The Mammary Gland / Human Lactation / Milk Synthesis
1st Edition
Description
Lactation: A Comprehensive Treatise, Volume IV, The Mammary Gland/Human Lactation/Milk Synthesis, forms the fourth in a series. When the first three volumes were published in 1974, publication of future volumes was not contemplated. However, the gratifying acceptance by the scientific community and the continuation of rapid advances in lactation, have provided the impetus for the continuation of the series. The present volume is concerned with general aspects of the mammary gland, human lactation, and mechanisms of milk synthesis.
The volume is divided into three main parts. Part I covers some aspects of the mammary gland and lactation not discussed in the first three volumes and expands on others. Topics discussed include the development of the mammary apparatus and neuroendocrine control of lactation. Part II is devoted to more specific consideration of human lactation as a whole. It includes studies on breast feeding and the breast cancer process. Part III on milk synthesis deals with the mechanisms of milk synthesis; enzymology and control of lactose biosynthesis; molecular aspects of milk protein biosynthesis; and ion and water transport in the mammary gland.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of other Volumes
Part I. The Mammary Gland
Chapter One / Embryonic and Fetal Development of the Mammary Apparatus
I. Introduction
II. Structures in Sequential Development of the Mammary Apparatus
III. Variations in Mammary Structures
IV. Abnormalities
V. Conclusions
References
Chapter Two / Cell Contacts in the Mammary Gland
I. Introduction
II. Surface Differentiation in Transporting Epithelium
III. Lactating Mammary Gland as a Transporting Epithelium
IV. Junctional Modifications at Parturition: Structure and Significance
V. Cell Contacts in Neoplastic Mammary Tissue and in Cell Culture
VI. Summary and Conclusions
References
Chapter Three / Neuroendocrine Control of Lactation
I. Introduction
II. Innervation of the Mammary Gland
III. Suckling and Maternal Behavior
IV. Milk Removal
V. Milk Secretion
VI. Conclusions
References
Chapter Four / Involution of the Mammary Gland
I. Introduction
II. Histological Features of Mammary Gland Involution
III. Changes in Levels of Nucleic Acids
IV. Physiology, Biochemistry, and Endocrinology of Involution
V. The Removal of Milk Constituents
VI. Immunologic Considerations
VII. Effect of Involution on Subsequent Lactation
VIII. Summary and Conclusions
References
Part II. Human Lactation
Chapter Five / Human Lactation and Breast Feeding
I. Introduction
II. Morphology of the Mature Female Breast
III. Hormonal and Biochemical Changes during Pregnancy
IV. Hormonal Control of Lactation
V. Biochemistry of Milk Synthesis and Cellular Mechanisms of Milk Release
VI. Composition of Breast Milk and Its Relation to the Nutritive Requirements of the Newborn
VII. Feeding the Newborn: Value of Breast Milk
VIII. Breast Involution Postlactation
IX. Drug Excretion in Breast Milk
X. Suppression of Lactation
XI. Return of Fertility in Lactating and Nonlactating Puerperas
XII. Galactorrhea: Inappropriate Lactation
References
Chapter Six / Primate Lactogenic Hormones and Functions
I. Introduction
II. The Isolation of Subhuman and Primate Lactogenic Hormones
III. Chemical Structure—Biological Relationships between Pituitary and Placental Lactogens, and Pituitary Growth Hormone
IV. Functions during Pregnancy
V. Pituitary Prolactin Functions during Normal Lactation
VI. Prolactin Effects on Ovarian Function
VII. Pathological Physiology and Galactorrhea
VIII. Prolactin and Mammary Carcinoma
IX. Possible Role of Prolactin in Male Reproduction
X. Summary
References
Chapter Seven / Lactation and the Breast Cancer Process
I. Introduction
II. Incidence and Age Distribution
III. Disease Process
IV. Special Aspects of Breast Cancer
V. Lactation and Breast Cancer
VI. Benign Breast Disease
VII. Breast Feeding and Breast Cancer
References
Chapter Eight / The Immunologie Role of Viable Leukocytic Cells in Mammary Exosecretions
I. Introduction
II. The Cellular Composition of Colostrum and Milk
III. In Vitro Functional Reactivities of Colostral and Milk Cells
IV. Experimental Evidence of Maternal to Neonatal Transplantation of Milk Lymphocytes
V. Evidence for Survival of Maternal Milk Lymphoid Cells in the Gastrointestinal Tract of the Infant
VI. The Possible Significance of Milk Leukocytes to the Suckling Neonate
VII. Summary
References
Part III. Milk Synthesis
Chapter Nine / Mechanisms of Milk Synthesis—Progress and Projections
I. Introduction
II. Research Areas
III. Projections
References
Chapter Ten / Lactose Biosynthesis
I. Introduction
II. Enzymology of Lactose Biosynthesis
III. Control of Lactose Biosynthesis
IV. Summary
References
Chapter Eleven / Molecular Aspects of Milk Protein Biosynthesis
I. Introduction
II. Isolation and Characterization of Milk Protein mRNA Species
III. Molecular Events Which Determine the Intracellular Site of Milk Protein Synthesis
IV. Summary
References
Chapter Twelve / Endomembrane Composition and Function in Milk Formation
I. Introduction
II. Methods of Cell Fractionation
III. Composition of Mammary Endomembranes
IV. Topological Orientation of Membrane Constituents
V. Role of Microtubules in Milk Secretion
VI. Membrane Interconversions in Relation to Milk Secretion
VII. Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter Thirteen / Ion and Water Transport in the Mammary Gland
I. Introduction
II. Pathways and Mechanisms of Monovalent Ion Movements
III. Mechanisms of Complex Ion Movements
IV. Pathways and Mechanisms of Ion Movements in Different Physiological Conditions
V. Variations among Species
VI. Effects of Disease
VII. Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter Fourteen / Calcium Transport in Lactation
I. Introduction
II. Calcium Distribution and Associations
III. Cellular Expulsion
IV. Other Transport Phenomena
V. Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter Fifteen / Phospholipid Synthesis in the Mammary Gland
I. Introduction
II. Phospholipid Content and Composition of Milk and Mammary Tissue
III. Origin of Phospholipids
IV. Synthesis and Metabolism of 1,2-Diacyl-sn-Glycerol 3-Phosphate (Phosphatidic Acid)
V. Synthesis of and Utilization of Cytidine 5'Diphosphate-O-l,2-Diacyl-sn-Glycerol
VI. Synthesis of Phosphatidylcholine and Phosphatidylethanolamine
VII. Sphingomyelin Synthesis
VIII. Metabolism and Function of Phospholipids
IX. Conclusion
References
Chapter Sixteen / The Mitochondria of the Mammary Parenchymal Cell in Relation to the Pregnancy-Lactation Cycle
I. Introduction
II. Species Differences
III. Mitochondrial Replication
IV. Mitochondrial Turnover
V. Mitochondrial Maturation or Differentiation
VI. Summary and Conclusions
References
Chapter Seventeen / Nucleotides of Mammary Secretions
I. Introduction
II. Nucleotides of Mammary Gland
III. Comparative Aspects of Nucleotides in the Colostrum and Milk of Various Species
IV. Summary
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 614
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1978
- Published:
- 28th January 1978
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483269481