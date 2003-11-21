The Lung - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123247513, 9780080481357

The Lung

1st Edition

Development, Aging and The Environment

Editors: Kent Pinkerton Richard Harding Kent Pinkerton Richard Harding Charles Plopper
eBook ISBN: 9780080481357
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123247513
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 21st November 2003
Page Count: 424
eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Description

This unique book provides a concise account, written by world authorities in their fields, of how the mammalian lung grows and matures before birth and how the lungs, and their ability to function well, can be affected by the environment and by genetic factors, both before and after birth. It provides an understanding of the basis of some major lung diseases affecting infants and children. The book also deals with how the lung changes with age, and how the process of lung aging can be affected by the environment.

Key Features

  • Discusses the mechanisms that regulate the initial events of lung morphogenesis
  • Provides a better understanding of the cellular and biochemical events involved in alveolarization
  • Development of the pulmonary immune system and how the exposure to allergens during development may lead to diseases such as asthma

Readership

Graduate and post-graduate respiratory, pulmonary, thoracic scientists and physicians; pediatricians; gerontologists; perinatologists; pharmacologists; epidemiologists and toxicological, health, environmental regulators.

Table of Contents

Preface Introduction

CRITICAL EVENTS IN NORMAL DEVELOPMENT AND AGING Lung Morphogenesis, role of growth factors and transcription factors Development of Airway Epithelium Development of the Airway Innervation Development of Alveoli Development of the Pulmonary Basement Membrane Development of the Pulmonary Vascular Developmental Physiology of the Pulmonary Circulation Development of Fluid Transport Across Pulmonary Epithelia Physical, Endocrine and Growth Factors in Lung Development Development of the Pulmonary Surfactant System Development of the Pulmonary Immune System Development of Antioxidant and Xenobiotic Metabolizing Enzyme Systems Compensatory Lung Growth Pulmonary Transition at Birth Normal Aging of the Lung

ENVIRONMENTAL INFLUENCES ON LUNG DEVELOPMENT AND AGING Pulmonary Consequences of Premature Birth Role of Nutrition in Lung Development Before and After Birth Influence of High Altitude on Lung Development and Function Genetic Factors Involved in Susceptibility to Lung Disease Effects of Environmental Tobacco Smoke on Lung Development Nicotine Exposure During Early Development- effects on the lung Exposure to Allergens During Development
Development of Atopy in Children Effects of Air Pollution on Lung Function Development and Asthma Occurence Environmental Toxicants and Lung Development in Experimental Models Repair of Environmental Lung Injury During Development Effects of Aging, Disease and the Environment on the Pulmonary Surfactant System Environmental Determinants of Lung Aging

Details

No. of pages:
424
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080481357
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123247513

About the Editor

Kent Pinkerton

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California, Davis, USA

Richard Harding

Affiliations and Expertise

Monash University, Clayton, Australia

Charles Plopper

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California, Davis, USA

