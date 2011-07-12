The Massage Therapist's Guide to Pain Management with CD-ROM
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Understanding pain
2. Research supporting massage for pain management
3. The pain experience
4. Medical treatment for pain and implications for massage application
5. Massage based outcomes and assessment
6. Outcome based massage
7. Modalities working with massage
8. Full body massage
9. Adjunctive approaches and understanding and addressing breathing disorders
Description
Edited by Leon Chaitow and Sandy Fritz, this clearly written and fully illustrated volume offers practical, comprehensive coverage of the subject area accompanied by a range of video clips on a bonus DVD. Covering all aspects of client assessment, treatment planning and current therapeutic modalities – including adjunctive treatments - this new book is suitable for massage therapists worldwide.
Key Features
- Offers practical, validated, and clinically relevant information to all therapists working in the field
- Edited by two acknowledged experts in the field to complement each other’s approach and understanding of the issues involved
- Abundant use of pull-out boxes, line artwork, photographs and tables facilitates ease of understanding
- Contains an abundance of clinical cases to ensure full understanding of the topics explored
- Contains a bonus DVD presenting film clips of the massage therapy techniques involved
Details
- No. of pages:
- 208
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2011
- Published:
- 12th July 2011
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702050985
About the Authors
Sandy Fritz Author
Sandy Fritz, MS, LMT is the Owner, Director, and Head Educator of the Health Enrichment Center, Inc., School of Therapeutic Massage. Also in private practice for almost 30 years, Sandy works with a diverse clientele, dealing with everything from stress management massage to physician-referred rehabilitative care upon physician referral. She has developed and supervises a student massage clinic with the Detroit Lions of the National Football League. She also provides professional sports massage and rehabilitation for individual athletes, primarily in golf, football, basketball, and baseball. In addition to being published in the Journal of Bodywork and Movement Therapies, Sandy is a prominent author of many Elsevier massage therapy resources, including: Sports & Exercise Massage: Comprehensive Care in Athletics, Fitness, & Rehabilitation Mosby’s Fundamentals of Therapeutic Massage Mosby’s Essential Sciences for Therapeutic Massage Mosby’s Massage Therapy Review Mosby’s Curriculum Guide for Massage Therapy Mosby’s Fundamentals of Therapeutic Massage Video Series, Volumes 1-4
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Health Enrichment Center, School of Therapeutic Massage, Lapeer, Michigan, USA Director
Leon Chaitow Author
Leon Chaitow ND DO is an internationally known and respected osteopathic and naturopathic practitioner and teacher of soft tissue manipulation methods of treatment. He is author of over 60 books, including a series on Advanced Soft Tissue Manipulation (Muscle Energy Techniques, Positional Release Techniques, Modern Neuromuscular Techniques) and also Palpation Skills; Cranial
Manipulation: Theory and Practice; Fibromyalgia Syndrome: A Practitioner’s Guide to Treatment, and many more. He is editor of the peer reviewed Journal of Bodywork and Movement Therapies, that offers a multidisciplinary perspective on physical methods of patient care. Leon Chaitow was for many years senior lecturer on the Therapeutic Bodywork degree courses which he helped to design at the School of Integrated Health, University of Westminster, London, where is he now an Honorary Fellow. He continues to teach and practice part-time in London, when not in Corfu, Greece where he focuses on his writing.
Affiliations and Expertise
Registered Osteopath and Naturopath; Honorary Fellow and Former Senior Lecturer, School of Life Sciences, University of Westminster, London, UK; Fellow, British Naturopathic Association.; Fellow, College of Osteopaths, UK