The Mechanism of Gated Calcium Transport Across Biological Membranes presents the proceedings of a symposium, which was an unprecedented attempt to bring together diverse groups working on various aspects of the problem of gated Ca2+ transport. A variety of tissues, from Paramecium to vertebrate, and from the cell membrane to the internal membrane system, are included. This attempt appears to have been a success as many participants felt that they learned a great deal about the phenomenon in different preparations. This book is divided into six sections, with the first focusing on gated calcium transport in various tissues. It discusses such topics as the general properties of gated calcium transport, development of calcium channels in the cleavage-arrested embryo of a certain ascidian, and calcium currents in mammalian neurons. The following sections then focus on the kinetics of gated calcium transport; the pharmacology of gated calcium transport; regulation of gated calcium transport; calcium release from fragmented SR; and calcium-induced calcium release. This book will be of interest to practitioners in the fields of pharmacology, physiology, and experimental pathology.

Section 1: Gated Calcium Transport in Various Tissues

General Properties of Gated Calcium Transport

Development of Ca Channels in the Cleavage-Arrested Embryo of a Certain Ascidian

Ca Current in Frog Skeletal Muscle Fibers: Effect of Temperature on ICa Decay

Ca Currents of Isolated Bovine Ventricular Myocytes

Calcium Currents in Mammalian Neurons

Section 2. Kinetics of Gated Calcium Transport

Kinetics and Voltage Dependence of Calcium Inward Current in the Membrane of Mollusc Neurons

Actions of Calcium Ion on Gating and Permeation of the Calcium Channel

Calcium-Mediated Inactivation of Voltage-Gated Ca Channels

Inactivation of Calcium Currents in Insect Skeletal Muscle

Decrease in Calcium Conductance by Acetylcholine in Mammalian Ventricular Muscle

Neurotransmitter Modulation of Voltage-Dependent Channels:Possible Mechanism for Presynaptic Inhibition?

Section 3: Pharmacology of Gated Calcium Transport

Calcium Channel Blockers as Probes of Calcium Channels

The Manganese Current of Helix Neuron

Differential Blockade of Calcium Mobilization through Membrane Channels in Vascular Smooth Muscle

Chemical Modulations of Gated Calcium Current in Vascular Smooth Muscle Membranes

Magnesium Modulates Calcium Entry and Contractility in Vascular Smooth Muscle

Section 4: Regulation of Gated Calcium Transport

Acetylcholine-Induced Membrane Potential Fluctuations in the Rat Adrenal Chromaffin Cell

The Significance of Calcium Ions for Theglucose-Induced Electrical Activity of Pancreatic ß-Cells

Calcium Spike in the Clonal Anterior Pituitary Cell and Its Relation to Hormone Secretion

Direct Control of Cytosol Calcium and the Stimulation of Histamine Secretion by Rat Mast Cells

A Physicochemical Approach to Calcium Membrane-Macromolecule Interactions

Section 5: Calcium Release from Fragmented SR

Energy Transduction between the Catalytic and Ionophoric Gate of (Ca2+ + Mg2+)-ATPase

Spectroscopic Monitoring of the "Gate" Movement in the Calcium Pump Reaction of Sarcoplasmic Reticulum

The Relationship between Membrane Potential and Ca2+ Fluxes in Sarcoplasmic Reticulum

Correlation of Ca2+ Release from Terminal Cisternae with Integrity of Triad Junction

Passive Ca2+ Transport in the SR Membrane

Section 6: Calcium-Induced Calcium Release

Mechanism of Calcium-Induced Release of Calcium from the Sarcoplasmic Reticulum of Skinned Cardiac Cells Studied with Potential-Sensitive Dyes

Mechanism of Calcium-Induced Calcium Release in the SR Membrane

Mechanism of Ca Release from Fragmented Sarcoplasmic Reticulum from Bullfrog Skeletal Muscle

Calcium-Induced Calcium Release as a Gated Calcium Transport

Ca2+-Induced Ca2+ Release as a Trigger Mechanism of Membrane Potential Dependent Ca2+ Release

Ca-Dependent Action Potential and Ca-Induced Fertilization Potential in Golden Hamster Eggs

Ca-Dependent Rhythmic Hyperpolarizations of Sympathetic Ganglion Cells

