Lack of appreciation and knowledge of the malalignment syndrome often leads to a failure to notice the possible aetiological or predisposing factors contributing to many musculoskeletal problems. Recognition of the syndrome by physicians, chiropractors, osteopaths, podiatrists, physiotherapists, kinesiologists, sports trainers and others dealing with patients and athletes (including equine) can help them implement appropriate treatment and training to correct the malalignment and actually prevent the initial occurrence of symptoms.

Now in its second edition, The Malalignment Syndrome has established itself as a trusty one-stop reference providing a detailed description of this syndrome and how it can be identified and treated. It concentrates on the trunk, pelvis, spine, sacroiliac joint and legs, incorporating anatomy, biomechanics, stability issues, possible causes, examination and diagnostic techniques as well as a comprehensive treatment approach. Emphasis is also placed on the participation of the patient/athlete in the day-to day treatment process to achieve long-term results.