chapter 11: Etiology of Malpractice
Chapter 12: Breach of Physician-Patient Relationship
Chapter 13: Improper Disclosure of Confidential Information
Chapter 14: Lack of Informed Consent and Refusal
Chapter 15: Negligence
Chapter 16: Miscellaneous Torts
Chapter 17: Liability for Acts of Other Providers
Chapter 18: The Physician and the Nurse
Chapter 19: Medical Product Liability
SECTION 3: MALPRACTICE LAWSUIT RESOLUTION
Chapter 20: The American Court System
Chapter 21: Physician Conduct at Deposition and Trial
Chapter 22: Alternative Dispute Resolution of Claims
Chapter 23: Medical Expert Testimony
Chapter 24: Medical Malpractice Defenses
Chapter 25: Damages in Medical Malpractice
Chapter 26: Countersuits by Physicians
Chapter 27: Tort Reform System: Medical Negligence in New Zealand
SECTION 4: LIABILITY OF SPECIALTIES
Chapter 28: Family Practice and Internal Medicine
Chapter 29: Clinical and Forensic Pathology
Chapter 30: Genetics
Chapter 31: Obstetrics and Gynecology
Chapter 32: Neonatology & Pediatrics
Chapter 33: Cardiology
Chapter 34: Emergency Medicine
Chapter 35: Anesthesiology Liability
Chapter 36: Surgery
Chapter 37: Urology
Chapter 38: Neurology and Neurosurgery
Chapter 39: Ophthalmology
Chapter 40: Otorhinolaryngology
Chapter 41: Psychiatric Malpractice
Chapter 42: Radiology
Chapter 43: Dentistry
Details
- No. of pages:
- 548
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2007
- Published:
- 1st March 2007
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323070881
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323044387