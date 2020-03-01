Offering current diagnostic and therapeutic guidance to manage ocular disorders, The Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary Illustrated Manual of Ophthalmology, 5th Edition, remains the most comprehensive ophthalmology manual available. It provides practical information for efficient diagnosis and treatment decisions in a succinct, quick-reference format. Lavishly illustrated with more than 700 full-color images, this outstanding manual covers clinical descriptions, imaging and testing methods, treatment guidelines, and more, making it useful for ophthalmologists, optometrists, and ophthalmic allied health professionals.