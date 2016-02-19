The Mechanical and Physical Properties of the British Standard En Steels (B.S. 970 - 1955)
1st Edition
En 1 to En 20
Description
The Mechanical and Physical Properties of the British Standard En Steels, Volume 1: En 1 to En 20 provides information pertinent to the most commonly used range of steels in the United Kingdom. This book discusses the properties of steels and the equivalent foreign specifications.
This volume begins with an overview of the application of En 1 steels wherein good machinability is the prime consideration. This text then provides the specification, properties, and applications of En 2 steel, which is mild steel suitable for general use for lightly stressed parts. This book considers the general purpose of En 3 series for welded or riveted structures, forgings, machined parts, and hot pressing. This text discusses as well the uses of En 4 steel in agricultural machinery especially where superior toughness is required. Finally, the machinability of En 20 is discussed.
This book is a valuable resource for engineers, designers, and all users of steel.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Introduction
Notes on the Use of the Tables
List of Abbreviations
En 1 — Free Cutting Steel for Machining
En 2 — Cold Forming Steel
En 3 — "20" Carbon Steel
En 4 — "25" Carbon Steel
En 5 — "30" Carbon Steel
En 6 — Bright Carbon Steel
En 7 — Semi-Free Cutting Carbon Steel
En 8 — "40" Carbon Steel
En 9 — "55" Carbon Steel
En 10 — "55" Carbon, 3/4 per cent Nickel Steel
En 11 — "60" Carbon-Chromium Steel
En 12 — 1 per cent Nickel Steel
En 13 — Manganese-Nickel-Molybdenum Steel
En 14 — Carbon-Manganese Steel
En 15 — Carbon-Manganese Steel (Higher Tensile)
En 16 — Manganese-Molybdenum Steel
En 17 — Manganese-Molybdenum Steel (Higher Molybdenum)
En 18 — 1 percent Chromium Steel
En 19 — 1 percent Chromium-Molybdenum Steel
En 20 — 1 per cent Chromium-Molybdenum Steel (Higher Molybdenum)
Appendix I — Electrical Resistivity, Thermal Conductivity and Lorenz Function of 22 Steels (N.P.L. Data)
Appendix II — Comparison of Elongation on L=4√A and L=5.65√A
Appendix III — Approximate Relationship Between Various Hardness Numbers
Appendix IV — Tons per Square Inch to Kilograms per Square Millimeter
Tons per Square Inch to Pounds per Square Inch
Appendix V — Temperature Conversion Table
Appendix VI — Comparison of Impact Values Obtained with the British Standard Izod Test and Various Alternative Methods of Testing
- 462
- English
- © Pergamon 1964
- 1st January 1964
- Pergamon
- 9781483185415