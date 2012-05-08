The Lymphatic System in Thoracic Oncology, An Issue of Thoracic Surgery Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455739448, 9781455744428

The Lymphatic System in Thoracic Oncology, An Issue of Thoracic Surgery Clinics, Volume 22-2

1st Edition

Authors: Federico Venuta Erino Rendina
eBook ISBN: 9781455744428
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455739448
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 8th May 2012
Description

The aim of this issue is to provide the thoracic surgeon with information about the staging and treatment of cancer to the mediastinal lymph nodes. The issue includes articles on the anatomy and physiology of the lymph nodes, imaging of the lymph nodes, and various techniques for diagnosing and dissecting the lymph nodes, including video-assisted mediastinoscopic lymphadenectomy and transcervical extended mediastinal lymphadenectomy.

About the Authors

Federico Venuta Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Thoracic Surgery, Università di Roma SAPIENZA, Italy

Erino Rendina Author

St. Andrea, Rome, Italy

