The Mechanism of gated calcium Transport across Biological Membranes
1st Edition
Description
The Mechanism of Gated Calcium Transport Across Biological Membranes presents the proceedings of a symposium, which was an unprecedented attempt to bring together diverse groups working on various aspects of the problem of gated Ca2+ transport. A variety of tissues, from Paramecium to vertebrate, and from the cell membrane to the internal membrane system, are included. This attempt appears to have been a success as many participants felt that they learned a great deal about the phenomenon in different preparations. This book is divided into six sections, with the first focusing on gated calcium transport in various tissues. It discusses such topics as the general properties of gated calcium transport, development of calcium channels in the cleavage-arrested embryo of a certain ascidian, and calcium currents in mammalian neurons. The following sections then focus on the kinetics of gated calcium transport; the pharmacology of gated calcium transport; regulation of gated calcium transport; calcium release from fragmented SR; and calcium-induced calcium release. This book will be of interest to practitioners in the fields of pharmacology, physiology, and experimental pathology.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Acknowledgments
Section 1: Gated Calcium Transport in Various Tissues
General Properties of Gated Calcium Transport
Development of Ca Channels in the Cleavage-Arrested Embryo of a Certain Ascidian
Ca Current in Frog Skeletal Muscle Fibers: Effect of Temperature on ICa Decay
Ca Currents of Isolated Bovine Ventricular Myocytes
Calcium Currents in Mammalian Neurons
Section 2. Kinetics of Gated Calcium Transport
Kinetics and Voltage Dependence of Calcium Inward Current in the Membrane of Mollusc Neurons
Actions of Calcium Ion on Gating and Permeation of the Calcium Channel
Calcium-Mediated Inactivation of Voltage-Gated Ca Channels
Inactivation of Calcium Currents in Insect Skeletal Muscle
Decrease in Calcium Conductance by Acetylcholine in Mammalian Ventricular Muscle
Neurotransmitter Modulation of Voltage-Dependent Channels:Possible Mechanism for Presynaptic Inhibition?
Section 3: Pharmacology of Gated Calcium Transport
Calcium Channel Blockers as Probes of Calcium Channels
The Manganese Current of Helix Neuron
Differential Blockade of Calcium Mobilization through Membrane Channels in Vascular Smooth Muscle
Chemical Modulations of Gated Calcium Current in Vascular Smooth Muscle Membranes
Magnesium Modulates Calcium Entry and Contractility in Vascular Smooth Muscle
Section 4: Regulation of Gated Calcium Transport
Acetylcholine-Induced Membrane Potential Fluctuations in the Rat Adrenal Chromaffin Cell
The Significance of Calcium Ions for Theglucose-Induced Electrical Activity of Pancreatic ß-Cells
Calcium Spike in the Clonal Anterior Pituitary Cell and Its Relation to Hormone Secretion
Direct Control of Cytosol Calcium and the Stimulation of Histamine Secretion by Rat Mast Cells
A Physicochemical Approach to Calcium Membrane-Macromolecule Interactions
Section 5: Calcium Release from Fragmented SR
Energy Transduction between the Catalytic and Ionophoric Gate of (Ca2+ + Mg2+)-ATPase
Spectroscopic Monitoring of the "Gate" Movement in the Calcium Pump Reaction of Sarcoplasmic Reticulum
The Relationship between Membrane Potential and Ca2+ Fluxes in Sarcoplasmic Reticulum
Correlation of Ca2+ Release from Terminal Cisternae with Integrity of Triad Junction
Passive Ca2+ Transport in the SR Membrane
Section 6: Calcium-Induced Calcium Release
Mechanism of Calcium-Induced Release of Calcium from the Sarcoplasmic Reticulum of Skinned Cardiac Cells Studied with Potential-Sensitive Dyes
Mechanism of Calcium-Induced Calcium Release in the SR Membrane
Mechanism of Ca Release from Fragmented Sarcoplasmic Reticulum from Bullfrog Skeletal Muscle
Calcium-Induced Calcium Release as a Gated Calcium Transport
Ca2+-Induced Ca2+ Release as a Trigger Mechanism of Membrane Potential Dependent Ca2+ Release
Ca-Dependent Action Potential and Ca-Induced Fertilization Potential in Golden Hamster Eggs
Ca-Dependent Rhythmic Hyperpolarizations of Sympathetic Ganglion Cells
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 344
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1981
- Published:
- 28th January 1982
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323141468