The Lung Circulation
1st Edition
Physiology and Pharmacology
Description
The Lung Circulation deals with important aspects of the lung circulation, with emphasis on the physiology of the pulmonary and bronchial circulation and autonomic pharmacology. Topics covered range from the role of anoxia in pulmonary circulation to reflexes arising from the pulmonary circulation and neighboring structures. The release of chemical substances from the pulmonary and bronchial circulation is also discussed. This volume is comprised of 10 chapters and begins with a review of the influence of anoxia on pulmonary circulation as well as four pertinent effects of anoxemia, namely, respiratory stimulation; cardiac stimulation; systemic vasoconstriction and vasodilatation; and pulmonary vasoconstriction and vasodilatation). The following chapters focus on the regulation of bronchial circulation; autonomic nervous control of pulmonary circulation involving acetylcholine, anticholinesterases, and atropine; and the pharmacology of sympathomimetic drugs, sympathetic blocking drugs, ganglion stimulants, and blocking drugs. The final chapter is devoted to the pharmacology of the autonomic nervous system and considers drugs that stimulate chemoreflexes arising from the lung circulation, including veratrum alkaloids. This book will appeal to physiologists and pharmacologists.
Section A. Physiology of the Pulmonary and Bronchial Circulation
Chapter 1. Anoxia and the Pulmonary Circulation: Systemic Mechanisms
A. Hemodynamic Effects of Anoxia
B. Role of Chemoreceptors in Mediating Hemodynamic Effects of Anoxia
C. The Autonomic Nervous System and the Heart
D. Summary of Anoxic Effects on the Pulmonary Circulation
Chapter 2. Anoxia and the Pulmonary Circulation: Mechanisms in the Lung
A. Unilateral Anoxia by Bronchospirometry
B. Lung Perfusion
C. Reactions of Components of the Lung Circulation
D. Anoxia on the Limb Circulation
E. Summary of Intrapulmonary Mechanisms
Chapter 3. Reflexes Arising from the Pulmonary Circulation and Neighboring Structures
A. Baroreceptors in the Cardiopulmonary Area
B. Chemoreceptors in the Pulmonary Circulation
C. Stretch Receptors in the Lung Parenchyma
D. Functional Significance of Cardiopulmonary Reflexes
Chapter 4. The Bronchial Circulation
A. Anatomical Studies
B. Measurement of Blood Flow
C. Regulation of Bronchial Circulation
D. Alterations in Blood Oxygen Content
E. Pathologic Physiology of the Bronchial Circulation
Chapter 5. The Release of Chemical Substances from the Pulmonary and Bronchial Circulation
A. Histamine
B. 5-Hydroxytryptamine
C. Polypeptides and Miscellaneous Substances
D. Adenosine Triphosphate and its Release from Erythrocytes
E. Significance of Release of Chemical Substances
Section B. Autonomic Pharmacology
Chapter 6. Autonomic Nervous Control of the Pulmonary Circulation; Acetylcholine, Anticholinesterases and Atropine
A. The Autonomic Nervous System
B. Acetylcholine and Other Parasympathomimetics
C. Anticholinesterases
D. Parasympathetic Blockade: Atropine
E. Significance of Drugs Acting on the Parasympathetic Nervous System
Chapter 7. Sympathomimetic Drugs
A. Pulmonary Vasoconstrictors
B. Pulmonary Vasodilators
C. Miscellaneous Sympathomimetics
Chapter 8. Sympathetic Blocking Drugs
A. Blockade by Competitive Inhibition
B. Predominant Adrenolytic Drugs
C. Sympathetic Nerve Blocking Drugs
D. Beta Receptor Blockade
E. Miscellaneous Drugs
Chapter 9. Ganglion Stimulants and Blocking Drugs
A. Ganglion Stimulating Drugs
B. Ganglion Blocking Drugs
C. Significance of Drugs Acting on the Autonomic Ganglia
Chapter 10. Veratrum Alkaloids and Other Drugs Stimulating Chemoreflexes
A. Veratrum Alkaloids
B. Chemoreflexes Arising from the Lungs
C. Chemoreflexes Arising from the Heart and Lungs
Details
- No. of pages:
- 624
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1965
- Published:
- 1st January 1965
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483165578