The Machiavellian Librarian

"... Recommended for those looking for unique ideas on how to expand programming or services as well as for those dealing with difficult political climates at their institution."- Collaborative Librarianship

“This book offers real-life examples of librarians who use their knowledge and skill to project influence, and turn the tide in their, and their library’s, favor. The opening chapters cover visualizing data, as well as networking and strategic alignment. Subsequent chapters discuss influence without authority, making fierce allies, communicating results in accessible language and user-centered planning.”--LISTrends.com, July 11, 2014

"This is a valuable collection that fills a need for practical advice and examples about how to exert influence in a positive way...also recommended as a sourcebook for case studies and discussion starters for professional and student groups."--Australian Library Journal, Vol 63, No 4