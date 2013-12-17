The Medical Interview
3rd Edition
The Three Function Approach with STUDENT CONSULT Online Access
Description
The Medical Interview by Drs. Steven A. Cole and Julian Bird equips you to communicate effectively with your patients so you can provide optimal care! This best-selling, widely adopted resource presents a practical, systematic approach to honing your basic interviewing skills and managing common challenging communicating situations. Its Three-Function Approach – "Build the Relationship," "Assess and Understand," and Collaborative Management" offers straightforward tasks, behaviors, and skills that can be easily mastered, making this an ideal learning tool for beginners and a valuable reference for experienced healthcare professionals.
Key Features
- Effectively meet a full range of communication challenges including language and cultural barriers, sexual issues, elderly patients, breaking bad news, and non-adherence.
Table of Contents
I. Three Functions Of The Medical Interview
- Learning to Interview Using the Three Function Approach
- Why Three Functions?
- Function 1: Build The Relationship
- Function 2: Assess and Understand
- Function 3: Collaborative Management
II.Meeting the Patient
6. Ten Common Concerns
III. Structure of the Interview
7. Opening The Interview
8. Chief Complaint, Problem Survey, Patient Perspective, And Agenda Setting
9. History Of Present Illness
10, Past Medical History
- Family History
- Patient Profile And Social History
- Review Of Systems
- Mental Status
IV. Presentation and Documentation
15. Presentation and Documentation
V. Understanding Patients’ Emotional Responses to Chronic Illness
16. Understanding Chronic Illness: Normal Reactions
17. Understanding Chronic Illness: Maladaptive Reactions
VI Advanced Applications
18. Stepped-Care Advanced Skills for Action Planning
19. Chronic Illness
20. Health Literacy and Communicating Complex Information for Decision-
Making
21. Sexual Issues in the Interview
22. Interviewing Elderly Patients
23. Culturally Competent Medical Interviewing
24. Family Interviewing
25.Troubling Personality Styles and Somatization
26. Communicating with the Psychotic Patient
27. Breaking Bad News
27 (a). Sharing Difficult or "Bad" News: A Nine-Step Transactional Process of Transformation
28. Disclosure of Medical Errors and Apology
29. Alcohol And Risky Drinking
VII. HIGHER ORDER SKILLS
30. Nonverbal Communication
31. Use of the Self in Medical Care
32. Using Psychological Principles in the Medical Interview
33. Integrating Structure and Function
Appendix 1: Table of skills
Appendix 2: BAP Guide
Details
- No. of pages:
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2014
- Published:
- 17th December 2013
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323313100
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323313995
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323279710
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323052214
About the Author
Steven Cole
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Psychiatry, Emeritus; Stony Brook University School of Medicine; Stony Brook, NY
Julian Bird
Affiliations and Expertise
Lately Senior Lecturer in Psychiatry; Guy's, Kings and St. Thomas' School of Medicine; University of London; London, United Kingdom