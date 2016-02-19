The Mathematica Handbook
1st Edition
Description
The Mathematica Handbook provides all the Mathematica commands and objects along with typical examples of them. This handbook is intended as a reference of all built-in Mathematica Version 2.0 objects to both beginning and advanced users of Mathematica.
The book contains commands and examples of those commands found in the packages of Mathematica, a system for doing mathematics on a computer. The Preface describes how to use the entries of The Handbook and then briefly discusses elementary rules of Mathematica syntax, defining functions, and using commands that are contained in the standard Mathematica packages. Subsequent chapters provide commands for calculations in Calculus, Statistics, and Numerical Math. The commands in these sections are listed within each package, and the packages are listed alphabetically within each folder (or directory) as well.
The book will be of use to engineers, computer scientists, physical scientists, mathematicians, business professionals, and students.
Table of Contents
Preface
How to Use This Handbook
Chapter 1. A
Chapter 2. B
Chapter 3. C
Chapter 4. D
Chapter 5. E
Chapter 6. F
Chapter 7. G
Chapter 8. H
Chapter 9. I
Chapter 10. J
Chapter 11. L
Chapter 12. M
Chapter 13. N
Chapter 14. O
Chapter 15. P
Chapter 16. Q
Chapter 17. R
Chapter 18. S
Chapter 19. T
Chapter 20. U
Chapter 21. V
Chapter 22. W
Chapter 23. X
Chapter 24. Z
Chapter 25. $
Chapter 26. Graphics
Chapter 27. Calculus Packages
Chapter 28. Statistics Packages
Numerical Math Packages
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 816
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1992
- Published:
- 12th October 1993
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483259901