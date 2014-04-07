The Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary Illustrated Manual of Ophthalmology
4th Edition
Description
2015 BMA Medical Book Awards Highly Commended in Internal Medicine Category!
The Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary Illustrated Manual of Ophthalmology is the must-have medical reference book for the ever-changing field of ophthalmology. Thoroughly updated to include the latest advances in the field, the fourth edition of this renowned manual features high-quality color images and an intuitive design for easy comprehension and reference. Ideal for ophthalmic practitioners and allied health professionals alike, this indispensable resource is your comprehensive guide for the speedy diagnosis and treatment of the most common eye disorders.
Key Features
- Accurately diagnose problems through the support of full-color photographs and real case studies.
- Rapidly locate key information with a highly templated format that includes chapters organized anatomically, not by ophthalmic subspecialty, in addition to key boxes and highlighted emergency management boxes.
Table of Contents
- Orbit
2. Ocular Motility and Cranial Nerves
3. Lids, Lashes and Lacrimal System
4. Conjunctiva and Sclera
5. Cornea
6. Anterior Chamber
7. Iris and Pupils
8. Lens
9. Vitreous
10. Retina and Choroid
11. Optic Nerve and Glaucoma
12. Visual Acuity, Refractive Procedures and Sudden Visual Loss
13. Appendices
Common Ophthalmic Medications And Dosages
Color Codes For Topical Ocular Medication Caps
List Of Important Ocular Measurements
List Of Eponyms
Common Ophthalmic Abbreviations (How To Read An Ophthalmology Chart)
Common Spanish Phrases
Suggested Reading
Details
- No. of pages:
- 676
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2014
- Published:
- 7th April 2014
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781455776443
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323476720
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323225274
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323314497
About the Author
Peter Kaiser
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Digital OCT Reading Center, Staff, Vitreoretinal Section, Cole Eye Institute, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH
Neil Friedman
Affiliations and Expertise
Adjunct Clinical Associate Professor, Department of Ophthalmology, Stanford University School of Medicine, Stanford, CA; Private Practice, Mid-Peninsula Ophthalmology Medical Group, Palo Alto, CA
Roberto Pineda II
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Ophthalmology, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Harvard Medical school, Boston, MA Assistant Professor