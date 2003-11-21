The Lung
1st Edition
Development, Aging and The Environment
Description
This unique book provides a concise account, written by world authorities in their fields, of how the mammalian lung grows and matures before birth and how the lungs, and their ability to function well, can be affected by the environment and by genetic factors, both before and after birth. It provides an understanding of the basis of some major lung diseases affecting infants and children. The book also deals with how the lung changes with age, and how the process of lung aging can be affected by the environment.
Key Features
- Discusses the mechanisms that regulate the initial events of lung morphogenesis
- Provides a better understanding of the cellular and biochemical events involved in alveolarization
- Development of the pulmonary immune system and how the exposure to allergens during development may lead to diseases such as asthma
Readership
Graduate and post-graduate respiratory, pulmonary, thoracic scientists and physicians; pediatricians; gerontologists; perinatologists; pharmacologists; epidemiologists and toxicological, health, environmental regulators.
Table of Contents
Preface Introduction
CRITICAL EVENTS IN NORMAL DEVELOPMENT AND AGING Lung Morphogenesis, role of growth factors and transcription factors Development of Airway Epithelium Development of the Airway Innervation Development of Alveoli Development of the Pulmonary Basement Membrane Development of the Pulmonary Vascular Developmental Physiology of the Pulmonary Circulation Development of Fluid Transport Across Pulmonary Epithelia Physical, Endocrine and Growth Factors in Lung Development Development of the Pulmonary Surfactant System Development of the Pulmonary Immune System Development of Antioxidant and Xenobiotic Metabolizing Enzyme Systems Compensatory Lung Growth Pulmonary Transition at Birth Normal Aging of the Lung
ENVIRONMENTAL INFLUENCES ON LUNG DEVELOPMENT AND AGING
Pulmonary Consequences of Premature Birth
Role of Nutrition in Lung Development Before and After Birth
Influence of High Altitude on Lung Development and Function
Genetic Factors Involved in Susceptibility to Lung Disease
Effects of Environmental Tobacco Smoke on Lung Development
Nicotine Exposure During Early Development- effects on the lung
Exposure to Allergens During Development
Development of Atopy in Children Effects of Air Pollution on Lung Function Development and Asthma Occurence Environmental Toxicants and Lung Development in Experimental Models Repair of Environmental Lung Injury During Development Effects of Aging, Disease and the Environment on the Pulmonary Surfactant System Environmental Determinants of Lung Aging
Details
424
- 424
English
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2003
21st November 2003
- 21st November 2003
Academic Press
- Academic Press
9780080481357
- 9780080481357
9780123247513
- 9780123247513
About the Editor
Kent Pinkerton
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California, Davis, USA
Richard Harding
Affiliations and Expertise
Monash University, Clayton, Australia
Charles Plopper
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California, Davis, USA