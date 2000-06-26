The Mathematics of Finite Elements and Applications X (MAFELAP 1999) - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080435688, 9780080548685

The Mathematics of Finite Elements and Applications X (MAFELAP 1999)

1st Edition

Editors: J.R. Whiteman
eBook ISBN: 9780080548685
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080435688
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 26th June 2000
Page Count: 432
Description

The tenth conference on The Mathematics of Finite Elements and Applications, MAFELAP 1999, was held at Brunel University during the period 22-25 June, 1999. This book seeks to highlight certain aspects of the state-of-the-art theory and applications of finite element methods of that time.

This latest conference, in the MAFELAP series, followed the well established MAFELAP pattern of bringing together mathematicians, engineers and others interested in the field to discuss finite element techniques.


In the MAFELAP context finite elements have always been interpreted in a broad and inclusive manner, including techniques such as finite difference, finite volume and boundary element methods as well as actual finite element methods. Twenty-six papers were carefully selected for this book out of the 180 presentations made at the conference, and all of these reflect this style and approach to finite elements. The increasing importance of modelling, in addition to numerical discretization, error estimation and adaptivity was also studied in MAFELAP 1999.

Readership

For mathematicians, engineers and specialists in the area of finite elements.

Table of Contents

Preface. Fictitious domain methods for particulate flow in two and three dimensions (R. Glowinski et al.). Locally conservative algorithms for flow (B. Rivière, M.F. Wheeler). Recent advances in adaptive modelling of heterogeneous media (J. Tinsley Oden, K. Vemaganti). Modelling and finite element analysis of applied polymer viscoelasticity problems (S. Shaw et al.). A viscoelastic hybrid shell finite element (A.R. Johnson). The dual-weighted-residual method for error control and mesh adaptation in finite element methods (R. Rannacher). h-adaptive finite element methods for contact problems (P. Wriggers et al.). hp-finite element methods for hyperbolic problems (E. Süli et al.). What do we want and what do we have in a posteriori estimates in the FEM (I. Babuška et al.). Solving short wave problems using special finite elements - towards an adaptive approach (O. Laghrouche, P. Bettess). Finite element methods for fluid-structure vibration problems (A. Bermúdez et al.). Coupling different numerical algorithms for two phase fluid flow (M. Peszyńska et al.). Analysis and numerics of strongly degenerate convection-diffusion problems modelling sedimentation-consolidation processes (R. Bürger, K.H. Karlsen). Some extensions of the local discontinuous galerkin method for convection-diffusion equations in multidimensions (B. Cockburn, C. Dawson). Scientific computing tools for 3D magnetic field problems (M. Kuhn et al.). Duality based domain decomposition with adaptive natural coarse grid projectors for contact problems (Z. Dostál et al.). A multi-well problem for phase transformations (M.S. Kuczma). Advanced boundary element algorithms (C. Lage, C. Schwab). H-matrix approximation on graded meshes (W. Hackbusch, B.N. Khoromskij). Boundary integral formulations for stokes flows in deforming regions (L.C. Wrobel et al.). Semi-Lagrangian finite volume methods for viscoelastic flow problems (T.N. Phillips, A.J. Williams). A finite volume method for viscous compressible flows in low and high speed applications (J. Vierendeels et al.). On finite element methods for coupling eigenvalue problems (H. De Schepper, R. Van Keer). Mesh shape and anisotropic elements: theory and practice (T. Apel et al.). On the treatment of propagating mode-1 cracks by variational inequalities (M. Bach). Recent trends in the computational modelling of continua and multi-fracturing solids (D.R.J. Owen et al.).

About the Editor

J.R. Whiteman

Affiliations and Expertise

BICOM, Institute of Computational Mathematics, Department of Mathematical Sciences, Brunel University, Uxbridge, Middlesex, UB8 3PH, UK.

