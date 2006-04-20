The Lymphomas

Edited and written by world authorities, this text encompasses all aspects of Hodgkin's disease, non-Hodgkin's lymphomas, and related disorders. Designed to be the "Bible" for both clinicians and scientists who deal with lymphoma, the book is packed with useful summary tables and abundant illustrations and translates cutting-edge discoveries into state-of-the-art management guidelines. The preeminent names in research and practice bring together today's entire spectrum of knowledge--from epidemiology, classification and prognosis through diagnosis and therapy, including the latest scientific advances, such as the impact of molecular biologic and genetic discoveries and new biologic markers.