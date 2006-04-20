The Lymphomas
2nd Edition
Description
Edited and written by world authorities, this text encompasses all aspects of Hodgkin's disease, non-Hodgkin's lymphomas, and related disorders. Designed to be the "Bible" for both clinicians and scientists who deal with lymphoma, the book is packed with useful summary tables and abundant illustrations and translates cutting-edge discoveries into state-of-the-art management guidelines. The preeminent names in research and practice bring together today's entire spectrum of knowledge--from epidemiology, classification and prognosis through diagnosis and therapy, including the latest scientific advances, such as the impact of molecular biologic and genetic discoveries and new biologic markers.
Key Features
- Covers molecular biology bone marrow transplantationlymphoma in AIDS and Hodgkins disease.
- Provides in-depth coverage of the underlying biology of the disease as well as etiology, pathology, diagnosis, and treatment.
- Discusses advances in the treatment of diseases including radiotherapy, radiolabeled monoclonal antibodies, treatment of cutaneous lymphoma, and metastatic disease.
- Contains precise clinical how-tos for managing bone marrow transplantation and diseases that resemble lymphomas.
Table of Contents
Section 1: Pathophysiology
1. Pathology of Lymphoma, Jaffe
2. Cytogenetic Analysis of Malignant Lymphoma, Horsman
3. Molecular Biology of Lymphoma, Pappa & Young
4. Molecular Monitoring of Lymphoma, Van Dongen
5. Molecular Diagnosis of the Lymphomas by Gene Expression Profiling, Staudt
6. Epidemiology of Lymphoma, Tucker
7. Paraneoplastic Syndromes, Brown & Skarin
Section 2: Diagnostic Procedures and Principles of Therapy
8. General Approach, Cheson
9. Differential Diagnosis, Brown & Skarin
10. Diagnostic Imaging, Vinnicombe & Reznek
11. Nuclear Medicine, Jerusalem & Hustinx
12. Radiation Therapy, Joachim Yahalom
13. Principles of Chemotherapy Treatment, Wilson
14. AutoBMT/AlloBMT, Gribben
15. Biologic Therapy, Zelenetz
Section 3: Specific Disorders
16. Adult Burkitt’s Lymphoma, Blum, Lozanski & Byrd
17. Large Cell
A. Nodal, Splenic, Friedberg & Fisher
B. Primary Mediastinal, Zinzani
C. Primary Central Nervous System, Fine & Loeffler
18. Primary Extranodal Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, Shenkier & Connors
19. Follicular, Rohatiner
20. Lymphoplasmacytic Lymphoma/Waldenstrom’s Macroglobulinemia, Bjorkholm
21. Marginal Zone B-Cell Lymomas, Zucca, Bertoni & Cavalli
22. Mantle Cell Lymphoma, Lenz, Dreyling & Hiddemann
23. Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma/Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, Montserrat & Campo
24. Cutaneous B-Cell Lympoma, Willemze
25. Primary Cutaneous Lymphomas, Hoppe, Kim & Advani
26. Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma, Armitage
27. Nasal T/NK Cell Lymphoma, Liang
28. Precursor T-Cell Lymphoblastic Lymphomas, Sweetenham
29. Human T-Cell Leukemia Virus Type I (HTLV-I), Matsouka
30. Hodgkins Disease: Diagnosis and Treatment, Friedberg, Ng & Canellos
Section 4: Lymphomas in Special Populations
31. Childhood/Adolescence, Saha
32. Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in the Elderly, Coiffier
33. Lymphoma and Pregnancy, Traulle & Coiffier
34. A. Lymphoma in the Setting of HIV Infection. Levine
B. Post transplant lymphoproliferative disease, Friedberg & Swinnen
Details
- No. of pages:
- 600
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2006
- Published:
- 20th April 2006
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437712957
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780721600819
About the Author
George Canellos
Affiliations and Expertise
William Rosenberg Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Boston, MA
T. Andrew Lister
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medical Oncology, ICRF Department of Medical Oncology, St. Bartholomew's Hospital, London, UK
Bryan Young
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Pathology, ICRF Medical Oncology Unit, St. Bart's Hospital, London, UK