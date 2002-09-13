The Malalignment Syndrome
1st Edition
Implications for Medicine and Sport
Description
The Malalignment Syndrome describes a newly recognised syndrome that commonly occurs in patients seen by physicians, chiropractors, physiotherapists, massage therapists and veterinarians. Although the symptoms are familiar to those working in the field they are often treated independently and their collective cause goes unrecognised. In this book the author presents the evidence for looking at the group of symptoms involved and treating them as a single syndrome with a single cause - biomechanical malignment.
Table of Contents
Malalignment syndrome: a synopsis; Common presentations; The malalignment syndrome; Related pain phenomena; Clinical correlations in sport; Horses, saddles and riders; Comprehensive treatment approach; Manual therapy modes, Conclusion
Details
- No. of pages:
- 456
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2002
- Published:
- 13th September 2002
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780443064715
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702035876
About the Author
Wolf Schamberger
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Associate Professor, Department of Medicine, Division of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation and The Allan McGavin Sports Medicine Center, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada