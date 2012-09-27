The Malalignment Syndrome - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780443069291, 9780702048357

The Malalignment Syndrome

2nd Edition

diagnosis and treatment of common pelvic and back pain

Authors: Wolf Schamberger
eBook ISBN: 9780702048357
Hardcover ISBN: 9780443069291
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 27th September 2012
Page Count: 624
Description

Lack of appreciation and knowledge of the malalignment syndrome often leads to a failure to notice the possible aetiological or predisposing factors contributing to many musculoskeletal problems. Recognition of the syndrome by physicians, chiropractors, osteopaths, podiatrists, physiotherapists, kinesiologists, sports trainers and others dealing with patients and athletes (including equine) can help them implement appropriate treatment and training to correct the malalignment and actually prevent the initial occurrence of symptoms.

Now in its second edition, The Malalignment Syndrome has established itself as a trusty one-stop reference providing a detailed description of this syndrome and how it can be identified and treated. It concentrates on the trunk, pelvis, spine, sacroiliac joint and legs, incorporating anatomy, biomechanics, stability issues, possible causes, examination and diagnostic techniques as well as a comprehensive treatment approach. Emphasis is also placed on the participation of the patient/athlete in the day-to day treatment process to achieve long-term results.

Key Features

  • Evidence-based practical advice and guidance
  • Multidisciplinary in approach
  • Highly illustrated with photographs, diagrams and anatomical models
  • Recognizes the importance of prevention as well as treatment
  • Summary and case boxes

Table of Contents

Foreword
Acknowledgements
Introduction 2012
Introduction 2002 (1st edition)

Ch 1. The malalignment syndrome: A synopsis

Ch 2. Common presentations and diagnostic techniques

Ch 3. The Malalignment Syndrome

Ch 4. The malalignment syndrome: Related pain phenomena and the implications for medicine

Ch 5. Clinical correlations in sports

Ch 6. Horses, saddles and riders
David Lane and Lauren Fraser

Ch 7. A comprehensive treatment approach

Ch 8. Treatment: Manual therapy modes
Sarah Stevens and Karina Steinberg

Ch 9. Conclusion

Appendices
1. Sacroiliac joint ‘rotational malalignment’
2. Sacroiliac joint ’upslip’ (right side)
3. Asymmetry of lower extremity ranges of motion
4. Asymmetry of lower extremity muscle strength
5. Clinical correlations specific to running
6. Clinical findings: Anatomical (true) long right leg
7. Combination of asymmetries (1st case presentation)
8. Combination of asymmetries (2nd case presentation)
9. ‘The thoracolumbar syndrome’
10. Clinical correlations to non-specific sports
11. Clinical correlations to specific sports
12. Factors contributing to recurrence of injuries
13. Causes of recurrent malalignment

Glossary
References

Details

No. of pages:
624
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
eBook ISBN:
9780702048357
Hardcover ISBN:
9780443069291

About the Author

Wolf Schamberger

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Associate Professor, Department of Medicine, Division of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation and The Allan McGavin Sports Medicine Center, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada

