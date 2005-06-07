The Management of Bond Investments and Trading of Debt

Part One: The Dynamics Of Debt, Leverage, And Globalization Ch 1: Democratization Of Lending And Socialization Of Risk Ch 2: Trading Debt In A Globalized Economy

Part Two: The Bondholders Options, Risks And Rewards Ch 3: Bonds Defined Ch 4: Convertible Bonds, Zero Bonds, Junk Bonds, Strips, And Other Bonds Ch 5: Choosing Bonds Ch 6: Bank Loans And Securitization;

Part Three: Interest Rates, Yields, And Duration Ch 7: The Dynamics Of Interest Rates Ch 8: Inflation Indexing And Impact Of Government Deficits Ch 9: Bond Yields and Benchmark Government Bonds Ch 10: Maturity And Duration

Part Four: Bonds, Bond Markets, Credit Rating And Risk Control: Ch 11: Bonds, Money Markets, Capital Markets, And Financial Organizations Ch 12: Credit Quality And Independent Rating Agencies Ch 13: Case Studies On Credit Quality Ch 14: Market Risk With Bonds Ch 15: The Control Of Risk Under Basel II