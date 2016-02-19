The Mechanical and Physical Properties of the British Standard EN Steels (B.S. 970 - 1955)
1st Edition
EN 40 to EN 363
The Mechanical and Physical Properties of the British Standard En Steels (B.S. 970-1955), Volume 3: En 40 to En 363 contains technical data and information in addition to mechanical and physical properties of the most commonly used range of steels in the United Kingdom, the B.S.970 En Steels. This volume is compiled by the Steel User Service of the British Iron and Steel Research Association.
This book is divided into 40 chapters, each devoted to one En number. Each chapter contains various items of information, including Specification, Related Specifications, Applications, Welding, Machinability, Hot Working and Heat Treatment Temperatures, Physical Properties, Isothermal and Continuous Cooling Diagrams, Hardenability, Mechanical Properties at Room Temperatures, Mechanical Properties at Low Temperatures, Mechanical Properties at High Temperatures, and Torsional and Fatigue Properties. Some of the En specifications are sub-divided into steels of slightly different composition. The tables and curves are reproduced to show graphically the effects of tempering temperature and of ruling section as heat treated and also to indicate the range of properties that be expected from steels conforming to a particular En number.
This book will prove useful to engineers, designers, manufacturers, and users.
Foreword
Introduction
Notes on the Use of the Tables
List of Abbreviations
En 40 — En 40A, En 40B: 3 per cent Chromium-Molybdenum Nitriding Steel
En 40C: 3 per cent Chromium-Molybdenum-Vanadium Nitriding Steel (Higher Tensile)
En 41 — 1/2 per cent Chromium-Aluminum-Molybenum Nitriding Steel
En 42 — Carbon Spring Steel
En 43 — Carbon Spring Steel—"50" Carbon Steel
En 44 — Carbon Spring Steel (Higher Carbon Content)
En 45 — Silicon-Manganese Spring Steel
En 46 — Silicon-Manganese Spring Steel
En 47 — 1 per cent Chromium-Vanadium Spring Steel
En 48 — 1 per cent Chromium Spring Steel (En 48)
Silicon-Chromium Spring Steel (En 48A)
En 49 — Carbon Steels for Hard Drawn Wire
En 50 — Chromium-Vanadium Steel for Valve Springs
En 51 — 3 per cent Nickel Valve Steel
En 52 — Silicon-Chromium Valve Steel
En 53 — Silicon-Chromium Valve Steel
En 54 — High Nickel-Chromium-Tungsten Valve Steel
En 55 — High Chromium-Nickel-Tungsten Valve Steel
En 56 — Chromium Rust-Resisting Steel
En 57 — Martensitic Chromium-Nickel Rust-Resisting Steel
En 58 — Austenitic Chromium-Nickel Rust, Acid and Heat-Resistant Steel
En 59 — Chromium-Nickel-Silicon Valve Steel
En 60 — Ferritic Chromium Rust-Resisting Steel 17 per cent Chromium
En 61 — Ferritic Chromium Rust-Resisting Steel 20 per cent Chromium
En 100 — Low Alloy Steel
En 110 — Low Nickel-Chromium-Molybdenum Steel
En 111 — Low Nickel-Chromium Steel
En 160 — 2 per cent Nickel-Molybdenum Steel
En 201 — Carbon-Manganese Case-Hardening Steel
En 202 — Carbon-Manganese Case-Hardening Steel
En 206 — Low Chromium Case-Hardening Steel
En 207 — Low Chromium Case-Hardening Steel
En 325 — Low Nickel-Chromium-Molybdenum Case-Hardening Steel
En 351 — 3/4 per cent Nickel-Chromium Case-Hardening Steel
En 352 — 1 per cent Nickel-Chromium Case-Hardening Steel
En 353 — 11/4 per cent Nickel-Chromium Case-Hardening Steel
En 354 — 13/4 per cent Nickel-Chromium-Molybdenum Case-Hardening Steel
En 355 — 2 per cent Nickel-Chromium-Molybdenum Case-Hardening Steel
En 361 — "15" Carbon Low-Alloy Case-Hardening Steel
En 362 — "20" Carbon Low-Alloy Case-Hardening Steel
En 363 — "25" Carbon Low-Alloy Case-Hardening Steel
Appendix I — Electrical Resistivity, Thermal Conductivity and Lorenz Function of 22 Steels (N.P.L. Data)
Appendix II — Comparison of Elongation on L=4√A and L=5.65√A
Appendix III — Approximate Relationship Between Various Hardness Numbers
Appendix IV — Tons per Square Inch to Kilogrammes per Square Millimetre
Tons per Square Inch to Pounds per Square Inch
Appendix V — Temperature Conversion Table
Appendix VI — Comparison of Impact Values Obtained with One British Standard Izod Test and Various Alternative Methods of Testing
- No. of pages:
- 622
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1969
- Published:
- 1st January 1969
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483152516