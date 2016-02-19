The Mechanical and Physical Properties of the British Standard EN Steels (B.S. 970 - 1955) - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080127873, 9781483152516

The Mechanical and Physical Properties of the British Standard EN Steels (B.S. 970 - 1955)

1st Edition

EN 40 to EN 363

Editors: J. Woolman R. A. Mottram
eBook ISBN: 9781483152516
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1969
Page Count: 622
Description

The Mechanical and Physical Properties of the British Standard En Steels (B.S. 970-1955), Volume 3: En 40 to En 363 contains technical data and information in addition to mechanical and physical properties of the most commonly used range of steels in the United Kingdom, the B.S.970 En Steels. This volume is compiled by the Steel User Service of the British Iron and Steel Research Association.

This book is divided into 40 chapters, each devoted to one En number. Each chapter contains various items of information, including Specification, Related Specifications, Applications, Welding, Machinability, Hot Working and Heat Treatment Temperatures, Physical Properties, Isothermal and Continuous Cooling Diagrams, Hardenability, Mechanical Properties at Room Temperatures, Mechanical Properties at Low Temperatures, Mechanical Properties at High Temperatures, and Torsional and Fatigue Properties. Some of the En specifications are sub-divided into steels of slightly different composition. The tables and curves are reproduced to show graphically the effects of tempering temperature and of ruling section as heat treated and also to indicate the range of properties that be expected from steels conforming to a particular En number.

This book will prove useful to engineers, designers, manufacturers, and users.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Introduction

Notes on the Use of the Tables

List of Abbreviations

En 40 — En 40A, En 40B: 3 per cent Chromium-Molybdenum Nitriding Steel

En 40C: 3 per cent Chromium-Molybdenum-Vanadium Nitriding Steel (Higher Tensile)

En 41 — 1/2 per cent Chromium-Aluminum-Molybenum Nitriding Steel

En 42 — Carbon Spring Steel

En 43 — Carbon Spring Steel—"50" Carbon Steel

En 44 — Carbon Spring Steel (Higher Carbon Content)

En 45 — Silicon-Manganese Spring Steel

En 46 — Silicon-Manganese Spring Steel

En 47 — 1 per cent Chromium-Vanadium Spring Steel

En 48 — 1 per cent Chromium Spring Steel (En 48)

Silicon-Chromium Spring Steel (En 48A)

En 49 — Carbon Steels for Hard Drawn Wire

En 50 — Chromium-Vanadium Steel for Valve Springs

En 51 — 3 per cent Nickel Valve Steel

En 52 — Silicon-Chromium Valve Steel

En 53 — Silicon-Chromium Valve Steel

En 54 — High Nickel-Chromium-Tungsten Valve Steel

En 55 — High Chromium-Nickel-Tungsten Valve Steel

En 56 — Chromium Rust-Resisting Steel

En 57 — Martensitic Chromium-Nickel Rust-Resisting Steel

En 58 — Austenitic Chromium-Nickel Rust, Acid and Heat-Resistant Steel

En 59 — Chromium-Nickel-Silicon Valve Steel

En 60 — Ferritic Chromium Rust-Resisting Steel 17 per cent Chromium

En 61 — Ferritic Chromium Rust-Resisting Steel 20 per cent Chromium

En 100 — Low Alloy Steel

En 110 — Low Nickel-Chromium-Molybdenum Steel

En 111 — Low Nickel-Chromium Steel

En 160 — 2 per cent Nickel-Molybdenum Steel

En 201 — Carbon-Manganese Case-Hardening Steel

En 202 — Carbon-Manganese Case-Hardening Steel

En 206 — Low Chromium Case-Hardening Steel

En 207 — Low Chromium Case-Hardening Steel

En 325 — Low Nickel-Chromium-Molybdenum Case-Hardening Steel

En 351 — 3/4 per cent Nickel-Chromium Case-Hardening Steel

En 352 — 1 per cent Nickel-Chromium Case-Hardening Steel

En 353 — 11/4 per cent Nickel-Chromium Case-Hardening Steel

En 354 — 13/4 per cent Nickel-Chromium-Molybdenum Case-Hardening Steel

En 355 — 2 per cent Nickel-Chromium-Molybdenum Case-Hardening Steel

En 361 — "15" Carbon Low-Alloy Case-Hardening Steel

En 362 — "20" Carbon Low-Alloy Case-Hardening Steel

En 363 — "25" Carbon Low-Alloy Case-Hardening Steel

Appendix I — Electrical Resistivity, Thermal Conductivity and Lorenz Function of 22 Steels (N.P.L. Data)

Appendix II — Comparison of Elongation on L=4√A and L=5.65√A

Appendix III — Approximate Relationship Between Various Hardness Numbers

Appendix IV — Tons per Square Inch to Kilogrammes per Square Millimetre

Tons per Square Inch to Pounds per Square Inch

Appendix V — Temperature Conversion Table

Appendix VI — Comparison of Impact Values Obtained with One British Standard Izod Test and Various Alternative Methods of Testing

About the Editor

J. Woolman

R. A. Mottram

