The Mathematica Handbook - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120415366, 9781483259901

The Mathematica Handbook

1st Edition

Authors: Martha L Abell James P. Braselton
eBook ISBN: 9781483259901
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 12th October 1993
Page Count: 816
Description

The Mathematica Handbook provides all the Mathematica commands and objects along with typical examples of them. This handbook is intended as a reference of all built-in Mathematica Version 2.0 objects to both beginning and advanced users of Mathematica.

The book contains commands and examples of those commands found in the packages of Mathematica, a system for doing mathematics on a computer. The Preface describes how to use the entries of The Handbook and then briefly discusses elementary rules of Mathematica syntax, defining functions, and using commands that are contained in the standard Mathematica packages. Subsequent chapters provide commands for calculations in Calculus, Statistics, and Numerical Math. The commands in these sections are listed within each package, and the packages are listed alphabetically within each folder (or directory) as well.

The book will be of use to engineers, computer scientists, physical scientists, mathematicians, business professionals, and students.

Table of Contents


Preface

How to Use This Handbook

Chapter 1. A

Chapter 2. B

Chapter 3. C

Chapter 4. D

Chapter 5. E

Chapter 6. F

Chapter 7. G

Chapter 8. H

Chapter 9. I

Chapter 10. J

Chapter 11. L

Chapter 12. M

Chapter 13. N

Chapter 14. O

Chapter 15. P

Chapter 16. Q

Chapter 17. R

Chapter 18. S

Chapter 19. T

Chapter 20. U

Chapter 21. V

Chapter 22. W

Chapter 23. X

Chapter 24. Z

Chapter 25. $

Chapter 26. Graphics

Chapter 27. Calculus Packages

Chapter 28. Statistics Packages

Numerical Math Packages

References

Index

About the Author

Martha L Abell

James P. Braselton

