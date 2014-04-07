2015 BMA Medical Book Awards Highly Commended in Internal Medicine Category!



The Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary Illustrated Manual of Ophthalmology is the must-have medical reference book for the ever-changing field of ophthalmology. Thoroughly updated to include the latest advances in the field, the fourth edition of this renowned manual features high-quality color images and an intuitive design for easy comprehension and reference. Ideal for ophthalmic practitioners and allied health professionals alike, this indispensable resource is your comprehensive guide for the speedy diagnosis and treatment of the most common eye disorders.