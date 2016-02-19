The Mechanical and Physical Properties of the British Standard En Steels (B.S. 970 - 1955)

The Mechanical and Physical Properties of the British Standard En Steels, Volume 1: En 1 to En 20 provides information pertinent to the most commonly used range of steels in the United Kingdom. This book discusses the properties of steels and the equivalent foreign specifications.

This volume begins with an overview of the application of En 1 steels wherein good machinability is the prime consideration. This text then provides the specification, properties, and applications of En 2 steel, which is mild steel suitable for general use for lightly stressed parts. This book considers the general purpose of En 3 series for welded or riveted structures, forgings, machined parts, and hot pressing. This text discusses as well the uses of En 4 steel in agricultural machinery especially where superior toughness is required. Finally, the machinability of En 20 is discussed.

This book is a valuable resource for engineers, designers, and all users of steel.