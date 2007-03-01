The Medical Malpractice Survival Handbook - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323044387, 9780323070881

The Medical Malpractice Survival Handbook

1st Edition

eBook ISBN: 9780323070881
Paperback ISBN: 9780323044387
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 1st March 2007
Page Count: 548
Description

Reduce your risk of costly litigation! Written in easy-to-understand language by a team of medical doctors who are also attorneys at law, this handbook addresses the issues surrounding the growing incidence of medical malpractice. It examines the scenarios that can result in a malpractice suit, the best actions to take during the course of litigation, and the most effective ways to minimize your legal liabilities.

Key Features

  • Access the expert guidance of top professionals across medical and legal fields in an easy-to-read format.
  • Review the legal aspects of nearly every medical topic that impacts health care professionals.
  • Quickly see how to minimize your legal liabilities with the aid of "Golden Rule" boxes.
  • Understand the different types of malpractice suits and the physician's position and defense in each.
  • See how concepts apply to specific scenarios through abundant case studies.
  • Explore specific legal considerations for each medical specialty.

Table of Contents

SECTION ONE: PHYSICIANS AND MALPRACTICE

Chapter 1: American Medical Malpractice
Chapter 2: Medical Malpractice Stress Syndrome
Chapter 3: Malpractice Prevention
Chapter 4: Medical Brief (or Medical Memorandum)
Chapter 5: Spoliation: Altered Medical Records
Chapter 6: Medical Error Disclosure and Apology
Chapter 7: Professional Liability Insurance
Chapter 8: Defense Attorney
Chapter 9: Liability in Clinic Trials Research
Chapter 10: Criminalization of Malpractice


SECTION 2: ETIOLOGY OF MALPRACTICE

Chapter 11: Etiology of Malpractice
Chapter 12: Breach of Physician-Patient Relationship
Chapter 13: Improper Disclosure of Confidential Information
Chapter 14: Lack of Informed Consent and Refusal
Chapter 15: Negligence
Chapter 16: Miscellaneous Torts
Chapter 17: Liability for Acts of Other Providers
Chapter 18: The Physician and the Nurse
Chapter 19: Medical Product Liability


SECTION 3: MALPRACTICE LAWSUIT RESOLUTION

Chapter 20: The American Court System
Chapter 21: Physician Conduct at Deposition and Trial
Chapter 22: Alternative Dispute Resolution of Claims
Chapter 23: Medical Expert Testimony
Chapter 24: Medical Malpractice Defenses
Chapter 25: Damages in Medical Malpractice
Chapter 26: Countersuits by Physicians
Chapter 27: Tort Reform System: Medical Negligence in New Zealand


SECTION 4: LIABILITY OF SPECIALTIES

Chapter 28: Family Practice and Internal Medicine
Chapter 29: Clinical and Forensic Pathology
Chapter 30: Genetics
Chapter 31: Obstetrics and Gynecology
Chapter 32: Neonatology & Pediatrics
Chapter 33: Cardiology
Chapter 34: Emergency Medicine
Chapter 35: Anesthesiology Liability
Chapter 36: Surgery
Chapter 37: Urology
Chapter 38: Neurology and Neurosurgery
Chapter 39: Ophthalmology
Chapter 40: Otorhinolaryngology
Chapter 41: Psychiatric Malpractice
Chapter 42: Radiology
Chapter 43: Dentistry

