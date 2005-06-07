The Management of Bond Investments and Trading of Debt
1st Edition
Description
Written for managers and professionals in business and industry, and using a minimum of mathematical language, The Management of Bond Investments and the Trading of Debt addresses three key issues:
- Bondholder’s options, risks and rewards in making investments in debt instruments;
- The dynamics of inflation, and how they affect both trading in the bond market, and investment decisions; and
- The democratization of lending, socialization of risk, and effect of the global economy on the bond market.
Financial expert Dimitris Chorafas discusses these issues in straightforward language for managers and professionals in commercial banks, securities houses, financial services companies, merchandising firms, manufacturing companies, and consulting firms, placing the mathematical treatment of the issues in the appendices, available for study but not necessary for understanding the business issues addressed in the book.
Key Features
Readership
Primary audience: managers and professionals in business and industry.
Table of Contents
Part One: The Dynamics Of Debt, Leverage, And Globalization Ch 1: Democratization Of Lending And Socialization Of Risk Ch 2: Trading Debt In A Globalized Economy
Part Two: The Bondholders Options, Risks And Rewards Ch 3: Bonds Defined Ch 4: Convertible Bonds, Zero Bonds, Junk Bonds, Strips, And Other Bonds Ch 5: Choosing Bonds Ch 6: Bank Loans And Securitization;
Part Three: Interest Rates, Yields, And Duration Ch 7: The Dynamics Of Interest Rates Ch 8: Inflation Indexing And Impact Of Government Deficits Ch 9: Bond Yields and Benchmark Government Bonds Ch 10: Maturity And Duration
Part Four: Bonds, Bond Markets, Credit Rating And Risk Control: Ch 11: Bonds, Money Markets, Capital Markets, And Financial Organizations Ch 12: Credit Quality And Independent Rating Agencies Ch 13: Case Studies On Credit Quality Ch 14: Market Risk With Bonds Ch 15: The Control Of Risk Under Basel II
Details
- No. of pages:
- 448
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2005
- Published:
- 7th June 2005
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080497280
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750667265
About the Author
Dimitris Chorafas
Since 1961, Dr Dimitris N. Chorafas has advised financial institutions and industrial corporations in strategic planning, risk management, computers and communications systems, and internal controls. A graduate of the University of California, Los Angeles, the University of Paris, and the Technical University of Athens, Dr Chorafas has been a Fulbright scholar. Financial institutions which have sought his assistance include the Union Bank of Switzerland, Bank Vontobel, CEDEL, the Bank of Scotland, Credit Agricole, Österreichische Länderbank (Bank Austria), First Austrian Bank, Commerzbank, Dresdner Bank, Mid-Med Bank, Demir Bank, Banca Nazionale dell'Agricoltura, Istituto Bancario Italiano, Credito Commerciale and Banca Provinciale Lombarda. Among multinational corporations Dr Chorafas has worked as consultant to top management, are: General Electric-Bull, Univac, Honeywell, Digital Equipment Corp, Olivetti, Nestlé, Omega, Italcementi, Italmobiliare, AEG-Telefunken, Olympia, Osram, Antar, Pechiney, the American Management Association and host of other client firms in Europe and the United States. Dr Chorafas has served on the faculty of the Catholic University of America and as visiting professor at Washington State University, George Washington University, University of Vermont, University of Florida, and Georgia Institute of Technology. Also, the University of Alberta, Ecole d'Etudes Industrielles de l'Université de Genève, and Technical University of Karlsruhe. More than 6,000 banking, industrial and government executives have participated in his seminars in the United States, England, Germany, other European countries, Asia and Latin America.
Affiliations and Expertise
CORPORATE CONSULTANT IN ENGINEERING AND MANAGEMENT, PARIS VISITING PROFESSOR, INFORMATION SCIENCE AND BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION, WASHINGTON STATE UNIVERSITY