The Malalignment Syndrome - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443064715, 9780702035876

The Malalignment Syndrome

1st Edition

Implications for Medicine and Sport

Authors: Wolf Schamberger
Hardcover ISBN: 9780443064715
eBook ISBN: 9780702035876
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 13th September 2002
Page Count: 456
Description

The Malalignment Syndrome describes a newly recognised syndrome that commonly occurs in patients seen by physicians, chiropractors, physiotherapists, massage therapists and veterinarians. Although the symptoms are familiar to those working in the field they are often treated independently and their collective cause goes unrecognised. In this book the author presents the evidence for looking at the group of symptoms involved and treating them as a single syndrome with a single cause - biomechanical malignment.

Table of Contents

Malalignment syndrome: a synopsis; Common presentations; The malalignment syndrome; Related pain phenomena; Clinical correlations in sport; Horses, saddles and riders; Comprehensive treatment approach; Manual therapy modes, Conclusion

About the Author

Wolf Schamberger

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Associate Professor, Department of Medicine, Division of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation and The Allan McGavin Sports Medicine Center, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada

