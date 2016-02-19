The Liver
1st Edition
Morphology, Biochemistry, Physiology
Description
The Liver: Morphology, Biochemistry, Physiology, Volume II provides a comprehensive information on the liver under normal and pathological conditions, as revealed by physiological and morphological studies. This book discusses the excretory function of the liver cell, the physiology of the Kupffer cells, and the link of the liver with endocrine organs, blood, and vitamins. Organized into 15 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the formation and excretion of bile acids. This text then examines the various aspects associated with liver regeneration. Other chapters describe the liver function tests and the methods of experimental surgery. This book discusses as well the pathological changes responsible for the bleeding tendency of patients with liver disease. The final chapter deals with the general and experimental pathology of the organ and its regeneration, as well as with the problem of necrotropic substances. This book is a valuable resource for biochemists, pharmacologists, morphologists, and clinicians.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Contents of Volume I (Chapters 1-11)
12. Excretory Function of the Liver
I. Introduction
II. Bile Formation
III. Bile Acids
IV. Bile Pigments
V. Sulfobromophthalein Sodium
References
13. Functions of the Kupffer Cells
I. Historical Survey
II. Functions of Kupffer Cells
III. Factors That Modify Functions of Kupffer Cells
References
14. Regeneration of the Liver
I. Introduction
II. Regeneration after Partial Hepatectomy
III. Regeneration after Acute Doses of Necrotizing Agents
IV. Regeneration after Bile Duct Obstruction
V. Regeneration after Chronic Dietary Injury
VI. Conclusion
Addendum
References
15. The Liver and Steroid Hormone Metabolism
I. Sites of Origin and Nature of Primary Steroid Hormones
II. Factors Modifying Plasma Hormone Levels
III. Turnover Rates
IV. Excretory Pathways
V. Metabolic Patterns of Neutral Steroid Hormones
VI. Metabolic Patterns of Phenolic Steroid Hormones
VII. Conjugation of Steroid Hormones
VIII. Effects of Liver Disease
IX. Other Clinical Disorders Affecting Liver Function
X. Steroid Metabolism in the Fetus and Infant
XI. Role of the Liver in Steroid Pharmacology
XII. Summary
References
16. The Liver and Vitamins
I. Introduction
II. Vitamin A
III. Vitamin D
IV. Vitamin E
V. Vitamin K
VI. Vitamin B1
VII. Vitamin B2
VIII. Vitamin B6
IX. Vitamin B12
X. Folic Acid
XI. Biotin
XII. Nicotinic Acid
XIII. Pantothenic Acid
XIV. Vitamin C
References
17. Liver and Blood Coagulation
I. Introduction
II. Mechanism of Blood Coagulation
III. Coagulation Factors or Procoagulants
IV. Liver Diseases and Procoagulants
V. Site of Procoagulant Synthesis in the Organism
VI. The Role of Vitamin K
VII. Other Mechanisms Affecting Blood Coagulation in Liver Disease, Unrelated to Deficient Procoagulant Synthesis
References
18. Liver Function Tests
I. Introduction
II. The Purifying Activity of the Reticuloendothelial System
III. The Purifying Activity of the Hepatic Parenchyma
IV. Uptake of Vitamin B12 by the Liver
V. Metabolism of Bilirubin
VI. Serum Albumin and the Reactions of Protein Imbalance of the Blood
VII. Enzymatic Activities of Fragments Obtained by Puncture Biopsy
References
19. Methods and Techniques for Measurement of Hepatic Physiology and Metabolism
I. Introduction
II. Hepatectomy—the Study of the Liverless Animal
III. Hepatic Perfusion Techniques—the Bridge between in Vitro and in Vivo Studies
IV. Methods for Catheterizing the Major Hepatic Vessels—a Preparation for the Study of Hepatic Physiology and Metabolism in Vivo
V. Hepatic Blood Flow Methods
VI. Hepatic Vascular Procedures
References
20. Death of Liver Tissue A Review of Cell Death, Necrosis, and Autolysis
I. Terminology: "Cellular Death," "Necrosis," "Autolysis"
II. Methods for the Study of Cell Death in Liver Tissue
III. Studies on Liver Implants
IV. Studies on Liver Tissues in Vitro and Post-Mortem
V. Death of a Liver Cell: A Tentative Sequence of Events
References
21. Experimental Dietetic Injury of the Liver
I. Introduction
II. Etiological Factors
III. Pathogenesis
IV. Relation of Experimental Dietary Liver Disease to Primary Tumors of the Liver
References
22. Experimental Toxic Injury of the Liver
I. Introduction
II. General Considerations
III. The Production of Hepatic Changes by Toxins
IV. Modifying Factors of Toxic Reaction
V. Pathogenesis of Experimental Toxic Injury
References
23. Experimental Cirrhosis
I. Introduction
II. Morphologic Types of Cirrhosis
III. General Concept of Pathogenesis of Cirrhosis ( Architecture )
IV. Fibrogenesis and Collagenosis
V. Pathogenesis of Regeneration Nodules
VI. Special Features
VII. Contributions from the Studies of Experimental Cirrhosis to the Problem in Man
VIII. Congenital Cirrhosis in Experimental Animals
IX. Obstructive Cirrhosis
X. Toxic Agents
XI. Experimental Cirrhosis Following Infections
XII. Cirrhogenic Agents of a Metabolic Nature
XIII. Conclusion
References
24. Carcinoma of the Liver in Man
I. Classification of Carcinomata of the Liver
II. Morphology of Hepatocellular Carcinoma
III. Transformation of Hepatic Muralium into Ductal Structures
IV. Spread of Hepatoma and Cholangioma
V. Metastatic Carcinoma to the Liver
VI. Relation of Hepatoma to Cirrhosis
VII. Frequency of Primary Liver Cancer
References
25. Liver and Viruses: Experimental Studies
I. Introduction
II. Review of Representative Studies
III. Equine Abortion Virus (EAV)
References
26. The Necrotropic Liver-Protective Substances
I. Degeneration and Necrosis of the Liver Cell as a Scale for Measuring the Necrotropic Effect
II. Testing of Liver-Protective Substances
III. The Necrotropic Substances, Their Classification and Grouping
IV. General Considerations of the Mode of Action of Necrotropic Substances
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 688
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1964
- Published:
- 1st January 1964
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483271767