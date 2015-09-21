The Linguistic Cerebellum
1st Edition
The Linguistic Cerebellum provides a comprehensive analysis of this unique part of the brain that has the most number of neurons, each operating in distinct networks to perform diverse functions.
This book outlines how those distinct networks operate in relation to non-motor language skills. Coverage includes cerebellar anatomy and function in relation to speech perception, speech planning, verbal fluency, grammar processing, and reading and writing, along with a discussion of language disorders.
- Discusses the neurobiology of cerebellar language functions, encompassing both normal language function and language disorders
- Includes speech perception, processing, and planning
- Contains cerebellar function in reading and writing
- Explores how language networks give insight to function elsewhere in the brain
Researchers in cognitive psychology, psycholinguistics, neurolinguistics, neuropsychology, and neuroscience.
- Introduction
- Chapter 1. The Phonetic Cerebellum: Cerebellar Involvement in Speech Sound Production
- Introduction
- Cerebellar Contributions to Speech: Neuroanatomical Basis
- Clinical Evidence
- Conclusion: Models of Cerebellar Function in Speaking
- Chapter 2. The Role of the Cerebellum in Speech Perception and Language Comprehension
- Introduction
- Cerebellar Aspects of Primary Auditory Functions
- Speech Timing and Phonology
- Higher Order Aspects of Speech Comprehension
- Interference and Attention
- Working Memory
- Inner Speech and the Action Theory of Perception
- Cognitive Automation
- Chapter 3. The Cerebellum and Verbal Working Memory
- Chapter 4. Cerebellum and Verbal Fluency (Phonological and Semantic)
- Introduction
- Neural Correlate of Verbal Fluency
- Verbal Fluency in Cerebellar Pathologies
- Clustering and Switching
- Mechanism of Cerebellar Involvement in Verbal Fluency
- Sequence Detection Theory
- Conclusions
- Chapter 5. Cerebellum and Grammar Processing
- Background
- Clinical Data
- Neuroanatomical Architecture of the Cerebellum in Grammar Operations
- Neurophysiologic Features of the Cerebellum in Grammar Processing
- Theoretical Considerations of Underlying Cerebrocerebellar Pathways
- Discussion
- Chapter 6. Cerebellar-Induced Aphasia and Related Language Disorders
- Introduction
- Cerebellum and Linguistic Impairments
- Cerebellar-Induced Aphasia
- Discussion
- Conclusion
- Chapter 7. Analysis of Speech and Language Impairments in Cerebellar Disorders
- Introduction
- Voice Recording Material
- Voice Recording Session
- Analysis Algorithm and Effects
- Spinocerebellar Ataxia Diagnosis Using Speech Analysis
- Acoustic Findings in Cerebellar Patients
- Conclusion
- Chapter 8. Cerebellum and Writing
- Introduction
- Writing
- Agraphia
- Cerebellum
- Discussion
- Conclusion
- Chapter 9. The Role of the Cerebellum in Developmental Dyslexia
- Introduction
- Is the Cerebellum Part of the Reading Network?
- Does Cerebellar Damage Cause Reading Difficulties?
- Neuroimaging Evidence of Differences in Cerebellar Structure and Function in Dyslexia
- Behavioral Manifestations of Cerebellar Dysfunction in Dyslexic Readers
- The Cerebellum, Internal Models, and Procedural Learning: Impact on Literacy Acquisition and Remediation?
- Conclusion
- Chapter 10. Conceptualizing Developmental Language Disorders: A Theoretical Framework Including the Role of the Cerebellum in Language-Related Functioning
- Introduction
- Why Bother to Include the Cerebellum?
- The Vertebrate Brain: Neocortex, Basal Ganglia, and Cerebellum
- Classification of Developmental Language Disorders
- Language Science and Brain Systems
- Large-Scale Brain Systems
- The Novelty-Routinization Principle: Neurobiologic Consistency and the Vertebrate Brain
- The Declarative-Procedural Model of Language
- The Role of the Cerebellum in Language Functions
- Bottom-Up Development: Early Prediction of Language Outcomes
- Linguistic Development and Disorders of Language
- Summary and Conclusions
- Chapter 11. Posterior Fossa Syndrome (PFS) and Cerebellar Mutism
- Introduction
- Historical Overview
- Clinical Characteristics
- Definitions and Abbreviations
- The Relationship between PFS and CCAS
- Incidence
- Risk Factors
- Anatomy
- Pathophysiology
- Prognosis
- Treatment
- Prevention
- Statistical Analysis of 257 Pediatric Posterior Fossa Tumor Cases
- Conclusion
- Chapter 12. Functional Linguistic Topography of the Cerebellum
- Introduction
- Cerebellar Functional Topography: A Brief Overview
- The Linguistic Topography of the Cerebellum
- Conclusion
- Chapter 13. Deep Cerebellar Nuclei (DCN) and Language
- Introduction
- Involvement DCN in Cognitive Functions
- DCN and Language
- Discussion
- Conclusion
- Chapter 14. The Use of Transcranial Magnetic Brain Stimulation to Study Cerebellar Language Function
- Types of Brain Stimulation
- What Has Been Found?
- Some Outstanding Questions
- Methodological Issues
- Summary
- Chapter 15. Experimental Use of Transcranial Direct Current Stimulation (tDCS) in Relation to the Cerebellum and Language
- Introduction to Transcranial Direct Current Stimulation
- Effects of Transcranial Direct Current Stimulation
- Transcranial Direct Current Stimulation as a “Performance Enhancer”
- Health and Safety in Transcranial Direct Current Stimulation
- Cerebellar Transcranial Direct Current Stimulation
- What Is Stimulated in Cerebellar Transcranial Direct Current Stimulation?
- Are Cerebellar Transcranial Direct Current Stimulation Effects Polarity-Specific?
- Cerebellar Transcranial Direct Current Stimulation and Language
- Advantages of Cerebellar Transcranial Direct Current Stimulation over Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging in Language Research
- Advantages of Cerebellar Transcranial Direct Current Stimulation over Patient Studies in Language Research
- Cerebellar Transcranial Direct Current Stimulation versus Repetitive TMS in Language Research
- Evidence on Cerebellar Transcranial Direct Current Stimulation Effects on Language Processing
- Predictions on Cerebellar Transcranial Direct Current Stimulation on Language Processing
- Conclusion
- Index
Peter Mariën
ZNA - Middelheim, Department of Neurology and Memory Clinic, Antwerp, Belgium; Clinical and Experimental Neurolinguistics, Vrije Universiteit Brussel, Belgium
Mario Manto
Dr. Mario Manto is a Neurologist at the Université Libre de Bruxelles (Belgium) with more than 20 years of experience in clinical neurology, particularly cerebellar ataxia. He is a Professor of Neuroanatomy at the University of Mons (Belgium) and Researcher at the FNRS (Belgium). He has been appointed Head of the Department of Neurology of the Centre Hospitalier Universitaire (CHU) de Charleroi (Belgium). The focus of his career for more than 20 years has been the study of cerebellar disorders, from a clinical and basic science point of view. He published more than 160 peer reviewed scientific articles and 15 book chapters on cerebellar topics and he is the editor of 6 books on cerebellar disorders. He is the Founding Editor and Editor in chief of two scientific journals: The Cerebellum and Cerebellum & Ataxias. He is Deputy Editor of the Journal of Neuroengineering and Rehabilitation and a Member of Faculty 1000. He has received many grants from several foundations including the NIH, European Commission, and the Fonds National de la Recherche Scientifique of Belgium.
Professor of Neurology, Free University of Brussels; Professor of Neuroanatomy, University of Mons, Mons, Belgium
"...a highly valuable guide for professionals of diverse disciplines such as neurologists and neuropsychologists, cognitive scientists, speech and language pathologists and neurolinguists, which will undoubtfully contribute to stimulate and orient future research." --Aphasiology
"…the book constitutes an exhaustive review of the current state of affairs in non-motoric (and motoric) linguistic aspects of cerebellar research. With a major emphasis on the latest developments in speech and language, developmental and acquired disorders and evolutionary and neuroimaging research, it magnificently intersperses historical findings tracing back to 1831…with the most recent and controversial aspects in the field. This makes The Linguistic Cerebellum a highly valuable guide for professionals of diverse disciplines such as neurologists and neuropsychologists, cognitive scientists, speech and language pathologists and eurolinguists… to stimulate and orient future research." --Silvia Martinez-Ferreiro, Aphasiology, 2016