The Management of Scientific Integrity within Academic Medical Centers
1st Edition
Description
The Management of Scientific Integrity within Academic Medical Centers discusses the impact scientific misconduct has in eight complex case studies. Authors look at multifaceted mixtures of improper behavior, poor communication, cultural issues, adverse medical/health issues, interpersonal problems and misunderstandings to illustrate the challenge of identifying and managing what went wrong and how current policies have led to the establishment of quasi legal processes within academic institutions. The book reviews the current global regulations and concludes with a section authored by a US federal court judge who provides his perspective on the adequacy of current regulations and policies.
Key Features
- Shows how complex most scientific integrity cases are, and how little is clear cut in the adjunction of each
- Discusses how timely and important scientific misconduct is, and its impact on science at large
- Reviews the current regulations and policies that guide how we manage scientific integrity
- Examines this complexity in 8 anonymous case studies
- Concludes with a section authored by an expertly qualified federal court judge
Readership
Students/researchers interested in science and ethics, graduate students in public policy and in the biomedical sciences (across disciplines), faculty at academic medical centers, and those engaged in healthcare administration who must manage the oversight of scientific integrity. Psychologists and trainees as well.
Table of Contents
- Dedications
- Foreword
- About the Authors
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 1. Introduction: Research Misconduct in Biomedical Research Institutions
- Chapter 2. Research Integrity: The Legal and Regulatory Landscape
- 1. Introduction
- 2. The Institutional and Agency Process
- 3. Other Legal Consequences for Researchers Engaging in Research Misconduct
- 4. Process-Based Challenges
- 5. Other Types of Claims Arising Out of Institutional Proceedings
- 6. Litigation over Records
- 7. Summary
- Case Studies
- Introduction
- A Note on the Presentation of Nine Research Integrity Case Studies
- Chapter 3. Question of Data Manipulation in Failure to Replicate Findings in Published Manuscript
- 1. Presenting Complaint
- 2. Background and History
- 3. Relevant Evidence
- 4. Case Management and Adjudication
- 5. Synthesis and Formulation
- 6. Resolution
- 7. Commentary
- Questions for Discussion
- Chapter 4. Violation of Institutional and Public Health Service Policies Governing the Care and Use of Animals in Research: Cultural Barriers in the Academic Workplace
- 1. Presenting Complaint
- 2. Background and History
- 3. Relevant Evidence
- 4. Case Management and Adjudication
- 5. Synthesis and Formulation
- 6. Resolution
- 7. Commentary
- Questions for Discussion
- Chapter 5. Research Assistants Coming Forward with Concerns about Perceived Behavior of Principal Investigator
- 1. Presenting Complaint
- 2. Background and History
- 3. Relevant Evidence
- 4. Case Management and Adjudication
- 5. Synthesis and Formulation
- 6. Resolution
- 7. Commentary
- Questions for Discussion
- Chapter 6. Questionable Mentorship and Oversight of Federal Grant Funding
- 1. Presenting Complaint
- 2. Background and History
- 3. Relevant Evidence
- 4. Case Management and Adjudication
- 5. Synthesis and Formulation
- 6. Resolution
- 7. Commentary
- Questions For Discussion
- Chapter 7. Submission of Fraudulent Data to a Peer-Review Journal: What Is the Role of the Lab Head/Mentor?
- 1. Presenting Complaint
- 2. Background and History
- 3. Relevant Evidence
- 4. Case Management and Adjudication
- 5. Interview with Dr Alatas
- 6. Interview with Dr Perkasa
- 7. Synthesis and Formulation
- 8. Resolution
- 9. Commentary
- Questions for Discussion
- Chapter 8. Plagiarism versus Data Shared between Junior and Senior Investigators
- 1. Presenting Complaint
- 2. Background and History
- 3. Relevant Evidence
- 4. Case Management and Adjudication
- 5. Synthesis and Formulation
- 6. Resolution
- 7. Commentary
- Questions for Discussion
- Chapter 9. Misappropriation and Use of Data from a Multisite and Multi-investigator Study
- 1. Presenting Complaint
- 2. Background and History
- 3. Relevant Evidence
- 4. Case Management and Adjudication
- 5. Synthesis and Formulation
- 6. Resolution
- 7. Commentary
- Questions for Discussion
- Chapter 10. Determining the Extent of Data Fabrication Following an Apparent Single Incident
- 1. Presenting Complaint
- 2. Background and History
- 3. Relevant Evidence
- 4. Case Management and Adjudication
- 5. Synthesis and Formulation
- 6. Resolution
- 7. Commentary
- Questions for Discussion
- Chapter 11. Anonymous Allegations of Scientific Misconduct
- 1. Presenting Complaint
- 2. Background and History
- 3. Relevant Evidence
- 4. Case Management and Adjudication
- 5. Synthesis and Formulation
- 6. Resolution
- 7. Commentary
- Questions for Discussion
- Chapter 12. Management of Research Integrity within Academic Medical Centers: A Summary and Suggested “Best Practices”
- 1. Themes Illustrated in the Case Material
- 2. Recommendations and Best Practices
- 3. Conclusion
- Introduction
- Appendix 1. Federal Policy on Research Misconduct
- Appendix 2. Lifespan System-wide Policy
- Appendix 3. Policies and Procedures for Dealing with Allegations of Academic Misconduct at Yale University
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 224
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 8th January 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124059290
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780124051980
About the Author
Peter Snyder
Prof. Peter J. Snyder has served as the Scientific Integrity Officer, as well as the Institutional Official, for the Lifespan Hospital System (Providence, RI) since 2008. He oversees the ethical conduct of research for approximately 350 investigators across a system of five hospitals that form the core teaching campuses for the Alpert Medical School of Brown University. Dr. Snyder is the Chief Research Officer for this academic health system, and he also actively serves as a Professor of Neurology within the medical school. Dr. Snyder has maintained an active research program for more than 20 years, and he has published widely in the fields of clinical neuropsychology, cognitive neuroscience, neuropharmacology and the history of the neurosciences. Dr. Snyder is the Senior Associate Editor for Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association (published by Elsevier).
Affiliations and Expertise
Lifespan Hospital System & Alpert Medical School of Brown University, Providence, RI, USA
Linda Mayes
Prof. Linda C. Mayes has served as the Special Assistant to the Dean, Yale School of Medicine (New Haven, CT) since 2008. In this role, she is also responsible for management of scientific integrity for the medical school and its faculty who are spread across affiliated hospitals. Dr. Mayes is the Arnold Gesell Professor of Child Psychiatry, Pediatrics, Psychology, and Epidemiology and Public Health in the Yale Child Study Center, and her research integrates perspectives from child development, behavioral neuroscience, psychophysiology and neurobiology, developmental psychopathology, and neurobehavioral teratology. She has published widely in the developmental psychology, pediatrics, and child psychiatry literature. Dr. Mayes is also trained as an adult and child psychoanalyst and is the chairman of the directorial team of the Anna Freud Centre in London as well as the coordinator of the Anna Freud Centre program at the Yale Child Study Center.
Affiliations and Expertise
Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, CT, USA
William Smith
The Hon. William E. Smith is a United States District Court Judge (1st Circuit) for the District of Rhode Island. He has served on that court for over 10 years. Judge Smith has developed an expertise and interest in the intersection between rapid advances in science and the work of the courts, in both the civil and criminal law. He has presided over numerous cases involving highly complex fields of scientific evidence. In addition, Judge Smith teaches various courses at the Roger Williams School of Law (Bristol, RI), including the law of scientific and expert evidence; and he serves on the board of the Advanced Science and Technology Adjudication Resource Council (ASTAR), a federally funded organization devoted to increase the level of scientific knowledge of the judiciary.
Affiliations and Expertise
United States District Court, 1st Circuit, Providence, RI, USA
Reviews
"...meaningful in the way it describes how this misconduct impacts society and the scientific community and presents case studies to systematically shed light on the intricacies of research misconduct. The book's unique structure facilitates its central thesis very well...Score: 89 - 3 Stars" --Doody's