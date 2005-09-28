The Mechanics of Constitutive Modeling - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080446066, 9780080525693

The Mechanics of Constitutive Modeling

1st Edition

Authors: Niels Ottosen Niels Ottosen Matti Ristinmaa
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080446066
eBook ISBN: 9780080525693
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 28th September 2005
Page Count: 700
Description

Constitutive modelling is the mathematical description of how materials respond to various loadings. This is the most intensely researched field within solid mechanics because of its complexity and the importance of accurate constitutive models for practical engineering problems.

Topics covered include: Elasticity - Plasticity theory - Creep theory - The nonlinear finite element method - Solution of nonlinear equilibrium equations - Integration of elastoplastic constitutive equations - The thermodynamic framework for constitutive modelling – Thermoplasticity - Uniqueness and discontinuous bifurcations

Key Features

• More comprehensive in scope than competitive titles, with detailed discussion of thermodynamics and numerical methods. • Offers appropriate strategies for numerical solution, illustrated by discussion of specific models. • Demonstrates each topic in a complete and self-contained framework, with extensive referencing.

Readership

Postgraduates and researchers in solid mechanics and computational mechanics; Well suited for a postgraduate course. The general, comprehensive nature of this title makes it valuable to postgraduates and researchers in civil engineering and materials engineering, and to undergraduates.

About the Author

Niels Ottosen

has been a Professor in the Solid Mechanics Division, Lund University, Sweden since 1991. His research is focused in continuum mechanics, material modeling, and finite element method.

Affiliations and Expertise

Solid Mechanics Division, Lund University, Sweden

Matti Ristinmaa

Affiliations and Expertise

Solid Mechanics Division, Lund University, Sweden

