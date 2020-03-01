The Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary Illustrated Manual of Ophthalmology
5th Edition
Offering current diagnostic and therapeutic guidance to manage ocular disorders, The Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary Illustrated Manual of Ophthalmology, 5th Edition, remains the most comprehensive ophthalmology manual available. It provides practical information for efficient diagnosis and treatment decisions in a succinct, quick-reference format. Lavishly illustrated with more than 700 full-color images, this outstanding manual covers clinical descriptions, imaging and testing methods, treatment guidelines, and more, making it useful for ophthalmologists, optometrists, and ophthalmic allied health professionals.
- 688
- English
- © Elsevier 2021
- 1st March 2020
- Elsevier
- 9780323613323
Neil Friedman
Adjunct Clinical Associate Professor, Department of Ophthalmology, Stanford University School of Medicine, Stanford, CA; Private Practice, Mid-Peninsula Ophthalmology Medical Group, Palo Alto, CA
Peter Kaiser
Director, Digital OCT Reading Center, Staff, Vitreoretinal Section, Cole Eye Institute, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH
Roberto Pineda II
Department of Ophthalmology, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Harvard Medical school, Boston, MA Assistant Professor