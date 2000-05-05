The Medical Interview - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780815119920, 9780323286220

The Medical Interview

2nd Edition

The Three-Function Approach

Authors: Steven Cole Julian Bird
eBook ISBN: 9780323286220
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 5th May 2000
Page Count: 295
Description

The 2nd Edition of THE MEDICAL INTERVIEW presents basic interviewing skills in a systematic approach designed to assist students in mastering communicating with patients. A new unit on managing common challenging communicating situations including language and cultural barriers, pediatric and elderly patients, and non-verbal communicationhas been added. The text emphasizes straightforward tasks, behaviors, and skills that can be easily demonstrated, practiced, and mastered by learners.

Table of Contents

Foreword to the Second Edition
Foreword to the First Edition
Preface to the Second Edition
I. The Three Functions of Effective Interviewing
Introduction: Learning to Interview by Using the Three-Function Approach
Why Three Functions?
Function 1: Build the Relationship
Function 2: Assess the Patients Problems
Function 3: Manage the Patients Problems
II. Meeting the Patient
Ten Common Concerns
III. Structure of the Interview
The Opening
The Chief Complaint and Survey of Problems
History of Present Illness (Problem Exploration)
Past Medical History
Family History
Patient Profile and Social History
The Review of Systems
Mental Status
IV. Understanding the Patients Emotional Responses
Understanding Normal Emotional Responses
Understanding Maladaptive Emotional Responses
V. Managing Communication Challenges
Troubling Personality Styles and Somatization
High Risk Health Behaviors and High Risk Life Situations
Culture, Cultures, and the Culturally-Sensitive Medical Interview
Interviewing the Family
Interviewing Elderly Patients
Breaking Bad News
Sexual Issues in the Interview
Selected Psychiatric Problems
VI. Higher Order Skills
Non-Verbal Communication
Psychological Principles (Psychodynamic and Behavioral)
Clinical Reasoning, Clinical Inference, and Flexibility
Appendix: Table of Skills

Details

About the Author

Steven Cole

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Psychiatry, Emeritus; Stony Brook University School of Medicine; Stony Brook, NY

Julian Bird

Affiliations and Expertise

Lately Senior Lecturer in Psychiatry; Guy's, Kings and St. Thomas' School of Medicine; University of London; London, United Kingdom

