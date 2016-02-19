The Mathematical Understanding of Chemical Engineering Systems

Mathematical Understanding of Chemical Engineering Systems is a collection of articles that covers the mathematical model involved in the practice of chemical engineering. The materials of the book are organized thematically into section. The text first covers the historical development of chemical engineering, and then proceeds to tackling a much more technical and specialized topics in the subsequent sections. The second section talks about the physical separation process, while the third section deals with stirred tank stability and control. Next, the book tackles polymerization and particle problems. Section 6 discusses empty tubular and fixed-bed catalytic reactors, while Section 7 details fluid-bed reactors and coal combustion. In the last two sections, the text presents mathematical and miscellaneous papers. The book will be most useful to researchers and practitioners of chemical engineering. Mathematicians and chemists will also benefit from the text.