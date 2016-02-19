The Mechanical and Physical Properties of the British Standard En Steels (B.S. 970-1955), Volume 3: En 40 to En 363 contains technical data and information in addition to mechanical and physical properties of the most commonly used range of steels in the United Kingdom, the B.S.970 En Steels. This volume is compiled by the Steel User Service of the British Iron and Steel Research Association.

This book is divided into 40 chapters, each devoted to one En number. Each chapter contains various items of information, including Specification, Related Specifications, Applications, Welding, Machinability, Hot Working and Heat Treatment Temperatures, Physical Properties, Isothermal and Continuous Cooling Diagrams, Hardenability, Mechanical Properties at Room Temperatures, Mechanical Properties at Low Temperatures, Mechanical Properties at High Temperatures, and Torsional and Fatigue Properties. Some of the En specifications are sub-divided into steels of slightly different composition. The tables and curves are reproduced to show graphically the effects of tempering temperature and of ruling section as heat treated and also to indicate the range of properties that be expected from steels conforming to a particular En number.

This book will prove useful to engineers, designers, manufacturers, and users.