The Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary Illustrated Manual of Ophthalmology - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780323613323

The Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary Illustrated Manual of Ophthalmology

5th Edition

Authors: Neil Friedman Peter Kaiser Roberto Pineda II
Paperback ISBN: 9780323613323
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st March 2020
Page Count: 688
Description

Offering current diagnostic and therapeutic guidance to manage ocular disorders, The Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary Illustrated Manual of Ophthalmology, 5th Edition, remains the most comprehensive ophthalmology manual available. It provides practical information for efficient diagnosis and treatment decisions in a succinct, quick-reference format. Lavishly illustrated with more than 700 full-color images, this outstanding manual covers clinical descriptions, imaging and testing methods, treatment guidelines, and more, making it useful for ophthalmologists, optometrists, and ophthalmic allied health professionals.

No. of pages:
688
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2021
Published:
1st March 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780323613323

About the Author

Neil Friedman

Affiliations and Expertise

Adjunct Clinical Associate Professor, Department of Ophthalmology, Stanford University School of Medicine, Stanford, CA; Private Practice, Mid-Peninsula Ophthalmology Medical Group, Palo Alto, CA

Peter Kaiser

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Digital OCT Reading Center, Staff, Vitreoretinal Section, Cole Eye Institute, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH

Roberto Pineda II

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Ophthalmology, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Harvard Medical school, Boston, MA Assistant Professor

