The Malalignment Syndrome
2nd Edition
diagnosis and treatment of common pelvic and back pain
Description
Lack of appreciation and knowledge of the malalignment syndrome often leads to a failure to notice the possible aetiological or predisposing factors contributing to many musculoskeletal problems. Recognition of the syndrome by physicians, chiropractors, osteopaths, podiatrists, physiotherapists, kinesiologists, sports trainers and others dealing with patients and athletes (including equine) can help them implement appropriate treatment and training to correct the malalignment and actually prevent the initial occurrence of symptoms.
Now in its second edition, The Malalignment Syndrome has established itself as a trusty one-stop reference providing a detailed description of this syndrome and how it can be identified and treated. It concentrates on the trunk, pelvis, spine, sacroiliac joint and legs, incorporating anatomy, biomechanics, stability issues, possible causes, examination and diagnostic techniques as well as a comprehensive treatment approach. Emphasis is also placed on the participation of the patient/athlete in the day-to day treatment process to achieve long-term results.
Key Features
- Evidence-based practical advice and guidance
- Multidisciplinary in approach
- Highly illustrated with photographs, diagrams and anatomical models
- Recognizes the importance of prevention as well as treatment
- Summary and case boxes
Table of Contents
Foreword
Acknowledgements
Introduction 2012
Introduction 2002 (1st edition)
Ch 1. The malalignment syndrome: A synopsis
Ch 2. Common presentations and diagnostic techniques
Ch 3. The Malalignment Syndrome
Ch 4. The malalignment syndrome: Related pain phenomena and the implications for medicine
Ch 5. Clinical correlations in sports
Ch 6. Horses, saddles and riders
David Lane and Lauren Fraser
Ch 7. A comprehensive treatment approach
Ch 8. Treatment: Manual therapy modes
Sarah Stevens and Karina Steinberg
Ch 9. Conclusion
Appendices
1. Sacroiliac joint ‘rotational malalignment’
2. Sacroiliac joint ’upslip’ (right side)
3. Asymmetry of lower extremity ranges of motion
4. Asymmetry of lower extremity muscle strength
5. Clinical correlations specific to running
6. Clinical findings: Anatomical (true) long right leg
7. Combination of asymmetries (1st case presentation)
8. Combination of asymmetries (2nd case presentation)
9. ‘The thoracolumbar syndrome’
10. Clinical correlations to non-specific sports
11. Clinical correlations to specific sports
12. Factors contributing to recurrence of injuries
13. Causes of recurrent malalignment
Glossary
References
Details
- No. of pages:
- 624
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2012
- Published:
- 27th September 2012
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702048357
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780443069291
About the Author
Wolf Schamberger
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Associate Professor, Department of Medicine, Division of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation and The Allan McGavin Sports Medicine Center, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada