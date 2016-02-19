The Mathematical Theory of L Systems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125971409, 9780080874067

The Mathematical Theory of L Systems, Volume 90

1st Edition

Series Editors: Grzegorz Rozenberg Arto Salomaa
eBook ISBN: 9780080874067
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th March 1980
Page Count: 351
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
121.00
102.85
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
351
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1980
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080874067

Ratings and Reviews

About the Series Editors

Grzegorz Rozenberg Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute of Applied Mathematics and Computer Science University of Leiden Leiden, The Netherlands

Arto Salomaa Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Mathematics, University of Turku, Turku, Finland

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.