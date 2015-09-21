The Linguistic Cerebellum

Dr. Mario Manto is a Neurologist at the Université Libre de Bruxelles (Belgium) with more than 20 years of experience in clinical neurology, particularly cerebellar ataxia. He is a Professor of Neuroanatomy at the University of Mons (Belgium) and Researcher at the FNRS (Belgium). He has been appointed Head of the Department of Neurology of the Centre Hospitalier Universitaire (CHU) de Charleroi (Belgium). The focus of his career for more than 20 years has been the study of cerebellar disorders, from a clinical and basic science point of view. He published more than 160 peer reviewed scientific articles and 15 book chapters on cerebellar topics and he is the editor of 6 books on cerebellar disorders. He is the Founding Editor and Editor in chief of two scientific journals: The Cerebellum and Cerebellum & Ataxias. He is Deputy Editor of the Journal of Neuroengineering and Rehabilitation and a Member of Faculty 1000. He has received many grants from several foundations including the NIH, European Commission, and the Fonds National de la Recherche Scientifique of Belgium.