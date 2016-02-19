The Measurement of Air Flow
5th Edition
Description
The Measurement of Air Flow: 5th Edition (in SI Units) deals primarily with the measurement (expressed in SI units) of the speed of air in motion relative to solid boundaries or surfaces. The methods described apply not only to air flow but also to the flow of other gases with little, if any, modification, except as regards the numerical values of the various physical properties occurring in the equations. Furthermore, much of the theory applies to the flow of both liquids and gases.
Comprised of 13 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the general principles of the pressure-tube anemometer used in measuring pressure difference from which the speed of flow can be deduced. The reader is then introduced to the characteristics of pitot and static tubes in incompressible flow; pitot and static observations in compressible flow; and the flow of air in pipes of circular cross-section. Subsequent chapters focus on the measurement of incompressible flow in pipes by pitot and static traverse methods; methods of flow measurement based upon the rates of cooling of hot bodies; and the measurement of pulsating flow.
This book is intended for students and engineers and for other practitioners concerned with the measurement of the speed of air flow.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgements
Abbreviations Used in Lists of References
I. Introduction
II. General Principles of the Pressure-Tube Anemometer
III. The Characteristics of Pitot and Static Tubes in Incompressible Flow
IV. Pitot and Static Observations in Compressible Flow
V. The Flow of Air in Pipes of Circular Cross-section
VI. The Measurement of Incompressible Flow in Pipes by Pitot and Static Traverse Methods
VII. The Plate Orifice, Shaped Nozzle, and Venturi Tube
VIII. The Vane Anemometer
IX. Methods of Flow Measurement Based Upon the Rates of Cooling of Hot Bodies
X. Manometers
XI. Miscellaneous Methods of Flow Measurement
XII. The Measurement of Pulsating Flow
XIII. Examples from Practice
Appendix 1. Metric Units
Appendix 2. Numerical Evaluation of Non-Dimensional Quantities
Appendix 3. Standard Atmospheric Properties at Sea-Level
Name Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 376
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1977
- Published:
- 1st January 1977
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483188041