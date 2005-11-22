The Mantle and Core - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080448480, 9780080549019

The Mantle and Core

1st Edition

Treatise on Geochemistry,Volume 2

Editors: R.W. Carlson
Paperback ISBN: 9780080448480
eBook ISBN: 9780080549019
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 22nd November 2005
Page Count: 608
Description

Though largely inaccessible, the geochemistry of Earth's mantle and core can be examined through a wide variety of approaches. Volume 2 focuses first on "remote" sensing using evidence from cosmochemical, seismic, petrologic and geochemical approaches. Mantle composition is then examined in detail through descriptions of mantle samples brought to Earth's surface through tectonic, volcanic, and volatile-outgassing processes. The volume concludes with examination of processes that modify the composition of the mantle and core including an early magma ocean, partial melting, element partitioning between minerals and melts, and physical mixing caused by plate subduction, mantle convection and mass exchange between mantle and core.

Reprinted individual volume from the acclaimed Treatise on Geochemistry, (10 Volume Set, ISBN 0-08-043751-6, published in 2003)

Key Features

  • Comprehensive and authoritative scope and focus
  • Reviews from renowned scientists across a range of subjects, providing both overviews and new data, supplemented by extensive bibliographies
  • Extensive illustrations and examples from the field

Readership

Upper-division undergraduate and graduate students in geochemistry, ecology, earth, and soil sciences, especially those with interest in global change or environmental chemistry

Table of Contents

Introduction and Overview.

  1. Cosmochemical Estimates of Mantle Composition.
  2. Seismology Constraints upon Mantle Composition.
  3. Sampling Mantle Heterogeneity through Oceanic Basalts: Isotopes and Trace Elements.
  4. Orogenic, Ophiolitic, and Abyssal Peridotites.
  5. Mantle Samples Included in Volcanic Rocks: Xenoliths and Diamonds.
  6. Noble Gases as Mantle Tracers.
  7. Mantle Volatiles - Distribution and Consequences.
  8. Melt Extraction and Compositional Variability in Mantle Lithosphere.
  9. Trace Element Partitioning under Crystal and Uppermost Mantle Conditions: The Influences of Ionic Radius, Cation Charge, Pressure and Temperature.
  10. Partition Coefficients at High Pressure and Temperature.
  11. Subduction Zone Processes and Implications for Changing Composition of the Upper and Lower Mantle.
  12. Convective Mixing in the Earth's Mantle.
  13. Compositional Evolution of the Mantle.
  14. Experimental Constraints on Core Composition.
  15. Compositional Models for the Earth's Core.

Details

No. of pages:
608
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
Paperback ISBN:
9780080448480
eBook ISBN:
9780080549019

About the Editor

R.W. Carlson

Affiliations and Expertise

Carnegie Institution of Washington, Department of Terrestrial Magnetism, Washington, DC, USA

Reviews

"...Volume 2 on the mantle and the core will be a rich source of data, concepts, and ideas indispensible for any graduate and postgraduate researcher in the field of mantle petrology." --C. Ballhaus

Ratings and Reviews

