The Mathematical Understanding of Chemical Engineering Systems
1st Edition
Mathematical Understanding of Chemical Engineering Systems is a collection of articles that covers the mathematical model involved in the practice of chemical engineering. The materials of the book are organized thematically into section. The text first covers the historical development of chemical engineering, and then proceeds to tackling a much more technical and specialized topics in the subsequent sections. The second section talks about the physical separation process, while the third section deals with stirred tank stability and control. Next, the book tackles polymerization and particle problems. Section 6 discusses empty tubular and fixed-bed catalytic reactors, while Section 7 details fluid-bed reactors and coal combustion. In the last two sections, the text presents mathematical and miscellaneous papers. The book will be most useful to researchers and practitioners of chemical engineering. Mathematicians and chemists will also benefit from the text.
Table of Contents
Editors' Preface
Academic Family Tree
Dedication Plaque from the main Corridor of Amundson Hall at the University of Minnesota
Biographical Introduction
The Chief
Bibliography
1 Historical Highlights
Introduction
2 Physical separation processes
Introduction
a. Distillation
b. Chromatography
c. Absorption, etc.
3 Stirred Tank Stability and Control
Introduction
4 Polymerization
Introduction
5 Particle Problems
Introduction
6 Empty Tubular and Fixed-Bed
Catalytic Reactors
Introduction
7 Fluid-Bed Reactors and Coal Combustion
Introduction
8 Mathematical Problems
Introduction
9 Miscellaneous
Introduction
Name Index
Subject Index
- No. of pages:
- 840
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1980
- Published:
- 1st January 1980
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483188867
Neal R. Amundson
Rutherford Aris
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Minnesota, Bloomington, U.S.A.