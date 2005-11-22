The Mantle and Core
1st Edition
Treatise on Geochemistry,Volume 2
Description
Though largely inaccessible, the geochemistry of Earth's mantle and core can be examined through a wide variety of approaches. Volume 2 focuses first on "remote" sensing using evidence from cosmochemical, seismic, petrologic and geochemical approaches. Mantle composition is then examined in detail through descriptions of mantle samples brought to Earth's surface through tectonic, volcanic, and volatile-outgassing processes. The volume concludes with examination of processes that modify the composition of the mantle and core including an early magma ocean, partial melting, element partitioning between minerals and melts, and physical mixing caused by plate subduction, mantle convection and mass exchange between mantle and core.
Reprinted individual volume from the acclaimed Treatise on Geochemistry, (10 Volume Set, ISBN 0-08-043751-6, published in 2003)
Key Features
- Comprehensive and authoritative scope and focus
- Reviews from renowned scientists across a range of subjects, providing both overviews and new data, supplemented by extensive bibliographies
- Extensive illustrations and examples from the field
Readership
Upper-division undergraduate and graduate students in geochemistry, ecology, earth, and soil sciences, especially those with interest in global change or environmental chemistry
Table of Contents
Introduction and Overview.
- Cosmochemical Estimates of Mantle Composition.
- Seismology Constraints upon Mantle Composition.
- Sampling Mantle Heterogeneity through Oceanic Basalts: Isotopes and Trace Elements.
- Orogenic, Ophiolitic, and Abyssal Peridotites.
- Mantle Samples Included in Volcanic Rocks: Xenoliths and Diamonds.
- Noble Gases as Mantle Tracers.
- Mantle Volatiles - Distribution and Consequences.
- Melt Extraction and Compositional Variability in Mantle Lithosphere.
- Trace Element Partitioning under Crystal and Uppermost Mantle Conditions: The Influences of Ionic Radius, Cation Charge, Pressure and Temperature.
- Partition Coefficients at High Pressure and Temperature.
- Subduction Zone Processes and Implications for Changing Composition of the Upper and Lower Mantle.
- Convective Mixing in the Earth's Mantle.
- Compositional Evolution of the Mantle.
- Experimental Constraints on Core Composition.
- Compositional Models for the Earth's Core.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 608
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2005
- Published:
- 22nd November 2005
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780080448480
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080549019
About the Editor
R.W. Carlson
Affiliations and Expertise
Carnegie Institution of Washington, Department of Terrestrial Magnetism, Washington, DC, USA
Reviews
"...Volume 2 on the mantle and the core will be a rich source of data, concepts, and ideas indispensible for any graduate and postgraduate researcher in the field of mantle petrology." --C. Ballhaus