The Mechanical and Physical Properties of the British Standard En Steels (B.S. 970 - 1955) - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080108353, 9781483185415

The Mechanical and Physical Properties of the British Standard En Steels (B.S. 970 - 1955)

1st Edition

En 1 to En 20

Authors: J. Woolman R. A. Mottram
eBook ISBN: 9781483185415
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1964
Page Count: 462
Description

The Mechanical and Physical Properties of the British Standard En Steels, Volume 1: En 1 to En 20 provides information pertinent to the most commonly used range of steels in the United Kingdom. This book discusses the properties of steels and the equivalent foreign specifications.

This volume begins with an overview of the application of En 1 steels wherein good machinability is the prime consideration. This text then provides the specification, properties, and applications of En 2 steel, which is mild steel suitable for general use for lightly stressed parts. This book considers the general purpose of En 3 series for welded or riveted structures, forgings, machined parts, and hot pressing. This text discusses as well the uses of En 4 steel in agricultural machinery especially where superior toughness is required. Finally, the machinability of En 20 is discussed.

This book is a valuable resource for engineers, designers, and all users of steel.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Introduction

Notes on the Use of the Tables

List of Abbreviations

En 1 — Free Cutting Steel for Machining

En 2 — Cold Forming Steel

En 3 — "20" Carbon Steel

En 4 — "25" Carbon Steel

En 5 — "30" Carbon Steel

En 6 — Bright Carbon Steel

En 7 — Semi-Free Cutting Carbon Steel

En 8 — "40" Carbon Steel

En 9 — "55" Carbon Steel

En 10 — "55" Carbon, 3/4 per cent Nickel Steel

En 11 — "60" Carbon-Chromium Steel

En 12 — 1 per cent Nickel Steel

En 13 — Manganese-Nickel-Molybdenum Steel

En 14 — Carbon-Manganese Steel

En 15 — Carbon-Manganese Steel (Higher Tensile)

En 16 — Manganese-Molybdenum Steel

En 17 — Manganese-Molybdenum Steel (Higher Molybdenum)

En 18 — 1 percent Chromium Steel

En 19 — 1 percent Chromium-Molybdenum Steel

En 20 — 1 per cent Chromium-Molybdenum Steel (Higher Molybdenum)

Appendix I — Electrical Resistivity, Thermal Conductivity and Lorenz Function of 22 Steels (N.P.L. Data)

Appendix II — Comparison of Elongation on L=4√A and L=5.65√A

Appendix III — Approximate Relationship Between Various Hardness Numbers

Appendix IV — Tons per Square Inch to Kilograms per Square Millimeter

Tons per Square Inch to Pounds per Square Inch

Appendix V — Temperature Conversion Table

Appendix VI — Comparison of Impact Values Obtained with the British Standard Izod Test and Various Alternative Methods of Testing

About the Author

J. Woolman

R. A. Mottram

