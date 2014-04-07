The Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary Illustrated Manual of Ophthalmology - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9781455776443, 9780323476720

The Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary Illustrated Manual of Ophthalmology

4th Edition

Authors: Peter Kaiser Neil Friedman Roberto Pineda II
Paperback ISBN: 9781455776443
eBook ISBN: 9780323476720
eBook ISBN: 9780323225274
eBook ISBN: 9780323314497
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 7th April 2014
Page Count: 676
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

2015 BMA Medical Book Awards Highly Commended in Internal Medicine Category!

The Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary Illustrated Manual of Ophthalmology is the must-have medical reference book for the ever-changing field of ophthalmology. Thoroughly updated to include the latest advances in the field, the fourth edition of this renowned manual features high-quality color images and an intuitive design for easy comprehension and reference. Ideal for ophthalmic practitioners and allied health professionals alike, this indispensable resource is your comprehensive guide for the speedy diagnosis and treatment of the most common eye disorders.

Key Features

  • Accurately diagnose problems through the support of full-color photographs and real case studies.
  • Rapidly locate key information with a highly templated format that includes chapters organized anatomically, not by ophthalmic subspecialty, in addition to key boxes and highlighted emergency management boxes.

Table of Contents

  1. Orbit

    2. Ocular Motility and Cranial Nerves

    3. Lids, Lashes and Lacrimal System

    4. Conjunctiva and Sclera

    5. Cornea

    6. Anterior Chamber

    7. Iris and Pupils

    8. Lens

    9. Vitreous

    10. Retina and Choroid

    11. Optic Nerve and Glaucoma

    12. Visual Acuity, Refractive Procedures and Sudden Visual Loss

    13. Appendices

    Common Ophthalmic Medications And Dosages

    Color Codes For Topical Ocular Medication Caps

    List Of Important Ocular Measurements

    List Of Eponyms

    Common Ophthalmic Abbreviations (How To Read An Ophthalmology Chart)

    Common Spanish Phrases

    Suggested Reading

Details

No. of pages:
676
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Paperback ISBN:
9781455776443
eBook ISBN:
9780323476720
eBook ISBN:
9780323225274
eBook ISBN:
9780323314497

About the Author

Peter Kaiser

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Digital OCT Reading Center, Staff, Vitreoretinal Section, Cole Eye Institute, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH

Neil Friedman

Affiliations and Expertise

Adjunct Clinical Associate Professor, Department of Ophthalmology, Stanford University School of Medicine, Stanford, CA; Private Practice, Mid-Peninsula Ophthalmology Medical Group, Palo Alto, CA

Roberto Pineda II

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Ophthalmology, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Harvard Medical school, Boston, MA Assistant Professor

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.