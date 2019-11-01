The Mechanics of Trans-catheter and Surgical Heart Valves
1st Edition
A Guide for Engineers and Clinicians
Description
The Mechanics of Transcatheter and Surgical Heart Valves: A Guide for Engineers and Clinicians focuses on the fundamental principles of heart valve mechanics, providing a detailed picture of the pros and cons of current devices in the context of their biomechanics, biomaterials, patient complications, and their regulatory and fabrication aspects. The book covers methods and applications that will help readers innovate and design new cardiovascular technology. It is ideal for designers, testers and manufacturers, anyone working in the biomaterials industry on coatings or fabrication materials, or those researching mechanics and heart valve biology.
Key Features
- Covers fluid mechanics, solid mechanics and biomaterials concepts
- Provides the only book on the market to offer this depth of information on prosthetic heart valves
- Includes flow visualization videos and high-speed valve imaging videos
Readership
Workers in the heart valve industry (Medtronic, St Judes, Edwards) who are involved in designing, testing and manufacturing of artificial heart valves, and workers in biomaterials industry who supply coatings or fabrication material to heart valve industry. Researchers in heart valve mechanics and heart valve biology, and cardiovascular biomaterials, at all levels. Undergraduate and Masters students taking modules in advanced biofluid mechanics. Interventional cardiologist fellows and Cardio-thoracic surgeons and fellows
Table of Contents
- Fundamentals
a. Focuses on basic physiology, patho-physiology, and anatomy.
b. Basics of functional characteristics (EOA, gradients, indexing)
c. Turbulence and blood damage
d. Diagnostics
2. Standards
a. ISO and FDA guidance and requirements
3. Mechanical Heart Valves
a. History (ball/cage, tilting disk)
b. Bileaflet mechanical heart valves
c. Trileaflet mechanical heart valves
4. Bioprosthetic Surgical Heart Valves
a. Stented Pericardium
b. Stented Porcine
c. Stentless and Sutureless valves
5. Trans-catheter Heart Valves
a. Balloon expandable
b. Self-expandable
c. Patient specific factors for complications
6. Heart valve biomaterials
a. Fixed tissue Anti-calcific treatments
b. Stent materials
c. Fabric materials
7. Experimental modeling of prosthetic heart valves
a. Flow setups (steady and pulsatile)
b. Accelerated wear testing
c. Blood loop
d. Particle image velocimetry
e. Patient specific
8. Computational modeling of prosthetic heart valves
a. Solids modeling
b. Fluids modeling
c. Fluid-structure interaction
9. Future outlook on prosthetic heart valves
a. New designs
b. New materials
c. Tissue engineered heart valves
Details
- No. of pages:
- 350
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st November 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128145548
About the Author
Lakshmi Dasi
Lakshmi Prasad Dasi is with the Departments of Biomedical Engineering, Surgery, and Physiology & Cell Biology at The Ohio State University. He has published over more than 100 journal articles, conference papers, and patents. His current research interests include prosthetic heart valves, cardiovascular biomechanics, and fluid dynamics. Prof. Dasi is also on the editorial board of the Annals of Biomedical Engineering Journal.
Affiliations and Expertise
Affiliate Faculty, Center for Cardiovascular Research, Nationwide Children's Hospital Research Institute, Ohio State University, USA
Hoda Hatoum
Dr. Hoda Hatoum obtained her Ph.D. degree from the Ohio State University (OSU). Currently, she is a post-doctoral researcher in the biomedical engineering department at OSU. Her research has focused on tackling the complexity of heart valve biomechanics (native and prosthetic), patient-specific aortic root model development and in-vitro testing, prosthetic heart valve engineering (conventional & trans-catheter), structure-function relationships of the heart in health and disease; and turbulence in blood flow in relation to blood damage. So far, dr. Hatoum has published 12 peer-reviewed journal papers spanning both clinical and bioengineering journals and given 17 conference presentations at national and international conferences. Dr. Hatoum is the Principal Investigator of a post-doctoral grant from the American Heart Association to conduct research on the implementation of super-hydrophobicity on medical devices. She has received several recognitions including an invited talk at the Heart Valve Society, and the Presidential Graduate Fellowship from OSU.
Affiliations and Expertise
Post-doctoral Researcher, Biomedical Engineering Department, Ohio State University, USA