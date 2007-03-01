The Medical Malpractice Survival Handbook

SECTION ONE: PHYSICIANS AND MALPRACTICE



Chapter 1: American Medical Malpractice

Chapter 2: Medical Malpractice Stress Syndrome

Chapter 3: Malpractice Prevention

Chapter 4: Medical Brief (or Medical Memorandum)

Chapter 5: Spoliation: Altered Medical Records

Chapter 6: Medical Error Disclosure and Apology

Chapter 7: Professional Liability Insurance

Chapter 8: Defense Attorney

Chapter 9: Liability in Clinic Trials Research

Chapter 10: Criminalization of Malpractice





SECTION 2: ETIOLOGY OF MALPRACTICE



Chapter 11: Etiology of Malpractice

Chapter 12: Breach of Physician-Patient Relationship

Chapter 13: Improper Disclosure of Confidential Information

Chapter 14: Lack of Informed Consent and Refusal

Chapter 15: Negligence

Chapter 16: Miscellaneous Torts

Chapter 17: Liability for Acts of Other Providers

Chapter 18: The Physician and the Nurse

Chapter 19: Medical Product Liability





SECTION 3: MALPRACTICE LAWSUIT RESOLUTION



Chapter 20: The American Court System

Chapter 21: Physician Conduct at Deposition and Trial

Chapter 22: Alternative Dispute Resolution of Claims

Chapter 23: Medical Expert Testimony

Chapter 24: Medical Malpractice Defenses

Chapter 25: Damages in Medical Malpractice

Chapter 26: Countersuits by Physicians

Chapter 27: Tort Reform System: Medical Negligence in New Zealand





SECTION 4: LIABILITY OF SPECIALTIES



Chapter 28: Family Practice and Internal Medicine

Chapter 29: Clinical and Forensic Pathology

Chapter 30: Genetics

Chapter 31: Obstetrics and Gynecology

Chapter 32: Neonatology & Pediatrics

Chapter 33: Cardiology

Chapter 34: Emergency Medicine

Chapter 35: Anesthesiology Liability

Chapter 36: Surgery

Chapter 37: Urology

Chapter 38: Neurology and Neurosurgery

Chapter 39: Ophthalmology

Chapter 40: Otorhinolaryngology

Chapter 41: Psychiatric Malpractice

Chapter 42: Radiology

Chapter 43: Dentistry