The Medical Interview - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780323052214, 9780323313100

The Medical Interview

3rd Edition

The Three Function Approach with STUDENT CONSULT Online Access

Authors: Steven Cole Julian Bird
eBook ISBN: 9780323313100
eBook ISBN: 9780323313995
eBook ISBN: 9780323279710
Paperback ISBN: 9780323052214
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 17th December 2013
Page Count: 336
Description

The Medical Interview by Drs. Steven A. Cole and Julian Bird equips you to communicate effectively with your patients so you can provide optimal care! This best-selling, widely adopted resource presents a practical, systematic approach to honing your basic interviewing skills and managing common challenging communicating situations. Its Three-Function Approach – "Build the Relationship," "Assess and Understand," and Collaborative Management" offers straightforward tasks, behaviors, and skills that can be easily mastered, making this an ideal learning tool for beginners and a valuable reference for experienced healthcare professionals.

Key Features

  • Effectively meet a full range of communication challenges including language and cultural barriers, sexual issues, elderly patients, breaking bad news, and non-adherence.

Table of Contents

I. Three Functions Of The Medical Interview

  1. Learning to Interview Using the Three Function Approach

  2. Why Three Functions?

  3. Function 1: Build The Relationship  

    4.

  4. Function 2: Assess and Understand

    5.

  5. Function 3: Collaborative Management

II.Meeting the Patient

6. Ten Common Concerns

III. Structure of the Interview

7. Opening The Interview

8. Chief Complaint, Problem Survey, Patient Perspective, And Agenda Setting

9. History Of Present Illness

10, Past Medical History

  1. Family History

  2. Patient Profile And Social History

  3. Review Of Systems

  4. Mental Status

IV. Presentation and Documentation

15. Presentation and Documentation

V. Understanding Patients’ Emotional Responses to Chronic Illness

16. Understanding Chronic Illness: Normal Reactions

17. Understanding Chronic Illness: Maladaptive Reactions

VI Advanced Applications

18. Stepped-Care Advanced Skills for Action Planning

19. Chronic Illness

20. Health Literacy and Communicating Complex Information for Decision-

Making

21. Sexual Issues in the Interview

22. Interviewing Elderly Patients

23. Culturally Competent Medical Interviewing

24. Family Interviewing

25.Troubling Personality Styles and Somatization

26. Communicating with the Psychotic Patient

27. Breaking Bad News

27 (a). Sharing Difficult or "Bad" News: A Nine-Step Transactional Process of Transformation

28. Disclosure of Medical Errors and Apology

29. Alcohol And Risky Drinking

VII. HIGHER ORDER SKILLS

30. Nonverbal Communication

31. Use of the Self in Medical Care

32. Using Psychological Principles in the Medical Interview

33. Integrating Structure and Function

Appendix 1: Table of skills

Appendix 2: BAP Guide

About the Author

Steven Cole

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Psychiatry, Emeritus; Stony Brook University School of Medicine; Stony Brook, NY

Julian Bird

Affiliations and Expertise

Lately Senior Lecturer in Psychiatry; Guy's, Kings and St. Thomas' School of Medicine; University of London; London, United Kingdom

