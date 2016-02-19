The Mathematical Understanding of Chemical Engineering Systems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080238364, 9781483188867

The Mathematical Understanding of Chemical Engineering Systems

1st Edition

Authors: Neal R. Amundson
Editors: Rutherford Aris Arvind Varma
eBook ISBN: 9781483188867
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1980
Page Count: 840
Description

Mathematical Understanding of Chemical Engineering Systems is a collection of articles that covers the mathematical model involved in the practice of chemical engineering. The materials of the book are organized thematically into section. The text first covers the historical development of chemical engineering, and then proceeds to tackling a much more technical and specialized topics in the subsequent sections. The second section talks about the physical separation process, while the third section deals with stirred tank stability and control. Next, the book tackles polymerization and particle problems. Section 6 discusses empty tubular and fixed-bed catalytic reactors, while Section 7 details fluid-bed reactors and coal combustion. In the last two sections, the text presents mathematical and miscellaneous papers. The book will be most useful to researchers and practitioners of chemical engineering. Mathematicians and chemists will also benefit from the text.

Table of Contents


Editors' Preface

Academic Family Tree

Dedication Plaque from the main Corridor of Amundson Hall at the University of Minnesota

Biographical Introduction

The Chief

Bibliography

1 Historical Highlights

Introduction

2 Physical separation processes

Introduction

a. Distillation

b. Chromatography

c. Absorption, etc.

3 Stirred Tank Stability and Control

Introduction

4 Polymerization

Introduction

5 Particle Problems

Introduction

6 Empty Tubular and Fixed-Bed

Catalytic Reactors

Introduction

7 Fluid-Bed Reactors and Coal Combustion

Introduction

8 Mathematical Problems

Introduction

9 Miscellaneous

Introduction

Name Index

Subject Index


About the Author

Neal R. Amundson

About the Editor

Rutherford Aris

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Minnesota, Bloomington, U.S.A.

Arvind Varma

