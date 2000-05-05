The Medical Interview

Foreword to the Second Edition

Foreword to the First Edition

Preface to the Second Edition

I. The Three Functions of Effective Interviewing

Introduction: Learning to Interview by Using the Three-Function Approach

Why Three Functions?

Function 1: Build the Relationship

Function 2: Assess the Patients Problems

Function 3: Manage the Patients Problems

II. Meeting the Patient

Ten Common Concerns

III. Structure of the Interview

The Opening

The Chief Complaint and Survey of Problems

History of Present Illness (Problem Exploration)

Past Medical History

Family History

Patient Profile and Social History

The Review of Systems

Mental Status

IV. Understanding the Patients Emotional Responses

Understanding Normal Emotional Responses

Understanding Maladaptive Emotional Responses

V. Managing Communication Challenges

Troubling Personality Styles and Somatization

High Risk Health Behaviors and High Risk Life Situations

Culture, Cultures, and the Culturally-Sensitive Medical Interview

Interviewing the Family

Interviewing Elderly Patients

Breaking Bad News

Sexual Issues in the Interview

Selected Psychiatric Problems

VI. Higher Order Skills

Non-Verbal Communication

Psychological Principles (Psychodynamic and Behavioral)

Clinical Reasoning, Clinical Inference, and Flexibility

Appendix: Table of Skills