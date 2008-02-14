The Little Black Book of Neurology
5th Edition
Mobile Medicine Series
Table of Contents
• Abscess, Brain
• Abscess, Epidural
• Acalculia
• Acid-Base Disturbances
• Agnosia
• Agraphia
• AIDS
• Alcohol
• Alexia
• Amaurosis Fugax
• Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage (SAH)
• Angiography
• Angiomas
• Antibody Testing in Neuromuscular Disease
• Antidepressants
• Aphasia
• Apraxia
• Arnold Chiari Malformations
• Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM)
• Asterixis
• Ataxia, Spinocerebellar Degeneration and Ataxia
• Athetosis
• Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
• Autism
• Autonomic Dysfunction
• Balint’s Syndrome
• Benzodiazepines
• Bladder
• Botulinum Toxin
• Brachial Plexus
• Brain Death
• Bulbar Palsy
• Calorics
• Cardiopulmonary Arrest
• Carotid Cavernous (CCF) and Dural Fistula
• Carotid Stenosis, Medical Therapy, Stening and Arterectomy
• Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
• Catamenial Epilepsy
• Cauda Equina and Conus Medullaris
• Cerebellum
• Cerebral Aneurysms
• Cerebral Cortex
• Cerebral Hemorrhage, Intracranial Hemmorhage (ICH), Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
• (SAH)
• Cerebral Palsy
• Cerebral Salt Wasting Syndrome
• Cerebrospinal Fluid
• Channelopathies
• Chemotherapy, Neurologic Complications
• Child Neurology; History and Physical Tips
• Chorea
• Chromosomal Disorders
• Coma
• Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy, RSD)
• Computed Tomography (CT)
• Confusional State
• Congenital Malformations of the Brain and Spine
• Cramps (Stiff-Person Syndrome, Tetanus, Isaac Syndrome, Others)
• Cranial Nerves
• Craniocervical Junction
• Craniosynostosis
• Creutzfeldt-Jacob Disease and Other Human Prion Diseases
• Degenerative Diseases of Childhood
• Dementia
• Demyelinating Disease
• Dermatomes
• Diabetes Insipidus (DI)
• Dialysis
• Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation (DIC)
• Dizziness
• Dysarthria
• Dyskinesia; Tardive
• Dysphagia
• Dystonia
• Electrocardiogram (ECG)
• Electroencephalography (EEG)
• Electrolyte Disorders
• Electromyography and Nerve Conduction Studies (EMG/NCS)
• Encephalitis
• Encephalopathy
• Encephalopathy, Perinatal Hypoxic-Ischemic
• Endovascular Treatment of Aneurysms
• Epilepsy and Women
• Epilepsy
• Erectile Dysfunction; Impotence
• Evoked Potentials
• Extracranial Ultrasonography
• Eye Muscles
• Facial Nerve, Hemifacial Spasm
• Femoral Nerve
• Fontanel
• Frontal Lobe
• Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging
• Gait Disorders
• Gaze Palsy
• Gerstmann’s Syndrome
• Glossopharyngeal Neuralgia
• Glucose
• Graves’ Ophthalmopathy
• Guillan-Barre Syndrome
• Hallucinations
• Head Trauma
• Headache, Migraine and Other Types
• Hearing
• Hemifacial Spasm
• Herniation
• Hiccups (Singultus, Hiccoughs)
• Horner’s Syndrome, Cocaine Test
• Hydrocephalus (HCP), Normal Pressure HCP
• Hyperventilation
• Hypotonic Infant
• Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
• Immunization
• Intracranial Pressure
• Intracranial Stenosis
• Ischemia
• Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome
• Learning Disabilities
• Limbic System
• Lumbosacral Plexus
• Lyme Disease, Neuroborreliosis
• Macrocephaly
• Magnetic Resonance Imaging
• Magnetoencephalography
• Memory
• Meningitis
• Mental Status Testing
• Metabolic Diseases of Childhood
• Microcephaly
• Mitochondrial Disorders
• Motor Neuron Disease
• Moya Moya
• Multiple Sclerosis
• Muscle Diseases and Testing
• Muscular Dystrophy
• Myasthenia Gravis
• Myelography
• Myoclonus
• Myoglobinuria, Rhabdomylosis, Creatine Kinase
• Myopathy
• Myotomes
• Myotonia
• Neglect
• Neurocutaneous Syndromes
• Neuroleptics
• Neuroleptic Malignant Syndrome
• Neuropathy, Hereditary neuropathies, diabetic neuropathy, GBS, AIDP, CIDP
• Nutritional Deficiency Syndromes
• Nystagmus
• Occipital Lobe
• Ocular Oscillations
• Olfaction
• Opalski Syndrome
• Ophthalmoplegia
• Optic Nerve, Pailledema, Optic Neuritis, Optic Atrophy, Aion
• Optokinetic Nystagmus
• Paget’s disease
• Pain
• Paraneoplastic Syndromes
• Parietal Lobe
• Parkinson’s disease
• Parkinsonism
• Periodic Paralysis
• Peripheral Nerve
• PET and SPECT
• Pituitary, Adenoma, hypo and hyper pituitarism, apoplexy
• Porphyria
• Pregnancy
• Pseudobulbar Palsy
• Pseudotumor cerebri
• Radial Nerve
• Radiation Injury
• Radiculopathy
• Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
• Reflexes
• Respiratory Failure
• Restless Legs Syndrome (Ekbom Syndrome)
• Retina and Uveal Tract
• Rheumatoid Arthritis
• Rigidity
• Romberg Sign
• Sarcoidosis
• Sciatic Nerve and Sciatica
• Sepsis
• Shunts
• Sickle Cell Disease
• Sleep Disorders
• Spasticity
• Spinal Cord
• Spinal Cord Compression
• Spinal Cord Trauma
• Spinal Epidural Abscesses (SEA)
• Spinocerebellar Ataxia
• Spinocerebellar Degeneration
• Status Epilepticus
• Subdural Hematoma
• Syncope
• Syndrome of Inappropriate Antidiuretic Hormone (SIADH)
• Syphilis
• Taste
• Temporal Lobe
• Thyroid
• Tourette’s Syndrome; Gilles De La Tourette’s Syndrome (GTS)
• Transcranial Doppler Ultrasound (TCD)
• Transplantation- Neurological Aspects
• Tremors
• Trigeminal Neuralgia
• Trinucleotide Repeat Expansion
• Tumor Embolization
• Tumors
• Ulnar Nerve
• Ultrasonography
• Uremia
• Vasculitis
• Vein of Galen Malformation
• Venous Thrombosis
• Vertebroplasty / Kyphoplasty
• Vertigo
• Vestibulo-Ocular Reflex
• Visual Field
• WADA Testing
• Wilson’s Disease
• Zoster
APPENDICES
AAN Guideline Summaries
• Evaluation and Prognosis of Coma
• Diagnosis and Management of Dementia
• Women With Epilepsy
• New AED in the Treatment of Newly Diagnosed Epilepsy
• New AED in the Treatment of Refractory Epilepsy
• Diagnosis of Patients with Neuroborreliosis
• Migraine Diagnosis and General Treatment Consideration
• Acute and Preventative Therapy of Migraine Headache in Child and Adolescence
• Supportive Management of Patients with ALS
• Algorithms for Nutritional and Respiratory Management of ALS
• MRI Utility in MS and Diagnostic Consideration in Patients with White Matter Lesions
• Disease Modifying Therapies in Multiple Sclerosis
• Surgical Therapy of Diabetic Neuropathy
• Immunotherapy in Management of GBS
• Treating Parkinson Disease
• Treating Behavioral Changes in Parkinson Disease
• Standards of TCD Application
Neurocritical Emergency
• Acute Ischemic Stroke Approach
• Bacterial Meningitis
• Critical Care of Myasthenia Gravis
• Headache
• Hemorrhagic Stroke and Intra-cerebral Hemorrhage
• Intracranial Pressure
• Neuromuscular Disorders Respiratory Parameter
• Pain
• Non-Acute Ischemic Stroke
• Quadriplegia Approach
• Spinal Cord Compression
• Status Epilepticus Approach
Therapeutic
• Chemotherapeutic Agent and Neurooncology
• Chorea, Movement Disorder
• Dementia
• Depression
• Epilepsy and AED
• Essential Tremor, Movement Disorder
• Headaches and Migraine
• Insomnia
• Multiple Sclerosis
• Myasthenia Gravis
• Narcolepsy
• Obstructive Sleep Apnea
• Paget’s Disease
• Pain
• Parkinson’s Disease
• Restless Leg Syndrome
• Sedatives and Paralytics
• Spasticity, Movement Disorder
• Stroke
• TIC, Movement Disorders
Scales
• Epworth Sleepiness Scale
• Fisher Subarachnoid Hemorrhage CT Scale
• Glasgow Coma Scale
• Glasgow Outcome Scale
• Hunt and Hess Scale
• Kurtzke Expanded Disability Status Scale-MS
• Kurtzke Functional System Score-MS
• Modified Rankin Scale-Disability Scale
• NIH Stroke Severity Scale
• Spetzler-Martin AVM Score
Description
Widely known and well-respected, The Little Black Book of Neurology has, through four successful editions, represented a thorough yet portable reference on this complex field, presenting definitions, classifications, and guidance on diagnosis and management for a wide range of neurological disorders. The 5th Edition offers updated and expanded coverage of neuropharmacology and neuroimaging – plus a new, more user-friendly, fast-access format that makes the book even more ideal for quick clinical consultation or as a refresher for the Boards.
Key Features
- Presents a comprehensive, yet concise, “all-in-one” introduction to neurology in a portable, practical format.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2008
- Published:
- 14th February 2008
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323039505
About the Authors
Alan Lerner Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Neurology, Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, Cleveland, OH; Medical Director, Heather Hill Hospital and Health Care, Chardon, OH