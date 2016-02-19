The Mathematical Theory of Coding focuses on the application of algebraic and combinatoric methods to the coding theory, including linear transformations, vector spaces, and combinatorics.

The publication first offers information on finite fields and coding theory and combinatorial constructions and coding. Discussions focus on self-dual and quasicyclic codes, quadratic residues and codes, balanced incomplete block designs and codes, bounds on code dictionaries, code invariance under permutation groups, and linear transformations of vector spaces over finite fields. The text then takes a look at coding and combinatorics and the structure of semisimple rings. Topics include structure of cyclic codes and semisimple rings, group algebra and group characters, rings, ideals, and the minimum condition, chains and chain groups, dual chain groups, and matroids, graphs, and coding.

The book ponders on group representations and group codes for the Gaussian channel, including distance properties of group codes, initial vector problem, modules, group algebras, andrepresentations, orthogonality relationships and properties of group characters, and representation of groups.

The manuscript is a valuable source of data for mathematicians and researchers interested in the mathematical theory of coding.