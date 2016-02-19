The mathematics of finite elements and Applications V
1st Edition
Mafelap 1984
Description
The Mathematics of Finite Elements and Applications V is the summary of invited papers and the abstracts of the poster papers in the fifth conference on The Mathematics of Finite Elements and Applications, MAFELAP 1984, held at Brunei University in May 1984. Said symposium discussedfield of finite elements, including its techniques, theory, application, and implementation . The coverage of the book includes a wide range of mathematical topics under finite elements, including its method, calculations, analysis, and applications. The book also encompasses topics of computer-generated geometric design interface; modeling in an integrated computer design; and determination of dimensional field lines. Acidized channels in chalk formations, elastodynamics, stress analysis, and infinite elements are also discussed. The book also looks at isoparametric and hierarchical element procedures and Petrov-Galerkin methods. The text is recommended for mathematicians, engineers, and those in the field of information technology who would like to know more about finite elements and its applications in their respective fields.
Table of Contents
Contents
Contributors
Preface
High Speed Inviscid Compressible Flow by the Finite Element Method
Finite Element Calculations of Parameters for Singularities in Problems of Fracture
New Solution Procedures for Linear and Non-Linear Finite Element Analysis
Automatic Mesh Generation: A Finite Element/Computer Aided Geometric Design Interface
Finite Element Modeling in an Integrated Computer Aided Design Environment
A Method for Determination of Two-Dimensional Field Lines
Finite Element on the D. A. P.
Design and Implementation of an Efficient Three-Dimensional
Finite Element Code for High Temperature Problems
Finite Element Modeling of Viscoelastic Material: Response of Polymeric Structures
Finite Elements with Singular Shape Functions for Quadrilateral and Brick Elements
The Final Shape of Acidized Channels in Chalk Formations After Fracture Closure
An Assessment of Different Three-Dimensional Element Models in Linear Elastic Fracture Mechanics
Numerical Studies of Bifurcation and Pulse Evolution in Mathematical Biology
On Some Mathematical Aspects of Boundary Element Methods for Elliptic Problems
The Solution of Time Dependent Problems Using Boundary Elements
A Boundary Element Method for Stokes Equations in 3-D Exterior Domains
Creation of a Mass Matrix in Elastodynamics by the Boundary Element Method
Stress Analysis with a Combination of HSM and BEM
Infinite Elements for the Analysis of Unbounded Domain Problems
Combining Isoparametric and Hierarchical Element Procedures
On the Improvement of Numerical Accuracy of FEM-Solutions
A General Finite Element Framework for Nodal Methods
Implementing Finite Element Methods on a Supercomputer
Error Bounds for the Approximation of the Stokes Problem Using
Bilinear/Constant Elements on Irregular Quadrilateral Meshes
Mixed Finite Element Approximation of a Fluid Flow Problem
Petrov-Galerkin Methods and Diffusion-Convection Problems in 2D
Some Superconvergence Results for Mixed Finite Element
Methods for Elliptic Problems on Rectangular Domains
On Optimization Aspects of a CFD Finite Element Penalty Algorithm
Finite Elements for Nonlinear Integro-Differential Equations and Their Integration in- Time
Moving Finite Element Methods for the Solution of Evolutionary Equations in One and Two Dimensions
On the Convergence of a Finite Element Method for Solving a
Nonlinear Free Boundary Problem Related to MHD Equilibria
On the Norm of the Sobolev Imbedding of H2(G) into C(G) for Square Domains in IR²
Dynamic Implementation of the h-Version of the Finite Element Method
Abstracts of Poster Sessions
1. A . Raster Scan Algorithm for Generating Hidden Isoparameteric Surfaces
2. Application of a Direct Elimination Procedure in the Boundary Element Analysis of Multi-Region Problems
3. A Fully Interactive Multigrid Finite Element Stress Package
4. Treatment of a Re-Entrant Vertex in a Three-Dimensional Poisson Problem
5. The Homogenization Method Applied to Free Surface Seepage in Layered Porous Media
6. A Simple Test Example for Error Bounds for the Finite Element Method
7. Body Oriented Coordinates Applied to the Finite-Element-Method
8. Characteristic Impedance of Transmission Lines Using Dual Finite-Elements
9. On Chebysev Pseudospectral Calculations with Finite Element Reconditioning
10. The Implementation of Finite Element Methods on the ICL DAP Parallel Processor
11. Optimal Interpolation Schemes for Quadrilateral Plate Bending Elements
12. Simulation of the Elastoplastic Indentation of a Sphere Against a Halfspace Using the Finite Element Methods
13. Finite Element Analysis of Singular Diffusion Equations
14. A Finite Element Solution of the Three-Dimensional Neutron Transport Equation
15. On the Convergence of Mixed Finite Element Methods for the Transient Response of the Timoshenko Beam
16. The NAG/SERC Finite Element Library
17. Galerkin or Collocation for Second Kind Integral Equations?
18. Variational Inequalities in Plasticity—Dual Finite Element Approach
19. A Three-Dimensional Finite Element Analysis of Bulging during the Continuous Casting of Steel Slabs and Blooms
20. Superconvergent Recovery of the Gradient from Finite Element Approximations on Linear Triangles
21. Different Finite Element Approximations for Reverse-Biased Semiconductor Devices
22. Stability of Rotating Systems Using Nonlinear Finite Element Methods
23. The Application of Boundary Element Method to External Flow Problems
24. SAFE — Stress Analysis Using Finite Elements
25. On the Quasi-Coupled Signorini Problem with Friction in Linear Thermo-Elasticity
26. Application of Finite Element Method for Solution of Electroanalytical Problems
27. Feltran
28. An Adaptive Finite Element Approach to a Plate Problem
29. Accurate Two-Dimensional Finite Element Modeling of Charge Coupled Devices
30. A Finite Element Method for Solving a Packed Batch Distillation Problem
31. Spaces of Piecewise Polynomials in Two Variables
32. Boundary Element Methods for Crack Problems in the Presence of Body Forces
33. A Computational Study of Branching in Nonlinear Water Waves
34.Theory and Practice of Efficient CAD-Implementations in Structural Analysis
35. Steady State Temperature Distribution in the Human Torso
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 668
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1985
- Published:
- 28th January 1985
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323143714